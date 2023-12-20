Unlocking the festive charm: Your guide to Christmas celebrations in South Korea

Picture yourself surrounded by Christmas trees and decorations, enjoying mulled wine and singing carols through the streets of South Korea. Sounds like a perfect Christmas, doesn’t it? Make this vision a reality with our guide to celebrating Christmas in South Korea.

From Xmas markets and festivals to theme parks, the spirit of Christmas is sprawled across South Korea. But the festival is celebrated with a unique twist in the country, blending classic festivities with distinctive local traditions.

Christmas in South Korea: Exploring the traditions and cultures of the festival

Although Christmas is a public holiday in South Korea, the celebration takes on a unique flavour compared to the West. In South Korea, Christmas is embraced as a romantic festival akin to Valentine’s Day. Couples seize the opportunity to spend quality time together and exchange heartfelt gifts. But don’t be misled; you can still find classic Christmas festivities in South Korea. Cities are decked up with Christmas trees and lights, and churches often host special events for the holiday season.

Best places to celebrate Christmas in South Korea

Seoul Lantern Festival

The streets of Seoul come alive with colourful and themed lanterns to welcome the festive cheer in the capital. Enjoy the holiday celebration at the Seoul Lantern Festival, taking place from December 15, 2023, to January 21, 2024. From traditional lanterns to modern LED displays, you will find beautiful decorations during this time. Gwanghwamun Square, Cheonggye Square, and Seoul Square are the epicentres of the fun activities of the festival in Seoul. The theme for this year’s Seoul Lanter Festival is “Sleepless Seoul Night, White Night in Seoul”, with white as the main colour.

Address: 175 Sejong-daero, Jongno-gu, Seoul

Entry: Free

How to reach: Incheon International Airport is approximately 48 km from Gwanghwamun Square.

Find more details here.

Busan Christmas Tree Festival

Witness the magic of Christmas in Busan at the annual Christmas Tree Festival. For over ten years, this festival has transformed Nampo-dong with Christmas trees of all sizes, shapes and colours. Also known as Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival, the city centre hosts Christmas concerts, singing contests, street food, cultural events and more, ensuring complete entertainment with festive fervour. Attend the festival from December 08, 2023, to January 14, 2024.

Address: 58-2, Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, Busan

Entry: Free

How to reach: Gimhae International Airport is approximately 11 km from Nampo-dong.

Find more details here.

Everland

The largest amusement park in South Korea gets a festive makeover for the upcoming holiday season. With over five fun zones offering childlike fun through shopping, a petting zoo, arcades, games, and adventure rides, Everland also features the Wintertopia festival. The entire park is decorated with fantastic light displays, creating a Christmas wonderland. Enjoy the joys of Everland’s Wintertopia from December 8, 2023 to March 1, 2024. The park hosts Christmas markets, parades and special performances.

Address: 199, Everland-ro, Cheoin-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do

Entry: Starting from KRW 62,000

How to reach: Incheon International Airport is approximately 70 km from Everland.

Find more details here.

Lotte World

Celebrate Christmas at South Korea’s iconic theme park, Lotte World. The Miracle Winter event adds a festive touch to the park, featuring a Christmas parade, Santa’s Village, festive musical shows, Christmas Carolers, and themed attractions perfect for celebrating with family and friends. Lotte World’s holiday festival started on November 23, 2023, and concludes on December 31, 2023. Don’t miss the opportunity to make wishes at the Miracle Tree, enjoy ice skating and visit Santa Claus at Lotte World.

Address: 240 Olympic-ro, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Entry: Starting from KRW 62,000

How to reach: Incheon International Airport is approximately 75 km from Lotte World.

Find more details here.

Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm

The Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong-gun, blessed with unique Korean flora, transforms into a picturesque winter wonderland during the Lighting Festival from December 1, 2023, to March 17, 2024. The botanical garden is illuminated with bright and colourful LED lights, creating a magical atmosphere. With the stunning backdrop of Chungryeongsan Mountain, the festival showcases over 30,000 lights.

Address: 432 Sumogwon-ro, Sang-myeon, Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Entry: Starting from KRW 11,000

How to reach: Incheon International Airport is approximately 125 km from the Garden of Morning Calm.

Find more details here.

Herb Island Light Festival

Experience the holiday cheer at Pocheon Herb Island, one of the largest botanical gardens in South Korea, which is hosting the Herb Island Light Festival until December 31, 2023. The garden is decorated with beautiful lights, adding colour and pomp to the charming surroundings. Don’t miss the Christmas special installation, “Santa’s Village”, where a 300-metre-long tunnel is decorated with wishing cards.

Address: South Korea, Gyeonggi-do, Pocheon-si, Sinbuk-myeon, Cheongsin-ro 947beon-gil, 35 KR

Entry: Starting from KRW 10,000

How to reach: Incheon International Airport is approximately 82 km from Pocheon Herb Island.

Find more details here.

Myeong-dong Cathedral and Shopping Street

For a picturesque Christmas celebration in South Korea, visit Myeong-dong, one of the premier shopping centres in Seoul. During the holiday season, Myeong-dong transforms into a festive destination. The Myeong-dong Cathedral organises carols, nativity scenes and mass, offering a unique Christmas experience. Enjoy shopping for Christmas essentials, indulge in snacks along the Myeong-dong Shopping Street, and partake in Christmas rituals at the cathedral.

Address: 66, Eulji-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul

Entry: Free

How to reach: Incheon International Airport is approximately 49 km from Myeong-dong.

Find more details here.

La Boutique d’ Harry Christmas Market at the Hyundai Seoul

If you are planning to visit the Hyundai Seoul, a unique Christmas village awaits you on the fifth floor, known as the “H Village”. This enchanting space features small craft shops decked up with Christmas trees, creating a fairytale-like atmosphere. Themed “La Boutique d’Harry”, the floor transforms into a European Christmas market where you can find mulled wines, Christmas ornaments, Baby Bear Harry dolls, music boxes and various Christmas goodies.

Address: 108, Yeoui-daero, Yeongeungpo-gu, Seoul

Entry: Free

How to reach: Incheon International Airport is approximately 50 km from Hyundai Seoul.

Find more details here.

Seoul Land

Gwacheon’s Seoul Land, an excellent theme park in South Korea, offers a diverse range of attractions, including roller coasters, movie theatres and arcade games. Experience the holiday spirit at the “Merry Santa Land” from December 1 to December 31, 2023, as Seoul Land turns into a winter playground. Enjoy carol sing-alongs, comedic performances by Santa, magic concerts, Snowball and more. Don’t miss the “Christmas Special Grand Fireworks Show” on December 24, celebrating Christmas Eve with fireworks and artificial snowfall.

Address: 108, Yeoui-daero, Yeongeungpo-gu, Seoul

Entry: Starting from KRW 49,000

How to reach: Incheon International Airport is approximately 50 km from Seoul Land.

Find more details here.

Korean National Ballet

Enhance the festive fervour by catching a Christmas show at the Korean National Ballet in Seoul. The institute presents performances of the classical show Nutcracker, featuring the melodic tunes of the Korean Symphony Orchestra and the elegant moves of the best ballet dancers in South Korea. Catch the Korean Nutcracker till December 25, 2023, at 5:30 pm on weekdays and 4 pm and 6:30 pm on the weekends.

Address: 4th FL, Opera House, Seoul Arts Center, Nambusunhwanro 2406 Seocho-gu, Seoul

Entry: From KRW 5,000-100,000 (approximately USD 320-6,418)

How to reach: Incheon International Airport is approximately 50 km from Seoul Arts Centre.

Find more details here.

Coex Mall Starfield Library

The iconic library in the Starfield Coex Mall, Seoul, features one of the most stunning Christmas light displays in South Korea. The tall shelves of the library are decked with Christmas lights and decorations, creating a festive atmosphere. The books sparkle with Christmas delight; a light show projected on them adds to the holiday spirit.

Address: 513 Yeongdong-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Entry: Free

How to reach: Incheon International Airport is approximately 54 km from Starfield Coex Mall.

Find more details here.

DDP Winter Festival

The Dongdaemun Design Plaza Winter Festival is a breathtaking Christmas Market in South Korea. The cultural centre in Seoul hosts the Winter Festival annually, featuring the majestic Seoul Light DDP show and the DDP Christmas Market. From December 21, 2023, to December 31, 2023, the Seoul Light DDP show will illuminate the sky every 30 minutes from 6 pm to 11 pm. The Christmas Market is an excellent place for Christmas shopping.

Address: 281 Eulji-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Entry: Free

How to reach: Incheon International Airport is approximately 50 km from Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

Find more details here.

(All currency conversions were done at the time of writing.)

(Feature image: Courtesy Shutterstock)

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How can tourists experience Christmas in South Korea?

Tourists can experience Christmas in South Korea at the Seoul Lantern Festival, Busan Christmas Tree Festival, Everland, Lotte World, Lighting Festival at The Garden of Morning Calm, Herb Island Light Festival, Myeong-dong Cathedral and Shopping Street, La Boutique d’ Harry Christmas Market at the Hyundai Seoul, Seoul Land, Korean National Ballet, Coex Mall Starfield Library and DDP Winter Festival.

– What are the best Christmas events in South Korea?

The best Christmas events in South Korea are the DDP Winter Festival, La Boutique d’ Harry Christmas Market, Herb Island Light Festival, Lighting Festival at The Garden of Morning Calm, Busan Christmas Tree Festival and Seoul Lantern Festival.

– What are the best Christmas markets in South Korea?

La Boutique d’ Harry Christmas Market, DDP Winter Festival and Myeong-dong Shopping Street are some of the best Christmas markets in South Korea.