9th edition of Tulipmania on till May 21 at Gardens by the Bay

Fancy seeing tulips? You don’t need to travel to The Netherlands to witness the stunning blooms. Gardens by the Bay is hosting the ninth edition of Tulipmania, a festival dedicated to these spring-blooming flowers.

The Netherlands and Kashmir in India are probably some of the best spots to witness tulip blooms, but the flowers are actually native to Central Asia and Turkey. This is why Gardens by the Bay is celebrating the festival, recognising the Turkish roots of the tulips.

All you need to know about Tulipmania at Gardens by the Bay

The festival this year will be on till May 21 and is called Tulipmania: Origins Of The Tulip. The event will be hosted at the Flower Dome and has been created in partnership with the Turkish Embassy reports state. The event will have about 54,000 tulips of 30 varieties.

Some of the types that are being showcased at the festival are the more familiar crown-shaped and lily-flowered variants, as well as some exotic varieties that have been cultivated from tulip species in Turkey, writes The Straits Times.

The report adds that tulip cultivation began in Turkey during Ottoman rule. Over time, they became popular and a part of the Turkish culture, and now, they are the national flower of the country.

Thus, paying homage to this rich history, the blooms at Tulipmania are on display amongst the miniature renditions of iconic landmarks of Turkey.

Organising the tulip festival required careful planning too. The tulips, which arrived from The Netherlands in two batches on April 15 and 18, had to be timely planted so that they were in full bloom throughout the exhibition.

“We had to determine the exact period when our overseas suppliers needed to send over the tulips, and when our in-house researchers had to start growing the plants to complement tulips – in this case, dianthus, hollyhock and zinnia,” Mihkaail Ng, Gardens by the Bay’s senior assistant director of conservatory operations, told The Straits Times.

Apart from displays, the event will also have craft workshops allowing them to create earrings, coasters and more. Also on display will be Iznik ceramics, copper works, and kilim rugs, among other things.

Event details

What: Tulipmania

Where: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

When: On till 21 May 2023

Time: 9:00 am to 9:00 pm (every day)

Ticket Price: SDG 8 for residents (INR 490.85)

Know more here

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy @yvonne1609 and @gardensbythebay/Instagram

This story first appeared on T+L Singapore.