Top international destinations for your dream Diwali 2023 vacation

If you are planning an international getaway for the upcoming Diwali break and need some inspiration for the perfect destination, you are in the right place. We have curated a list of the best places to visit for a memorable Diwali vacation in 2023.

The festive season is just around the corner, and with it comes the opportunity for a well-deserved break. Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of India’s most significant festivals, celebrated with much enthusiasm and joy. It extends over a week, offering ample time for relaxation and exploration.

In 2023, Diwali falls on November 12 (Sunday), followed by Govardhan Pooja on November 13 (Monday), Vishwakarma Pooja on November 14 (Tuesday) and Bhai Dooj on November 14 (Wednesday). With a three-day public holiday and a two-day weekend, you’ll have a total of five days off that can be used for an international adventure. Whether you’re seeking a tropical paradise, countries offering visa-on-arrival, or a unique Diwali experience abroad, we’ve got you covered.

Explore vibrant celebrations abroad: Best places to visit this Diwali

Sri Lanka

If you are familiar with the myth associated with Ramayana, then you’d know that Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of King Rama after defeating the great Ravana. According to folklore, Ravana’s kingdom was Lanka, which is present-day Sri Lanka!

Often referred to as the “pearl of the Indian Ocean”, this island nation also has Diwali deeply embedded in its culture, much like India. The festival is celebrated across the island, from its serene coastal cities to its scenic hill stations. Planning a trip to Sri Lanka for Diwali is an excellent idea, as you can experience the festival in a similar way to India and enjoy a tropical vacation during the extended break.

Best places to visit in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka offers an array of captivating destinations that are sure to leave you impressed. Experience the seamless blend of modernity with Sri Lankan and colonial architecture in the bustling metropolis of Colombo. Discover spirituality at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Kandy, home to the revered Temple of the Tooth. Explore the UNESCO-listed ruins of Sigiriya and Anuradhapura to witness the might of the ancient civilisations that once thrived in this country. Sri Lanka also has several coastal cities with picturesque beaches for relaxation, like Galle, Mirisa and Jaffna. To plan your immersive and experiential trip, consult our detailed guide on the best places to visit in Sri Lanka.

What to eat in Sri Lanka: Fish ambul thiyal, kottu roti, idiyappam, milk rice, parippu and kiribath.

How to reach: The major international airports in Sri Lanka are Colombo International Airport, Ratmalana, Bandaranaike International Airport and Jaffna International Airport.

Singapore

The Lion City is a melting pot of diverse cultures where the fusion of rich Eastern traditions and Western influences thrive harmoniously. Singapore is a dynamic city-state, and it is one of the few places in the world where Diwali is celebrated with great enthusiasm, just like India.

While the entire city tends to illuminate during the festive season, Little India is where you can truly immerse yourself in the joy, fervour and passion of the Festival of Lights. After celebrating Diwali, consider spending some time exploring this island nation.

Best places to visit in Singapore

Marvel at the iconic Merlion and take in the breathtaking view from the Marina Bay Sands. Experience the thrilling rides at Universal Studios, Adventure Cove Waterpark, and other theme parks on Sentosa Island. Relish street food delights at the world-famous Hawker Centres. Enjoy the panoramic views of the city skyline from the Singapore Flyer. Lose yourself in the lush greenery of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Botanic Gardens, and the horticultural wonderland of Gardens By The Bay. For more helpful tips, read our story on the things to do in Singapore.

What to eat in Singapore: Nasi lemak, kaya toast, Hainanese chicken rice, char kway teow, laksa, Hokkien prawn mee, satay and chilli crab.

How to reach: The world-famous Changi Airport is Singapore’s only major commercial airport.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali has gained fame in recent years as one of the top destinations in Asia, attracting travellers seeking a tropical vacation. Its appeal lies in a combination of factors, including vibrant nightlife, pristine white beaches, beautiful temples, breathtaking landscapes and delectable cuisine.

However, you might be surprised to learn that Bali also has a tradition of celebrating Diwali. Following rituals similar to those in India, Bali illuminates in honour of the festival. With over 87 per cent of its population practising Hinduism, Diwali holds a significant place in Balinese culture and traditions, making it one of the best places to visit on Diwali.

Best places to visit in Bali

Begin your vacation on this enchanting island by exploring Ubud, where you can visit the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, Tegenungan Waterfall, Ubud Art Market, Ubud Palace, Ceking Rice Terrace and Pura Taman Kemuda Saraswati. If you are looking for some adventure, hiking to the top of the active volcano Mount Batur is an option. Relax on iconic beaches like Seminyak Beach, Kuta Beach, Blue Point Beach and Geger Beach. To discover the island like a local, consult our guide on the best places to see in Bali.

What to eat in Bali: Babi guling, nasi campur, sate lilit ikan, nasi goreng, gado gado and sambal.

How to reach: I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport is the main airport in Bali.

Diwali getaways: Top places with visa-on-arrival for Indians

Thailand

Thailand is a holistic destination with scenic beaches, crystal-blue waters, magnificent temples and grand palaces, all enriched by a vibrant culture. What makes it even more appealing is that Thailand offers visa-on-arrival for Indians, allowing a 15-day stay to explore this beautiful country.

To be eligible for a visa on arrival, ensure you have a valid passport, a return flight ticket, a completed application form, one passport photo, proof of accommodation, proof of living expenses and the visa fee of approximately THB 2,000 (approximately INR 4,400).

Best places to visit in Thailand

In bustling Bangkok, immerse yourself in the vibrant culture by visiting The Grand Palace, The Temple of the Emerald Buddha, Chatuchak Weekend Market, Wat Saket, Wat Pho and Jim Thompson House. Explore the ancient Lanna culture in Chiang Mai through places like Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, Doi Ang Khang Mountain, Tha Phae Walking Street and Doi Inthanon National Park. Explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ayuthaya and learn about its Thai rulers. Enjoy Pattaya for its nightlife and relaxation on the beaches of Pattaya and Phuket. We have created a travel guide for Thailand for you to have the best experience in the country.



What to eat in Thailand: Pad Thai, massaman curry, mango sticky rice, pad kra pao, green Thai curry, red Thai curry, yellow Thai curry, khao soi and larb.

How to reach: Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Chiang Mai International Airport are the important airports in the country.

Maldives

Known as one of the most romantic destinations in the world, the Maldives is a charming archipelago with over a thousand coral islands and twenty-seven atolls. Its iconic water villas set against clear blue waters have lured travellers seeking a dreamy tropical vacation. The Maldives offers visa-on-arrival for all nationalities, including Indians, with a 30-day stay allowed.

For the visa on arrival, you will need a passport with at least one month of validity and a complete travel itinerary with relevant bookings. The visa on arrival is free of charge.

Best places to visit in Maldives

The bustling capital of Male represents Maldivian culture and beauty through attractions like the National Museum, Rasfannu Park, Muleeaage Palace (the residence of the president of Maldives), Sultan Park and Grand Friday Mosque. Explore the atolls, including Baa Atoll, Huvadhoo Atoll, North Male Atoll, Maafushi and Addu Atoll, for activities like surfing, scuba diving and other water sports.

What to eat in Maldives: Garudhiya, kukulhu riha, masi huni, handulu bondibai and kulhi boakibaa.

How to reach: Velana International Airport is the main airport in Maldives.

Sunny Diwali escapes: Top Tropical destinations for your break

Malaysia

Malaysia’s diversity is truly mesmerising, offering dense forests, deep caves, bustling cities, and relaxing beaches for a wide range of experiences. Malaysia is an ideal destination for a tropical vacation with its stunning landscapes and pleasant weather, characterised by two seasons: dry and wet.

Best places to see in Malaysia

Explore the vibrant lifestyle of Kuala Lumpur with iconic landmarks like the Petronas Towers, Batu Caves, Merdeka Square and the National Mosque. Immerse yourself in wildlife at the UNESCO-listed Gunung Mulu National Park. Discover the Langkawi archipelago for pristine beaches. Experience the multicultural city of George Town and its UNESCO-listed sites. Visit Melaka (Malacca) to explore its unique blend of Malay and Portuguese influences.

What to eat in Malaysia: Laksa, nasi lemak, char kway teow, curry mee, apam balik and hokkien mee.

How to reach: Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Penang International Airport and Kota Kinabalu International Airport are the main airports in Malaysia.

Cambodia

Cambodia, another tropical gem hidden in Southeast Asia, is nestled between Vietnam and Malaysia. This underrated destination offers bustling cities, quaint towns, and rural villages that represent a blend of cultures and traditions while embracing modernity.

Best places to see in Cambodia

Visit the UNESCO-listed Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, the largest religious structure in the world. Explore other notable monuments in the city like the Ta Phrom Temple, Bayon Temple, Angkor Thom, Banteay Srei and Angkor National Museum. Discover Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital, with iconic landmarks like the Royal Palace, Silver Pagoda, and more. Enjoy the beautiful beaches in places like Koh Rong and Sihanoukville.

What to eat in Cambodia: Fish amok, kuy teav, chicken and banana flower salad, crab and pepper, nom banh chok and prahok.

How to reach: Siem Reap International Airport and Phnom Penh International Airport are the main international airports in Cambodia.

Seychelles

Located in the Indian Ocean, Seychelles is an alluring tropical destination off the coast of East Africa, boasting over 115 islands with unique wildlife, rainforests, coral reefs and nature reserves. Out of the 115, only three islands are inhabited — Mahe, Praslin and La Digue. The archipelago is a visa-free country, meaning you can enjoy a peaceful beach vacation without visa woes.

Best places to visit in Seychelles

Explore Seychelles’ capital, Victoria, on the island of Mahe, with attractions like the Botanical Gardens, Copolia Trail, Morne Blanc Trail, Sir Selwyn Selwyn-Clarke Market, and the National Museum of History. Enjoy the pristine beaches of Seychelles, including Anse Source d’Argent in La Digue, Anse Georgette in Praslin, Anse Lazio in Praslin, Anse Intendance in Mahe, Anse Marron in La Digue. Explore the Saint-Anne Marine National Park and catch a glimpse of the uninhabited islands in the country.

What to eat in Seychelles: Ladob, civet de chauve souris, pwason griye, kari koko zourit, salade de palmiste and bouillon brede.

How to reach: Seychelles International Airport is the major airport in Seychelles.

Close-to-home Diwali escapes: Short flight destinations from India

Nepal

Nestled in the great Himalayas, Nepal, one of India’s neighbouring countries in the subcontinent, is just a quick flight away! The average flight from New Delhi to Kathmandu takes only one and a half hours, making it one of the shortest international flights from India. Nepal’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture are its biggest draws, home to the tallest mountain in the world, Mt Everest, and a warm Nepalese community. Furthermore, Diwali is celebrated here with great fervour.

Best places to visit in Nepal

Kathmandu, the capital city surrounded by mesmerising views of Mt. Everest, is a symbol of Nepal’s rich culture, and you should explore Kathmandu Durbar Square, Swayambhunath Stupa, Hanuman Dhoka, Garden of Dreams, Asan Bazaar, Pashupatinath Temple and the National Museum of Nepal. Considered the gateway of Annapurna Circuit (Nepal’s famous hiking trail), Pokhara is a beautiful town on the banks of Phewa Lake, ideal for adventure activities like river rafting, paragliding, boating, mountain biking and more. Head to the birthplace of Lord Buddha, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lumbini, to learn about the history of Buddhism.

What to eat in Nepal: Sel roti, momo, kwati, gundruk, sukuti, dal bhat and sekuwa.

How to reach: Tribhuvan International Airport is the main airport in Nepal.

Bhutan

The “Land of Thunder Dragon” is a fascinating kingdom hidden in the Himalayas. Over 60 per cent of the nation is covered by forests, making it the first carbon-neutral country in the world. Although Bhutan is smaller than Switzerland in size, it rivals its beauty with majestic mountains and lush valleys. The flight from New Delhi to Paro takes under 2 hours and 20 minutes, making it a quick flight from India.

Best places to visit in Bhutan

Bhutan, the last Buddhist Kingdom in the world, offers a rich culture and traditions in Paro. Explore attractions like the Paro Taktsang, Jangtsa Dumtseg Lhakhang, National Museum of Bhutan, Kyichu Lhakhang, Drakarpo, Chele La Pass and Zuri Dzong, which represent Paro’s history and lifestyle. Head to Punakha to see the Punakha Suspension Bridge, Punakha Dzong and Dochula Pass. Your itinerary should also include a visit to Thimpu, where monuments like Semtokha Dzong, Folk Heritage Museum Kawajangsa, Tashichho Dzong, Changangkha Lhakhang, National Memorial Chorten and Simply Bhutan provide insights into Bhutanese culture.

What to eat in Bhutan: Ema datshi, kewa datshi, shakam paa, jashu maru and hoentay.

How to reach: Paro International Airport is the major airport in the country.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is Diwali celebrated internationally?



The entire world will be celebrating Diwali on November 12, 2023.

– Which international destinations are popular for Diwali celebrations?

Diwali is considered an important festival in international destinations like Bali, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

– What are some unique Diwali experiences I can have abroad?

The most unique experience you can have is to be a part of all the Diwali celebrations that take place in different countries.

– Is it necessary to bring Indian attire for an international Diwali trip?

It is not necessary for you to bring Indian attire, but you can enhance your festive experience on your vacation if you choose to participate in the local celebrations in different countries.

– Is it safe to travel internationally during Diwali?

Yes, it is safe to travel abroad during Diwali.