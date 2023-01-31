Bar Palladio to Baradari: Your guide to a quality weekend in Jaipur

There’s a lovely anecdote attached to the Shri Govind Dev Ji Temple which is located in the City Palace complex in Jaipur.

In the era of Aurangzeb, when temples were being destroyed, the priests who tended to the idol brought it to Amber hoping that Sawai Raja Jai Singh would safeguard it. However, at the time, Jaipur was not yet established as a city and the process of constructing it was still on. The Maharaja was also building a grand palace for himself called the Surya Mahal. Legend has it that one night, Sawai Raja Jai Singh was visited by Shri Govind Dev Ji in a dream wherein he prophesied, “you’re building a home for yourself, but where will I stay in this new city that you’re planning?” The Maharaja immediately got together his planners and advisors and decided that the site they had chosen for the palace, the most valuable site for miles around, would be given to the temple. Sawai Raja Jai Singh then built a palace for himself to the South of the temple and named it Chandra Mahal, stating that he would always reside at the feet of his Lord.

The story is completely anecdotal and while there’s no written proof of these events happening, it has been passed down from generation as a form of oral history that only enhances the beauty of Jaipur’s iconic City Palace.

A Soneva welcome in Jaipur

The palace was part of a bespoke experience curated by the JLF Soneva Fushi team as they hosted us in Jaipur ahead of the 2023 edition of the event which is set to take place from May 12 to May 21 in the Maldives this year. The exclusive edit included a private dinner hosted by Soneva at the city’s popular restaurant and lounge, Bar Palladio, breakfast at the Johri Hotel in the midst of Old Town, a visit to Jaipur Rugs followed by a special lunch hosted by Rutvi Chaudhary, Director at Jaipur Rugs, a Soneva Enthusiast herself.

We were then escorted to the Amrapali Museum and Boutique which aims to highlight the rich heritage of Indian handicrafts. The Museum is home to exquisite jewellery, paan sets, spittoons, rosewater sprinklers and yes, a chariot covered in silver.

This was followed by a trip to the City Palace where we were given a once-in-a-lifetime tour by Aarti Tank, Assistant Curator at the palace. Princess Gauravi Kumari hosted us for tea and shared stories about her childhood and her love for dogs, over cups of tea and some hot samosas. The day’s highlight was definitely the Jaipur Literature Festival inaugural party at Rambagh Palace where the legendary Usha Uthup received a rousing welcome and much applause as she performed some of her most popular songs.

The next day was reserved for the Jaipur Literature Festival where speakers like Namita Gokhale, William Dalrymple and Sanjoy Roy set things in motion followed by a keynote address by Nobel laureate, the Tanzanian-British journalist Abdulrazak Gurnah. As expected, the most popular session was the one hosted by Shashi Tharoor and Professor Caroline Elkins where the duo discussed the British Empire’s pervasive use of violence throughout their reign in the colonies and the royal family’s splendid use of their PR machinery to continue their legacy. However, our favourite sessions were Bollywood Ki Buniyad (hosted by Ajit Rai and Laxmi Prasad Pant) and First Edition: Insatiable: My Hunger for Life which featured bigwigs like Shobhaa De, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni and Usha Uthup. Dinner at Jaipur’s infamous Baradari was the perfect end of the day.

Bar Palladio

Located within Narain Niwas Palace Hotel in Jaipur, Bar Palladio is an architect’s dream. Christened after the renaissance architect Andrea Palladio, the restaurant and lounge were designed by Dutch designer Marie-Anne Oudejans. Not only is Bar Palladio extremely pleasing to the eye, but it also has a fantastical charm to it. It’s almost as if you’ve been transformed into another world a la Alice. If you’re fortunate, you may even see some wandering peacocks and if you give in to the fantasy, a Cheshire cat or two may also make an appearance.

The Johri Hotel

Nestled in an inconspicuous alley in Jaipur’s Johri Bazaar (aka the jeweller’s market), this luxurious boutique hotel is a haven for those seeking peace, comfort and old-world magic. The Johri has five suites named after precious gemstones – Manek, Neelam, Sona, Panna and Moti. The colour palette for each suite corresponds to the gemstone it is named after and all five suites overlook the hotel’s quiet inner courtyard. Unlike the Bar Palladio which has a particular theme, The Johri is bursting with colour, blending in beautifully with the jeweller’s market in which it is located where blood red tomatoes, lush green peas and oxidised jewellery exist side by side.

Jaipur Rugs

Shringaar, sthir, manchaha – there aren’t enough words to describe the experience that is Jaipur Rugs. The brand is one of India’s largest manufacturers of hand-knotted rugs and distributes to over 40 countries, employing over 40,000 artisans. But that’s not what makes Jaipur Rugs stand out. The very fact that the brand exists is proof that you can run a successful enterprise that makes heavy profits while also making the world a better place to live in. In study after study, Jaipur Rugs has been described as a one-of-kind business model which shouldn’t exist because of its complex supply chain but surprisingly thrives because of the same reason. Raj Sisodia and Michael J. Gelb even described founder Nand Kishore Chaudhary’s vision of the brand as an Aashram in their book, The Healing Organization: Awakening the Conscience of Business to Help Save the World.

Amrapali Museum

Founded by Rajiv Arora and Rajesh Ajmera in the eighties, the Amrapali Museum pays homage to India’s insurmountable craftsmanship when it comes to the decorative arts, especially where jewellery is involved. The museum is also an academic haven for scholars and designers from around the world who seek to understand how various regimes and cultures have shaped India’s jewellery narrative.

The City Palace

Located between the Badi Chopar and Choti Chopar markets of Old Jaipur, the City Palace was built by Sawai Raja Jai Singh in the 17th century. The palace was designed by architects Vidyadhar Bhattacharya and Samuel Swinton Jacob and holds massive sway amongst tourists who visit the city. The palace is home to many smaller structures like the Chandra Mahal, Mubarak Mahal, Shri Govind Dev Temple, and the City Palace Museum.

Baradari

Even if you’ve never been to Jaipur, chances are you’ve heard of Baradari. Baradari is where royal history meets fine dining. And surprisingly (or unsurprisingly), it remains one of the coolest spots to spend your evenings at. It’s known for its cuisine and infamous parties, a must-visit for anyone who loves a good time.

About JLF Soneva Fushi

The second edition of JLF Soneva Fushi will be in the Maldives from May 12 to May 21 this year. A truly bespoke experience, JLF Soneva Fushi is a rare opportunity to reconnect with the joys of live performances of art, music and literature on the idyllic island of Kunfunadhoo in the beautiful Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Over the course of ten days and two weekends, the vibrant barefoot festival will once again host an unforgettable international line-up of award-winning authors and a captivating programme of gala celebrations on the sand, insightful sessions, fascinating workshops and live music performances.

Header image: Jaipur Rugs on Instagram