Bioluminescent Beaches to add to your Bucket List | Travel With LSA

Magic happens in the ocean, just like in movies. Well, nature somehow doesn’t fail to leave us in awe with its almost fantastical capabilities. A beach with pristine blue waters and warm sand can leave you feeling overwhelmed at time. Add a magnificent sunset or sunrise to it, you’ve almost got a magic spell cast over. Now imagine a sight even more phenomenal than what we just mentioned. That’s bioluminescent beaches for you. The phenomenon of bioluminescence has been given many names, including sea sparkle, blue tears, and the aurora of the sea. But have you even wonder what it exactly is?

What is a bioluminescent beach?

Bioluminescence is the emission of light by organisms such as jellyfish, insects, fungi, bacteria, and algae. Generally, these organisms are far out in the sea; however, the crashing waves bring them closer to the shore, offering beach-goers a chance to see something phenomenal. If you want to see the phenomenon of beaches that light up at night, there are several locations around the world where you can do so. Here is a list of the world’s glowing beaches and bioluminescent bays.

Witness the shimmering hues of glittering blue in the bays.

Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep has a unique charm of its own. Bangaram, a tiny island near Agatti and Kavaratti has established itself as a prime travel destination for sophisticated, upscale travellers. The vacation resorts on this island offer delightful chances for visitors to relax and escape the stress and strain of the urban world. The island offers scenic views both during the day and at night. The beach takes on an absolutely magical bluish hue at night from phosphorescent plankton that has washed up on the coral sands. The months of September through November are perfect to witness this magic.

Betalbatim Beach, Goa

Located in South Goa, right between Colva and Majorda beach lies Betabatim Beach.It is a spotless area with pure golden sand running along the shoreline and a plethora of pine trees as well. The beach’s existence of bioluminescent algae in its waters, which illuminates the shoreline at night, has earned it the title “Goa’s glowing beach.” Visit Betalbatim Beach between November and January to witness the bioluminescence’s spell on the area.

Reethi Beach, Maldives

The sparkling algae beach that the Maldives brags about will win your heart. It’s impossible to resist the allure of the Maldives’ white sand beaches, azure ocean, blue lagoons, vibrant undersea world, and abundant palm trees. It is an ideal romantic location for honeymooners and couples seeking a relaxing retreat in the midst of beautiful scenery and cerulean waters.The cast of Bioluminescence just adds a silver lining to the beach.

HaLong Bay, Vietnam

Your Vietnam bucket list should definitely include a visit to HaLong Bay, one of the country’s most well-known tourist destinations. It is truly stunning. This bay is a sizable region populated with tens of thousands of islands and tour boats. Lan Ha Bay and Cat Co Beach 2 on Cat Ba Island are the finest locations in HaLong Bay to witness bioluminescence. Less boats, fewer people, and less noise are in these more isolated, calmer areas of the bay.

Torrey Pines Beach, San Diego

The waves in San Diego’s beach are red during the day and blue at night. The bioluminescence on this beach, however, occurs relatively irregularly. Even so, it’s a terrific site to spend a pleasant day, and at night when the water glows, it makes for a beautiful setting. The sight of the neon blue waves crashing against the majestic bay rocks will leave you breathless. The end of summer to the beginning of October is the ideal time to witness this magnificent sight of shimmery bay.

Ton Sai, Thailand

Ton Sai is serene and quite attractive when you’re away from the mundane. There are a tonne of entertaining things to do on the beach. The spot is ideal for a revitalising swim after sunset because of the calm atmosphere, plush sand, and chilly seas. Glow-in-the-dark waters will give you the impression that you are among glittering stars and fairy dust as darkness falls. The period from November to May, right around the new moon phase, is the finest for witnessing plankton. You will likely feel ecstatic to witness this amazing once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Golfo Dulce, Costa Rica

You’ll be surprised by even the tiniest creatures in Costa Rica. You can have an unmatched view of the sunset over Golfo Dulce if you set out in the evening. Visit a beach along the bay after sunset to see the water light up. Pay close attention to the natural sounds you hear as you jaunt. The nocturnal red-eyed frog lurking in the bushes might make noise. As the boat advances, shimmering swaths of light will develop on the water’s surface in its trail. Sometimes the ocean can appear to be a liquid sky of blue stars. Kayaking is another fantastic way to observe this occurrence.

Luminous Lagoon, Jamaica

This blue hue glow is made at the prominent spot where the Martha Brae River joins the Caribbean Sea. Scientists and tourists from around the world are awestruck by Jamaica’s luminous lagoon, which is claimed to be the brightest. You’ll have the option to swim into the lagoon once the boat has travelled a considerable distance into it and see the dazzling bioluminescence for yourselves. You can splash around and walk around freely because the lagoon is shallow, with a depth range of 3 to 8 feet. This will just enhance the colour.

Manasquan Beach, NJ

With white sand and mild waters, Manasquan is one of the most well-liked beaches along the Jersey Shore. Locals enjoy rafting and surfing there during the day. If you go to the beach on a warm summer night, you might be able to spot a bright glow in the water. When it comes to consistency, this New Jersey beach is fairly similar to Torrey Pines Beach, but during low tide, you can see the bright red and blue colours that the algae produce. The greatest time to see this bioluminescence is from July through September during the summer.

Padang Bai, Bali

One of Bali’s busiest bays, this one features a white sandy beach and is where the public ferry connects Bali and Lombok. One of the most breathtaking natural sights in the world is created when the shore shimmers in the evening hours with bright luminescent shades of white and blue. Go up close and personal with octopuses, crabs, see reef sharks, and more during an incredible night dive that is completely comfortable for both qualified divers and beginners. Besides that, this is among the finest locations for underwater photography.

Mosquito Bay, Puerto Rico

The world’s brightest bioluminescence effect can be found on the magical island of Vieques. The small island of Vieques is located to the east of Puerto Rico’s main island and can be reached by ferry or small plane. When you arrive in Vieques, you should book a kayak tour of the bay with one of the island’s tour operators. When planning your visit, keep the moon phases in mind, as the glowing effect is best appreciated on nights with a new or crescent moon. Guinness World Records recognised it in 2006. Mosquito Bay on Vieques has also been named one of Condé Nast Traveller’s Seven Wonders of the World for 2020.

Indian River Lagoon, Florida

This lagoon is located not far from Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, which is well-known for having a significant manatee and dolphin population. The Indian River Lagoon is particularly noteworthy because it is home to two types of organisms that produce bioluminescence, comb jellyfish and dinoflagellates. A once-in-a-lifetime experience is the chance to observe fish and even dolphins swim beneath you while their entire bodies sparkle. Dinoflagellates shine in the water during the summer, and comb jellyfish shine in the lagoon during the winter. As a result, any time of year is suitable for a bioluminescent kayak tour on the Indian River Lagoon.



