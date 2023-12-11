International destinations that are perfect for a last-minute New Year’s trip

The New Year is just around the corner, and one of the best ways to celebrate the beginning of 2024 is by travelling. However, planning a last-minute New Year trip outside India can be tiresome due to visa and flight considerations. But that is now a thing of the past for Indians!

The year-end has opened the doors for smooth international travel. Several popular destinations, like Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka, have granted visa-free access to Indians for the New Year. Additionally, international airfare has temporarily lowered, with flights from Delhi to Bangkok costing almost as much as Delhi to Bangalore. So why not seize this opportunity and make the most of it by planning a picture-perfect New Year’s trip outside India?

You can enjoy a hassle-free vacation to iconic destinations like Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Doha and more.

Countdown in style: Last-minute international getaways for your New Year’s trip

Thailand

Bring in the new year in Thailand, where endless possibilities await along the beaches and in the cities.

Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket and Chiang Mai host several New Year’s Eve events where travellers and locals come together for the countdown. You can even participate in the local NYE traditions and embrace the culture for a unique New Year’s celebration. Some parts of Northern Thailand, like Chiang Mai, have the tradition of releasing khom loy lanterns on New Year’s Eve.

Immerse yourself in Bangkok’s culture at Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Grand Palace, Lumphini Park, the Golden Mount and Chatuchak Weekend Market. Experience Pattaya’s vibrant lifestyle along the Soi Buakhao, Pattaya Floating Market. Relax in Phuket’s breathtaking landscapes, like Monkey Beach, Promthep Cape, Green Elephant Sanctuary Park, Kata Noi Beach and Tiger Kingdom. Enjoy the rich heritage of Chiang Mai at Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, Wat Chedi Luang and Wat Phra Singh Woramahawihan.

Visa requirements: Thailand is visa-free for Indians until May 10, 2024. Travellers can stay for up to 30 days.

How to reach: Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Chiang Mai International Airport are the main airports in Thailand.

Book your stay at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Towers via Booking.com

Malaysia

Have the time of your life in Malaysia, as the capital has one of the most exciting celebrations in Southeast Asia. KLCC Park, the cultural centre of Kuala Lumpur, hosts a grand event every year where people come together to see the phenomenal New Year’s Eve fireworks. Penang’s George Town also comes to life; the Strait Quay Marina is busy with huge countdown concerts and fireworks along the coast.

When in Malaysia, spend a few days completing our list of things to do in Kuala Lumpur by visiting the Petronas Twin Towers, Thean Hou Temple, Batu Caves and more. Head to Langkawi for some much-needed relaxation in its stunning private pool villas, shop at the night markets and explore the natural beauty of Langkawi Global Geopark, Pantai Cenang Beach and Telaga Tujuh Waterfall. Head to the UNESCO Sites of Melaka and George Town to learn about their cultural significance.

Here’s our guide to the best hotels in Kuala Lumpur.

Visa requirements: Malaysia is visa-free for Indians until May 10, 2024. Travellers can visit for up to 30 days.

How to reach: Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Penang International Airport and Langkawi International Airport are the main airports in Malaysia.

Book your stay at Hilton Kuala Lumpur via Booking.com

Dubai, UAE

From Burj Khalifa and the Palm to the Burj Al Arab, all of Dubai is lit up with fireworks and laser shows in celebration of the New Year. The city has some of the most renowned restaurants, bars and beach clubs that host lavish NYE parties where you will be amidst the most wealthy and glamorous. John Newman and Sting are performing for NYE in the city, so you can even catch their concerts.

Follow our guide on the best things to do in Dubai and have the New Year trip of your dreams. Visit top tourist attractions like the Dubai Frame, Dubai Fountain, Burj Khalifa, Museum of Future and Dubai Miracle Garden. Go shopping at the Dubai Mall and Old Dubai or go yachting in the Dubai Creek. Head for an adventure in the desert or simply relax at Kite Beach, Jumeirah and Marina Beach.

Here’s our guide to the best hotels in Dubai.

Visa requirements: The UAE grants quick e-visa to Indians.

How to reach: Dubai International Airport is the main airport in the city.

Book your stay at Address Dubai Mall via Booking.com

Hong Kong

Hong Kong is also an excellent destination for a New Year trip outside India. Victoria Harbour is the place to be for the most epic celebration in Hong Kong. The night sky is illuminated with light shows and fireworks along the harbour, and everybody gathers here to count down till midnight. This year, Hong Kong Disneyland is hosting its first NYE countdown, bringing the childlike adventures of your favourite characters to your New Year’s celebration.

Explore the city and see the Tian Tian Buddha, Victoria Peak, Hong Kong Tramways, Symphony of Lights, Pearl River, Causeway Bay and Hong Kong Observation Wheel. Spend a day at the Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park. Don’t forget to check out these free things to do in Hong Kong.

Here’s our guide to the best hotels in Hong Kong.

Visa requirements: Hong Kong requires Indians to have pre-arrival registration, and they can stay for up to 14 days.

How to reach: Hong Kong International Airport is the main airport in the city.

Book your stay at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong via Booking.com

Macau

Why not celebrate your New Year’s Eve in the “Las Vegas of Asia”? Just an hour-long ferry away from Hong Kong, Macau is known for its dynamic nightlife with world-class casinos. The Cotai Strip comes to life for the countdown and all the five-star hotels and casinos on the strip host grand events to celebrate the New Year in luxury and grandeur.

Visit popular places like the Venetian Macao, Macao Giant Panda Pavilion, the ruins of St Paul, Taipa Houses, Guia Fortress, A-Ma Temple, Senado Square and the Macau Tower. Walk around the Cotai Strip and explore all the iconic hotels like the Londoner and the Venetian.

Here’s our guide to the best hotels in Macau.

Visa requirements: Macau is visa-free for Indians and grants a stay for up to 30 days.

How to reach: Macau International Airport is the only airport in the city.

Book your stay at The St. Regis Macao via Booking.com

Maldives

Ditch the cliche NYE parties for a relaxing vacation on one of the many secluded and beautiful islands of the Maldives. With one resort on each island, you can enjoy a blissful stay in the world-famous water villas to welcome 2024.

Before you head to your resort’s island for much-needed fun in the sun, spend some time in the capital, Male, and embrace the Maldivian culture. Visit the Muleeaage Palace (the residence of the president of Maldives), the National Museum, Rasfannu Park and the Grand Friday Mosque. Don’t forget to engage in water activities like surfing, scuba diving, and snorkelling for some aquatic fun.

Visa requirements: The Maldives offers a free visa-on-arrival for Indians, granting them a 30-day stay in the country.

How to reach: Velana International Airport is the main airport in the archipelago.

Book your stay at Soneva Jani via Booking.com

Sri Lanka

Head to the “Pearl of the Indian Ocean” and discover how aptly Sri Lanka has been given this name as you traverse through the island’s natural beauty for an exciting New Year’s trip. The country is also steeped in culture and ancient history, offering an Indiana Jones-like escapade through its many ancient ruins.

Go on an adventure of a lifetime in the ancient cities of Kandy, Sigiriya, Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa. Experience vibrant Sri Lankan culture in Colombo and Jaffna. Head to the Southern part of the island to Mirissa and Galle for a tropical stay on the beach and to witness traces of colonial rule. Enjoy activities like surfing and whale-watching. Or, visit Nuwara Eliya and Ella to experience the charm of Sri Lankan hill stations. Follow our guide on the best places to see in Sri Lanka and make the most of your vacation.

Visa requirements: Sri Lanka is offering free visas to Indians until March 31, 2024.

How to reach: Colombo International Airport, Ratmalana, Bandaranaike International Airport and Jaffna International Airport are the main airports in Sri Lanka.

Book your stay at Marino Beach Colombo via Booking.com

Doha, Qatar

The sweeping shorelines of sand dunes and beaches make Doha an intriguing place to celebrate the end of the year. Whether you desire to spend your midnight camping in the desert or enjoy fireworks at the beach, the capital city of Qatar is the ideal destination for such a dreamy New Year trip. Some noteworthy NYE fireworks countdowns take place at the Doha Corniche and Pearl Island.

Experience the best of Qatari culture and lifestyle at Qatar National Library, National Museum of Qatar, Qanat Quartier, Katara Cultural Village and Box Park. See the animals at Al Shaqab Equestrian and Falcon Waqif of Souq Waqif. After exploring the best of Doha, check off our list of the best places to see in Qatar.

Here’s our guide to the luxury hotels in Doha.

Visa requirements: Qatar grants Indians quick e-visa and visa-on-arrival.

How to reach: Hamad International Airport and Doha International Airport are the main airports in the country.

Book your stay at Hilton Doha via Booking.com

Vietnam

Travel to Vietnam for the New Year, and you can choose to celebrate the end of 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Ha Noi or Ha Long Bay. These tourist destinations host grand countdown celebrations with fireworks lighting up the sky at midnight.

Explore the bustling streets of Ho Chi Minh City, where you can see Vietnamese food, culture, and history thrive through its tourist attractions and vibrant nightlife, like Ben Thanh Market, Binh Tay Market, Cu Chi Tunnel, Ho Chi Minh City Opera House and Bui Vien Street. Head to Ha Long Bay for a truly tropical experience and enjoy the pristine beach along with the breathtaking grottos. Experience Ha Noi’s innovative art galleries, rooftop bars, and charming cafes as you navigate popular streets like the Old Quarter, Hang Bac Street and Hang Dao Street. Peruse our Vietnam Travel Guide for more details about the best places to see in Vietnam

Here’s our guide to the best hotels in Vietnam.

Visa requirements: Vietnam grants quick e-visas to Indians, and they may soon even make the nation visa-free for Indians.

How to reach: Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Noi Bai International Airport and Da Nang International Airport are the main airports in Vietnam.

Singapore

Last but not least, you can have one of the best New Year’s celebrations in Singapore as well! The Marina Bay Countdown is the most exciting countdown event on the island, where people gather and party to the beats of wonderful concerts and mind-blowing fireworks.

On your New Year’s trip to Singapore, check out popular attractions like Gardens By The Bay, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore Botanic Garden, Singapore Flyer, Singapore Zoo, National Museum of Singapore and Clarke Quay. Spend a day or two having fun at the beaches, hotels and amusement parks of Sentosa Island.

Here’s our guide to the best hotels in Singapore.

Visa requirements: Singapore grants Indians quick e-visa.

How to reach: Singapore Changi Airport is the main airport in the country.

Book your stay at Marina Bay Sands via Booking.com

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the best destinations for special New Year events & parties?

The best destinations for special New Year events and parties are Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Dubai, Doha, Ho Chi Minh City, Ha Noi, Ha Long Bay, Kuala Lumpur, George Town, Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket and Chiang Mai

– What are the best destinations to enjoy a New Year’s trip outside India?

The best destinations for a New Year’s trip outside India are Dubai, Singapore, Vietnam, Doha, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Macau, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand.

– What are the factors to consider before choosing the destination for the New Year getaway?

The factors to consider before choosing a destination for your New Year trip outside India are the budget, visa requirements and purpose of the trip. It is essential to know what kind of New Year celebration you desire. Are you someone who plans on partying the night away? Do you wish for a relaxing getaway on the beach, or do you desire an adventure in the desert?

– What are the most romantic destinations for a New Year Getaway?

Maldives is one of the most romantic destinations for a New Year trip outside India.