Travel With LSA: Movie location you can visit on your next trip

Movies have a great influence on the audience. Not only have films created a sort of demigod vision for many actors, but they have transformed economies for countries. While Bollywood churns out the maximum number of films a year, it has also been a major contributor to tourism for places within and outside the country. Be it the Deer Park where Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri hang out in Rockstar or the picturesque landscape of Himachal used in various films, India has many such spots that have become major tourist attractions for movie buffs.

The majority of a film shoot takes place outside rather than in a studio. The location scout begins the search for a suitable location, which is known as location scouting. There are several factors to consider so that the film’s budget does not go overboard. Whether it’s dancing high up in the majestic mountains or relaxing on golden sandy beaches, swaying with the wind with gorgeous valleys in the background, or romancing around the pristine meadows Bollywood’s Bollywood Sequence Locations have always been distinctive, exotic, intriguing, and mesmerising.You don’t want to miss out on a fun opportunity to recreate the scenes, strike a pose, and simply enjoy the vibe while reminiscing about the sequences of your favourite film shot the way they were.

From Mumbai to New York, these Bollywood sequence locations are a Must Visit.

Goa

Chapora fort is one of many offbeat locations in Goa made famous by Bollywood films. So much so that the name “Chapora Fort” immediately brings to mind a scene from the film “Dil Chahta Hai” wherein three friends spend quiet time together and create countless memories here. It’s a great place to watch the sunset over the Arabian Sea from a higher vantage point. This film had such an impact on Goa that people still look for Dil Chahta Hai Fort when they visit the state.

Dear Zindagi immediately reminds us of Alia Bhatt’s peddling, walking, and trotting through the farms and Parra roads flanked by coconut trees in the song “Love you Zindagi.” The famous Salvador Do Mundo church and Morjim beach were used as filming locations. It certainly wants you to pack your bags and head straight to the Goan village side captured in all its glory in this Bollywood film.

Ladakh

Leh Ladakh, surrounded by the majestic Himalayas, is a rustic and heavenly destination. The iconic hills, turquoise Pangong Lake, mystical rivers, ancient monasteries, and incredible attractions of Leh Ladakh are unrivalled. Despite some weather-related concerns, Ladakh is one of India’s most popular filming locations. The Idiots finally arrive at Rancho’s aka. Phunsukh Wangdu’s school, which is actually the ‘Druk white lotus school’ in Ladakh near the beautiful Pangong lake, where Kareena Kapoor finally meets Aamir Khan in the movie, 3 Idiots. Sanam Re was shot in several locations throughout Ladakh. Tanglang La pass was used to film the scene in the film Lakshya in which the actor hoists the national flag on a peak. The song Chup Chup Ke from the movie Bunty aur Babli was shot at the captivating Basgo Gompa in Ladakh region.

Marine Drive, Mumbai

Mumbai, the mothership of Bollywood, has seen its fair share of genuine accounts and true-to-life stories told to audiences. Marine Drive, on the other hand, is a popular film location that never fails to touch the sensitive side of Mumbaikars. Whether it’s Ranbir Kapoor romancing Konkana Sen Sharma in Wake Up Sid or Mithun Chakraborty taking a long walk in Guru, everyone on the planet knows what Marine Drive really looks like. These moments are frequently accompanied by the best soundtracks to complement them.

Amer Fort, Jaipur

Many Bollywood films have relied on the grandeur of this ancient fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, to achieve the royalty that could only be attained here. Amer Fort was used to showcase the iconic Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya from the movie Mughal-e-Azam to the picturesque Mohe Rang Do Laal from Bajirao Mastani and some of the most iconic scenes from Jodhaa Akbar. The fort was also used in a scene in Khoobsurat, a film starring Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor. With every movie shot here, the fort has managed to preserve magnificent works of art.

Varanasi Ghats

Varanasi, endowed with the beauty of the ghats, the riverfront, and regal havelis, has emerged as the trendiest shooting location. Nandeshwar Ghat, Varanasi’s most popular filming location, is near to Raj Ghat. Away from the city’s madness and chaotic ghats, Nandeshwar ghat captures the essence of Varanasi, which is why more than 50 films and short films have been shot here. While most people use the Ghats for bathing and performing puja ceremonies, there are some that are only used for cremation.The scene in Raanjhanaa where Kundan flaunts the power of his tight Nada was shot, as were scenes from the title song.

When it comes to movies, who can forget the iconic Masaan? All of the ghat scenes in the film were shot at Nandeshwar Ghat and Raj Ghat. In fact, the cremation ground depicted in the film was built right here. Several scenes from Half Girlfriend, Dream Gil, Gangs of Wasseypur, Mulk, Banti aur Babli, and, of course, Ram Teri Ganga Maili were shot in Varanasi’s beautiful ghats.

Spain

When it comes to Spain, every Bollywood enthusiast will scream out the name of this film. It’s none other than Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara, our all-time favourite. The movie is a virtual tour of Spain. Every single location in the frame is drop dead gorgeous. So much so that most tourist agencies in Spain now offer the ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Movie Beach Tour’ to the beaches of Costa Brava and Lloret de Mar, as well as other locations in Spain where the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was filmed. Pathaan sequences were also shot in Spain.

Paris

We all enjoy Bollywood films, and they have the knack for turning any location into a tourist attraction. The allure of European locations shown in films always seems to have us spellbound, and we want to experience it once in a lifetime. ‘Queen,’ starring Kangna Ranaut, was partly shot in Paris. ‘An Evening in Paris,’ starring Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore, was shot extensively in Paris.

New York City

New York is the world’s financial, cultural, and commercial hub. It is known as the city that never sleeps. Its skyscrapers provide a stunning perfect setting for many Bollywood films. For Hindi movie buffs, Bollywood’s love for New York City is nothing new. Multiple Hindi films have been shot in the beautiful city of New York. Bollywood films such as Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kal Ho Na Ho, My Name is Khan, New York, Jaan-e-Mann, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Anjaana Anjaani, and others have been shot in New York, with Pier 17, the Manhattan Bridge, Central Park, Times Square, and other famous landmarks featured.

Kerala

Kerala is a cultural landmark with historic monuments, iconic temples, art and craft centres, sun-kissed sandy beaches, lush green tea gardens, and majestic waterfalls. As a result, Kerala is one of the most popular filming locations in Bollywood. Several Madras Café scenes were shot in Fort Kochi. Despite its name, several scenes in the film Chennai Express were shot in Kerala. Dulquer Salmaan’s debut Bollywood film Karwaan was shot in Kerala extensively. Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar also appeared in the film.

London

Bollywood films have made us so familiar with London that we can’t put it into words. It feels strangely familiar yet strangely unfamiliar, which makes a trip to London to explore the city a perfect excuse. Aside from wanting to re-create some of our favourite Bollywood moments in the actual locations where they were shot. How can we forget Jab Tak Hai Jaan when discussing Bollywood films shot in London? The famous song “Challa,” featuring SRK, was filmed at Hungerford Bridge, Trafalgar Square, Canary Wharf, London Bridge, and London South Bank. Katrina’s character is frequently seen visiting All Saints Parish Church in Blackheath.

Cocktail, the film that inspired serious friendship goals! The majority of this film was shot in London. Even after decades, the walls of Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir still reverberate with Ghar Aaja Pardesi. Yes, our favourite, one of the most iconic films, Dilwale Dulhaniyan Le Jaayenge, includes a few shots of London.

Las Vegas

Las Vegas. The city of Sin. No matter what you prefer to call it, this vibrant city is full of demeanor. The city brands itself as “The Entertainment Capital of the World,” and it is well-known for its consolidated casino-hotels and associated entertainment. In Anurag Basu’s Kites, Vegas played a significant role. The film did an excellent job of incorporating the city into its plot. Anjaana Anjaani, starring Ranbir and Priyanka, was partly shot in Vegas. The song ‘I Feel Good’ does a good job of capturing the essence of the city’s madness. Ek Main Aur Ek Tu by Shakun Batra is also almost entirely set in here.

Ooty

Ooty doesn’t need an introduction! A hill station surrounded by the Nilgiri hills, it is a mesmerising place due to its beautiful tea gardens, waterfalls, country lanes, and colonial architecture. The majestic charm of city was what made the super hit song “chaiya chaiya” from Dilse and the melodious “dekha hai pehli baar” from Sajan so beautiful. Some of the most successful Bollywood films, such as Barfi, Sajan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilse, and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, are filmed in Ooty. A significant portion of the Golmaal series film Golmaal Again is also shot here.

