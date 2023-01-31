Celebrate love at the Glasshouse on the Ganges, this Valentines Day!

Looking for a romantic getaway for Valentines Day? We know just the perfect place for you and your partner, to help you unwind and celebrate love in all its glory.

Celebrate love at Glasshouse on the Ganges:

Escape with your love in a jungle by a river. Not many places like The Glasshouse

on the Ganges offer you a butterfly forest or a nearby white sand beach where you can bask

in the sun and enjoy some quality time with your partner.

Let us pamper you with an unforgettable experience – personalised yoga

sessions, therapeutic treatments at the spa with the purest ingredients or

activities like Neergarh waterfalls and rock climbing for the adventurous ones.

Celebrate Valentine’s day in the most romantic and authentic way at

Neemrana’s Glasshouse on the Ganges. It offers you an unforgettable

experience amidst the grand beauty of nature. You can also go white water rafting or trekking with a picnic, ask for a bar-be-cue and a bonfire, simply relish healthy Garhwal dishes or drive out for the Ganga Aarti.

When clouds float in and out of your Glasshouse room, cloud 9 and love come easier !

For reservations, call: +91 124 4666 166 (8am to 8pm, all days)

Or email: reservations@neemranahotels.com

Visit: www.neemranahotels.com