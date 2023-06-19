Bookmark this: Australia’s top unmissable destinations & experiences

If you’re chalking out an itinerary for Australia, ensure you pen in a visit to these unmissable metropolises replete with dreamy beaches, world-class food, brag-worthy wildlife, and countless one-of-a-kind experiences.

There’s a lot to love about Australia. After all, this massive country boasts of gorgeous coastlines, unique wildlife, amazing foods, and some of the most memorable experiences any traveller can enjoy. But when you’ve got so many alluring gems packed into one nation, it can be tough to narrow down on the must-visit few. When planning your itinerary, make it a point to add these unmissable destinations in Australia to make it a truly fulfilling holiday.

Unmissable Destinations in Australia

Think of Australia, and visuals of the iconic Sydney Opera House shining against the Harbour Bridge instantly come to mind. Proudly crowned as the largest city in the country, Sydney is the apt starting point for any traveller visiting the nation. Beyond the usual tourist hotspots though, the city is also home to many rooftop bars, theatre shows, and designer shops that add to its charm. For instance, consider unwinding over drinks at the Opera Bar after a mesmerising performance at the Opera House. Or visit Nelson Brewery Hotel, the country’s oldest pub brewery, for natural ales. Looking for something sweet? Head to Black Star Pastry and whip out your camera for snapping the Strawberry Watermelon Cake, a record-holder for being the world’s most Instagrammed cake.

But beyond culinary delights, this city in Australia also boasts of unmissable beaches. The Bondi Beach is one such iconic spot. The incredible waves here make this shore a surfer’s delight, while the many surf schools and equipment on hire help novice surfers get into the game. On land, head straight to Bondi Icebergs, one of the world’s most photographed ocean pools. Munch on poolside delicacies while soaking in the expansive Pacific vistas. With plenty on offer, Sydney is best explored on guided tours. Embark upon a Sydney Highlights flight to Shark Island to get an aerial view of the city’s splendour. Get an insight into the local Aborginal culture, one of the oldest living cultures dating back at least 65,000 years, at the Barangaroo Reserve; taste bush foods at Royal Botanic Garden, or even see the spiritual side of Sydney Harbour at The Rocks with Dreamtime Southern X. Irrespective, be assured to be floored!

When it comes to coffee, few places can upstage Melbourne. Home to over 2,000 coffee shops, this city in Australia proudly boasts of some of the most unmissable caffeine stops in the world. Think Ali in South Melbourne, Seven Seeds in Carlton, and Dukes Coffee Roasters in Flinders Lane, to name a few. At each spot, go beyond the traditional espressoes and flat whites, and sip on pour-overs, siphons, and cold-drip brews. Gin, too, is a favourite drink of the city. Innovative cocktails rule the bar menu at 1806 on Exhibition Street, The Everleigh in Fitzroy, and Four Pillars in Yarra Valley, among others. Foodies can sample the city’s offerings with the Ultimate Foodie Tour at Queen Victoria Market. This guided walking trail takes gourmands through shopping and cooking tips, fresh produce samplings, and a chance to meet traders from heritage-listed food halls.

Beyond culinary brilliance, though, Melbourne also wows with the Hidden Secret Tours that meanders through the city’s signature lanes, arcades, and photograph-worthy street arts. Sports fans can take the behind-the-scenes tour of the Melbourne Cricket Ground and catch live matches, too.

Canberra, Australia’s capital, is always brimming with excitement and experiences for all ages. When here, find yourself choosing from countless museums, national galleries, historical sites, and culinary delights. Begin your initiation to the city at the Parliament House where a guided tour takes guests through the Great Hall Tapestry, Senate and House of Representatives chambers, architecture, art, history, and iconic events. Don’t miss out on a visit to the LEGO Parliament House, an unmissable replica of the Australian landmark. This colourful structure, made using 1,52,690 bricks, took over 740 hours to build!

Between your explorations, squeeze in a visit to ONA Coffee, an Australian Barista Championships winner. Caffeine lovers will find themselves spoilt for choice. Think variations like single origins, espressos, milk-based, and filter coffee. If you’re visiting in the winters, head straight to The Truffle Farm Canberra for a guided tour of the prized fungi. These group tours, accompanied by dogs, come packed with foraging, live cooking demonstrations, and a six-course degustation menu to round the experience. By night, retire to the Jamala Wildlife Lodge. The Jungle Bungalows here feature suites adjoining to different animal enclosures. Sleep in the company of lions, sun bears, and other wild animals with only glass barricades serving as a partition.

Gold Coast is famed for its sparkling beaches, and rightly so. But beyond beach bums, this unmissable destination is also a magnet for adrenaline junkies visiting Australia. Take SkyPoint Climb, for instance. Located at Q1, the country’s highest external building climb at 885 feet above sea level, this spot commands 360-degree views of the coastline. For adventures a little higher up, get in touch with Gold Coast Helitours who pride in being the only operator in the country to offer tandem skydiving from a helicopter at over 10,000 feet.

Australian Outback Spectacular promises an authentic Australian Outback adventure, while Pink Flamingo Spiegelclub at Broadbeach assures world-class entertainment with four resident productions, swanky art-deco décor, and a five-star rating. Inspired by the original 1920s Spiegeltent and the NYC Cabaret Club district, it oozes first-class theatre comfort. After dusk, visit Miami Marketta which comes to life with global street food, free live music, and other ticketed events thrice a week. This night market–widely credited as the Gold Coast’s original street food market–offers visitors a laneway dining experience from around the world under one roof.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.