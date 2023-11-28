The best Christmas hotels to stay at and revel in classic winter wonderland vibes

Christmas decoration is taken seriously by several hotels around the world, but these luxury hotels take things to the next level. With glamouring lightings, colourful ornaments, and expansive feasts, these are the best Christmas hotels that feel like a Winter Wonderland to stay.

If you’re the type who spends the whole year waiting for the festive season, make sure to indulge in every minute of the Christmas season where Christmas is properly and beautifully celebrated. The festive decoration is always in full swing at these world-renowned hotels, and they continue to keep it up this 2023.

The Best Christmas Hotels to Revel in a Real-life Winter Wonderland

The Lanesborough

There’s no better time to visit The Lanesborough of London than during the festive season, for Christmas decor and activities dominate the space. The magical Land of Snow scene is made with white Gypsophila covering the floor of the grand ballroom, where a Festive Afternoon Tea is served next to the stunning Christmas trees. On top of that, four ballet performances including The Nutcracker’s “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” will also take place on one special night.

The ballet stage performances take place on December 2, 2023.

book your stay

The Ritz London

Christmas at The Ritz kicks off with admiring the giant Christmas tree that stands 25 feet tall in the lobby. Being well-known for its dining offers, the iconic hotel has a series of festive delicacies whether it be a sumptuous, picture-perfect afternoon tea or the Christmas & Christmas Eve lunch and dinner.

book your stay

The Roosevelt New Orleans

The Roosevelt New Orleans, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel, ignites over 112,000 lights along the 1,600 feet of garlands, as well as 4,000 glass ornaments as part of the Waldorf Wonderland. The glistening entrance will lead you to several miraculous feasts. The Teddy Bear Tea stars Santa and Mrs. Claus who will welcome families and children to enjoy the tasty pastries, whilst Christmas Brunch is undeniably the best way to reward your body with great food on Christmas Day.

book your stay

Le Bristol Paris

The Christmas transformation at Le Bristol Paris is delicately planned and executed, this year with the helping hands of Studio Björg and artist Ulderico Pinfildi. While the festive lobby scene is designed by the Paris-based Studio Björg, the Epicure dining room will also be a display space for a nativity scene by Pinfildi. It is amid this magical ambience that guests can savour in festive gourmet choices, whether that be the Custom Advent Calendars filled with treats, the curated gift boxes, or the French course menus.

book your stay

Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel

Unlike any other hotels, Hôtel de Crillon amps up the celebration with a Christmas Market held inside the Historical Salons. Here is where outside and hotel guests can shop for holiday gifts while enjoying a festive ambience inside the hotel. The Christmas and New Year’s brunches are also open for reservation.

The Christmas Market is held on December 16-17.

book your stay

Hero image: Courtesy The Ritz London; featured image: Courtesy The Lanesborough