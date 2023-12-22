Dive into the Christmas spirit with these world renowned Christmas markets

The Christmas season gets even more merrier when you have a foreign itinerary, right? On that note, we have curated a list of the top five renowned Christmas markets all across the world.

When the year is coming to an end, right at the beginning of December our Christmas spirits begin to ignite and there is nothing like the joy that Christmas and New Year bring in. Apart from the joyous spirits, the year-end calls for some holiday traditions with family and friends. For us, the destinations that celebrate Christmas in all its glory always top the list. If your pantry smells like gingerbread cookies and that massive sock is awaiting to be stacked then you know that the Christmas time is officially near and you need to start packing for the holiday season. Tis the season to rejoice and let loose, so if you plan on taking a trip to a foreign land then Christmas markets must be the choosing factor. Speaking of which here we have curated a list of five best Christmas markets across the globe that will give you a glimpse of what Christmas magic looks like.

Top five Christmas markets to visit

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, Dubai

The season of festivities in Dubai calls for a visit to the much-awaited annual Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market from 15 December 2023 to 7 January 2024. Treat yourself and your family to the festive vibes at the 1750 sqm of immersive family activities and festivities spread across Madinat Jumeirah Fort Island. The festive market not only features a bazaar full of homegrown brand pop-ups but also multiple exciting rides and activities like the North Pole Train, a four-lane bungee and a Venetian carousel. With an overlooking 36-foot-tall tree and an array of seasonal food stalls, the market leaves no stone unturned in curating the perfect festive vibes. And guess what? Entry is free for all!

Dresden, Germany

Speaking of best Christmas markets, Germany had to be on the list, courtesy of the country’s long-known love for the festival. Dresden, known to be the Christmas capital of Germany witnesses a wide array of people from all across the globe to grace the streets and stalls of Dresden. From traditional festive delicacies, and vintage and authentic Christmas ornaments to the best of local bakeries, Dresden’s Christmas market is one of the most celebrated and oldest Christmas markets in the world.

Helsinki Christmas Market, Finland

The white garb of snow is not ready to leave Finland during December, but that’s what makes it worth a visit during Christmas. Finland’s Helsinki Christmas market is considered one of the world’s most renowned Christmas markets, courtesy of festive food, gourmet meals, and delicious wine plus the gorgeous backdrop of the white cathedral marks another highlight of the market. Imagine if you’re surrounded by a historic cathedral along with snowy streets and that Christmas cheer all around, sounds tempting right? Well, I’m pretty sure the live presentation is 10 times more gorgeous than what you just pictured.

Vienna Christmas Market, Austria

Vienna’s Christmas market is more than just a festivity it is a legacy that goes back to the 13th century. Vienna is no stranger to gorgeous landscapes and that further adds to the Christmas cheer. Situated in front of the city hall, Vienna’s Christmas market is filled to the brim with more than 30 stalls, perfect places to sip that mulled wine, Austria’s traditional delicacies, perfect gifting stalls and the best decorative ornaments to stack up your trees. So, if you want a blend of scenery plus Christmas spirit, Vienna looks like the right fit.

Advent Feast at the Basilica, Budapest

Advent has been voted the best Christmas market in Europe four times in its magical history. It is one of the most festive and beautiful Christmas fairs in the world as it consists of over 100 domestic craft exhibitors, real gastronomic adventures with many traditional Hungarian dishes, an ice skating ring, a touching musical and so much more. It is located at St. Stephen Square in Budapest

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock.