Experience wanderlust in between the pages via these bestselling travel books

Are you an avid reader or an adventure seeker? It’s time to take a trip with some of the bestselling travel books that will take you places while you sit on your couch.

The pandemic sure left no stone unturned in averting our travel plans, right? Speaking of which, since the restrictions have eased out a bit, and if you’re waiting for your next adventure then now is the time. For many of us out here, books were our prime ticket to travel the world. It is not the story that matters, instead, the sheer imagination these books take us to is what makes it the real deal.

Being a voracious traveller and an avid reader sure go hand in hand. So, if you’re still in a fix about what parts of the world to explore, with whom to explore, and what to pack,? Well, then our daunting listicle of bestselling travel books is just what the doctor ordered. If you’re suffering from a serious case of wanderlust then we’re here with a ready syllabus of bestselling travel books. Gear up travel enthusiasts, and choose one of these reads for your next venture.

From memoirs to works of fiction, these bestselling travel books are your key to an adventurous journey ahead

Nowhere For Very Long by Brianna Madia

‘Nowhere For Very Long’ is Brianna Madia’s journey of discovery and exploration. This bestselling read portrays a woman living a life true to herself. If travelling in a beat-up van, along with her two dogs and her husband isn’t adventure then we don’t know what is. Seeking a truer version of herself, Brianna went from married to solo, lost to found to exploring the world outside and adhering to the spirit within.

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

Well, who would mind a good laugh while travelling to your next venture right? ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ by Kevin Kwan is a satirical rom-com attempting to introduce contemporary Asia to a North American audience. This hilarious and heartwarming bestseller revolves around Rachel Chu’s discoveries about a plush life. From expecting a humble and relaxed vacation in Singapore with her beau to discovering a series of old money, new money, and scheming social climbers, this novel sure is a luxurious travel partner and one of the funniest bestselling travel books.

What Next? by Shari Low

How does “two weeks, four friends, and one secret bucket list to unravel” sound to you? Sounds like a plan, right? ‘What Next?’ is all about two best friends, Val Murray and Josie’s ‘Thelma and Lousie’ style vacation plans. With Josie already on a trip and Val taking assistance from her nieces and her BFFs, it is a feminine adventure. All in all, somewhere in the middle of New York, Los Angeles, and Las vegas they all find themselves torn between a decision. So, just give it a read to figure out whether they go back to basics or they follow Josie’s last wishes and kickstart a whole new adventure.

How To Travel The World On $50 A Day by Matt Kepnes

‘Travel isn’t expensive, it is affordable to all’ is the mantra Matt Kapnes tends to count on. So, if you’re having trouble sorting a budget for your next venture well then, Matt Kepnes’ ‘How To Travel The World On $50 A Day’ is a 101 guide to the same. Nomadic Matt blurts out tips and tricks for budget-friendly yet comfortable travel in this bestselling travel book. So, worry not, neither will you have to give up on your sushi meals nor will you have to skip luxurious stays if you preach the tricks in this read.

Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert

If you’re on a journey to recognise yourself well, then Elizabeth Gilbert’s ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ sure should be your go-to read. Amidst the listicle of bestselling travel books, ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ is an absorbing chronicle of Gilbert’s midlife crisis. Even after being fully equipped with all the elements of an ideal life, Gilbert finds herself in pain and in grief. That is when she decided to quit her job and kickstart a journey of her own all alone. She aimed at visiting three places – Rome for the art of pleasure, India for the love of devotion, and Bali for the art of balance.

People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry

A telltale about two BFFs Poppy and Alex is a bestselling travel book as it revolves around two friends, ten summer trips, and one last chance to fall in love. ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ marks the long-distance friendship of two friends taking a trip together for ten years in a row. Until two years ago when they ruined everything, they haven’t really spoken since. It is only when Poppy realizes that she wishes to get things back on track. She decides to address the elephant in the room by convincing her best friend to take one more vacation together and sort things out.

Hero and Feature images courtesy @kevinkwanbooks/IG & Unsplash.