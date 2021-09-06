7 most stylish luggage and travel bags for your next big holiday

When planning a getaway, the question we often ask ourselves is what to pack, not what to pack with. Brands like Calpak and Gucci, however, have been changing that with their stylish luggage and travel offerings.

As it turns out, a suitcase doesn’t have to be boring. You can reflect your adventurous personality with a four-wheeler that comes in a bold colour or a striking pattern, instead of your standard blacks and blues. If you’re the sort to take OOTDs during your staycations, why not embellish your Instagram shots with your chic weekend bags, too?

These fashionable travel accessories still do the job of offering versatility and functionality. But they’ll also make you feel a lot cooler when you’re waiting in line to check-in. And, when flying overseas becomes a thing again, you’ll be the first one to spot your bags on the luggage belt at the airport.

Below, discover the best luggage and travel bags you can shop now.

Tumi x Missoni

International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On (US$ 975; Rs 71,212 approx.)

Zip past the sea of grey luggage with this carry-on bag from Tumi’s new collaboration with Italian luxury fashion brand Missoni. The latter, celebrated for its exuberant prints, has covered the bag with its iconic zigzag pattern that is nicely complemented with a sleek, gold-toned handle. The bag doesn’t just look good; it’s also crafted with Tumi’s signature Tegris case, making it durable and lightweight. And when you’re on the go, you’ll find the built-in USB ports pretty useful.

Mokobara Made for the modern traveller who loves functional enveloped in sheer style, Mokobara’s check-in luggage bag is the perfect example of chic luxury bags. The bags are made of strong and flexible German Makrolon polycarbonate shell, with smooth Japanese Hinomoto wheels that glide across carpets and squeaky floors. The bag also features TSA-approved keyless lock security. The instructions to set your lock code for this 4.6 kg bag will be inside. Shop Here

Calpak

Astyll Carry-On (US$ 170.69; Rs 12,400 approx.)

Calpak’s signature Astyll suitcase is an influencer favourite, and it’s easy to see why. It boasts a sleek, marble façade that minimalist homeowners love, all without sacrificing on durability. The luggage bag is also thoughtfully crafted with a waterproof shell interior, expandable zip fastening, built-in TSA locks and spinner wheels to make the whole process of travelling seamless.

Gucci x Globe-Trotter

Carry-on suitcase (US$ 2,980; Rs 2.17 lakh approx.)

The Gucci x The North Face offerings are great if you’re heading to the great outdoors, but for all else, turn to the Italian luxury brand’s collaboration with Globe-Trotter instead. Their carry-on suitcase is as timeless as it gets. It marries the elegance of Gucci’s GG Supreme canvas with the polished hardware and sturdy silhouette of Globe-Trotter’s luggage, which is handcrafted with traditional techniques dating back to 1897. Inside, the suitcase is even lined in crimson satin for you to luxuriously store your belongings.

Brunello Cucinelli

Carry-on suitcase (US$ 6,285; Rs 4.59 lakh approx.)

If the classic sensibilities of the Gucci x Globe-Trotter suitcase speak to you, you might also dig this one from Brunello Cucinelli. The bag is not overtly branded, but you can tell that it’s luxurious from its smooth leather façade. Each one is crafted in Italy and features several compartments, spinner wheels, and a roomy interior. You’ll be the most sophisticated person in the check-in line.

Shop Here

Aulive Aulvile crafts its bags strictly from vegan leather, focusing on plant-based alternatives. While the leather is imported from different parts of the world, all the bags are hand-stitched by artisans in the outskirts of Delhi. Their Vintage Cabin bag exudes nostalgia, bringing back the old-world charm for the modern traveller. The vegan leather cabin bag on four wheels is lightweight and waterproof, making for a perfect vacation counterpart. Shop Here

Crash Baggage

If you’re not the most careful with your travel bags, Crash Baggage was made for you. The Venice-based brand was founded on the ethos of “handle without care”, and offers a line of already beaten-up luggage for you to use. Despite their head-turning designs, you won’t have to worry about durability as the brand crafts each one with high-tech and highly durable materials, on top of sustainable manufacturing techniques. Think of its Icon suitcase as the ripped jeans of luggage, made for those who are too cool to care.

All images: Courtesy respective brands

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.