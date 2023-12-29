Catch the New Year’s Eve 2023 fireworks from these rooftop bars in Singapore

Singapore’s skyline is about to be awash in fireworks on New Year’s Eve 2023, which you can watch from these swanky rooftop bars.

With the fireworks taking off from Marina Bay, the best seats in the house are naturally found at Marina Bay Sands and its iconic deck. On one end is Ce La Vi, which is hosting a five-course dinner followed by a party that goes to six in the morning, while Lavo on the other side has Italian-American classics and plenty of champagne.

The buildings surrounding the bay deliver equally unobstructed views. Located on the 61st and 62nd floors of One Raffles Place, Highhouse joins the list of loftily-placed bars plus a Pan-Asian menu and cocktails by a bartender behind Sago House. Vue is presenting a six-course feast with delicacies like oysters and lobsters, while Smoke & Mirrors is rolling out free-flow cocktails and champagne.

Rooftop bars lower to the ground offer a different perspective of the fireworks on New Year’s Eve 2023. At Tanjong Pagar, Levant is bringing together sharing portions of Mediterranean-inspired food and deals on Johnnie Walker whisky. On Boon Tat Street, White Shades is celebrating its first countdown with unlimited rounds of gelato and cocktails.

Not to be left out are rooftop bars further afield. At the Pullman Hill Street hotel, El Chido is serving Mexican sips and grub, while Las Palmas is letting you curl up in a cabana high up in Novena. Discover them below.

9 rooftop bars to watch the New Year’s Eve 2023 fireworks in Singapore