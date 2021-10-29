For your next girl trip: 10 travel groups every woman must bookmark

Bringing out your inner adventure girl, we’ve picked out the top 10 women travel groups you need to bookmark on your post-COVID trip.

With COVID-19 cases finally decreasing, several countries are opening up for travel. And with more women planning trips both in India and internationally, we’ve curated a list of some travel groups that focus on womens’ tours to help you plan your journey.

Travel has been a form of rediscovering oneself. Travel helps you reconnect with yourself, and learn things you otherwise may not have been able to. And for many women, solo travel or journeys with women travel groups have been a way to do just that, in a safer space and setting. So women, if you’re looking at planning a tour with a travel group, especially amid the pandemic, there are several companies organising safe travel experiences for you.

Check out the list of travel groups below:

The WOW Club

Founded by Sumitra Senapaty, The WOW (Women On Wanderlust) Club offers niche, offbeat tours to women looking to travel in a group. These quality trips are carefully curated to make them a memorable experience for first-time solo travellers and experienced ones.

For more information, click here.

The Wander Girls – India + International tourists

The Wander Girls by Hetal Doshi aims to connect like-minded women who love travel. Their trips are designed to let you bond with your mom, sisters, girlfriends or strangers over trips of your choice – they may be wellness getaways, adventurous trips or experiential journeys.

Know more about them here.

Ladakhi Women’s Travel Company

Thinlas Chorol, the woman behind Ladakhi Women’s Travel Company, is an experienced guide who has curated a team of women who organise homestay treks, giving employment to local women while helping women travel groups to explore the region. What’s more, these homestays end up being more eco-friendly and sustainable, reducing the stress on the limited resources that Ladakh has.

Find out more about them here.

The Flapper Life

The Flapper Life offers trips for women who want to travel solo, or with a female companion – be it your partner, mom, sibling or friend. Their trips include stays in boutique properties, ecostays, three or four star hotels to offer comfort and safety, which are of utmost importance for anyone seeking such a travel experience. Their trips generally include between six to 10 women, including the ‘Flapper Buddy’, i.e. the guide from the company’s team, making it a comfortable experience for all.

Learn more about their upcoming trips here.

Wandering Jane

From local experts to guides passionate about travel, WanderingJane offers its tourists experiences of a lifetime. Whether it be travelling alone or with company, both in India and internationally, the company curates trips that cater to the kind of experience you want – it can be meditating at the beach or a hike up the mountains or a wellness sojourn.

Click here to know more.

Wander Womaniya

Whether it be a spiritual journey or an adventurous one, Wander Womaniya caters to all kinds of trips you may want to undertake, both within India and internationally. Their trips are curated to help you make memories and enjoy while being with a travel group, that ensures safety and comfort and allows you to meet women from various fields who are as passionate about travel as you are.

Know more about them here.

Girls On The Go

Since 2008. Girls On The Go by Piya Bose has been curating experiential tours for women. Whether it be visiting Antarctica or Ladakh, there’s a trip for all women travellers, and their tours ensure that travel groups have the ultimate comfort and safety as they sweat it out on the mountains or relax on a calming evening by the beach.

Learn more about them here.

F5 Escapes

Headed by women and with experienced women guides on board, F5 Escapes promises responsible travel with homely hospitality, encouraging more women to come and experience solo travel with their tours. They offer trips within India, from motorbike tours to experiencing Kutch and more.

Check them out here.

Women on Clouds

Women On Clouds is a great option for women looking to travel solo, as unlike most places, solo travellers are not charged more. Their tour partners, from transport to hotels, are chosen keeping safety in mind, and the travel groups help you meet women of all ages from all walks of life – making your trip the experience of a lifetime.

Click here to know more.

Wovoyage

From tours within India to trips abroad, Wovoyage offers experiences for women looking to travel alone or with a companion. Not just Indians, you’ll meet international travellers, too, on your trips with the company, offering a cultural exchange of knowledge while you explore places together.

To know more, click here.

This story first appeared on Travel & Leisure India