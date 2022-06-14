Plan your vacation itineraries inspired by your favourite Bollywood divas

If you’re looking to beat the summer heat why not turn to the leading ladies of B-Town who are living the good life. Let their Instagram help you plan a picture-perfect vacation.

No matter how bright and warm the summer sun feels, one tends to escape the summer months by travelling to picturesque destinations. Basking out in the sun sure seems like a tempting offer and with scenic backgrounds behind it’s like a cherry on the top. Speaking of which, our Bollywood divas are raising the temperature even further with their vacay updates. Bollywood summer getaways are definitely a treat to the eyes, not just because of their choice of destinations, but also because of their sizzling shots on the gram.

So, if you’ve been having a hard time choosing the perfect vacay spot, well then see no more as we have the Bollywood clan to assist you there. Bollywood summer getaways are yet again making rounds on social media, and we assure you that their gram handles will definitely lure you into booking your tickets right away. From Sonakshi’s Singapore sass to Sonam’s babymoon, these images are worth all the attention.

Bollywood divas and their summer getaways to spy on!

Baby mooning in Italy and Paris: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Let us begin with the soon-to-be mommy, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The diva is busy baby mooning with her beau and her lovely sister Rhea Kapoor. Apart from the splendid company, the actress made sure to ring her birthday with an exquisite vacation in Italy and Paris. The actress gave us all the ‘ooh la la’ vibes while posing on the streets of Paris and Romancing amidst the beauty of Italy.

A sizzling birthday in Singapore: Sonakshi Sinha

Next up in line, giving us some major Bollywood summer getaway goals, is the golden girl, Sonakshi Sinha. After kickstarting her new venture ‘Soezi’ the ace actress decided to treat herself on her birthday, by visiting Singapore. Away from home and all the other worldly affairs, our very own Sonakshi Sinha posed her way amidst the serene beauty of Singapore.

Maldives Mania: Anushka Sharma

Well, it’s almost impossible to not mention the Maldives while spotting Bollywood divas having the time of their lives. Likewise, the quirky beauty, Anushka Sharma was seen clicking herself on the pretty beaches of Maldives while traveling with her little munchkin and Virat Kohli. Sharma looked absolutely stunning in a tangy beach attire giving us all the #SummerGoals.

High on travel: Hina Khan in Budapest

Speaking of having the time of your life, it seems like Hina Khan is taking the phrase too seriously. The new diva under the spotlight, Hina Khan is definitely taking over the gram with her travel diaries. After a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan made sure to calm the heat waves by sharing her lovely moments from her travels to Budapest.

Sassy Spain and plush Paris: Pragya Jaiswal

Continuing the Europe diaries, we have Pragya Jaiswal adding to the existing charm of Bollywood summer getaway spots. The actress was seen posing in the warmth of Spain and witnessing the magic in Paris. So, if this isn’t motivating enough well then we don’t know what is. So, stalk the diva’s gram handle and get your bags packed, as you wouldn’t be able to resist the beauty of Europe.

A millennial’s travel escape: Janhvi Kapoor in Berlin and France

Lastly, we have the rising millennial on the block, Janhvi Kapoor. Taking Bollywood summer getaways a notch higher, Kapoor is looking all easy and breezy while witnessing scenic balconies and cloudy mornings in Berlin and France. So, gear up to plan your itineraries this summer keeping the Bollywood divas under the inspirational lens.

All images courtesy: Instagram.