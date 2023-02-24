Christophe Clivaz on the journey of Swiss Learning and more

Switzerland is home to many innovative research centres and top-ranked universities. The Swiss Education Group is committed to providing students with a world-class education that teaches them critical thinking and practical business skills. In this exclusive interview, Christophe Clivaz, founder and director of Swiss Learning, tells us about his journey from the hospitality industry to becoming the founder of Swiss Learning.

Switzerland is not just known for producing the best chocolates in the world but also for its long tradition of educational excellence. The European nation has a long history of education, making their government also extremely supportive of their significant investments in education.

On February 3, 2023, Swiss Learning successfully concluded their concerted showcase of global learning at The St. Regis Mumbai, celebrating the theme “Discover the World of Swiss Education”. The event saw a large number of students and their families, aged 12 to 17, as well as dignitaries from Switzerland, including the Founder and Director of Swiss Learning and the Consulate General. Christophe Clivaz, Founder and Director at Swiss Learning shared his thoughts on the event: “Switzerland has emerged as a prime location for research, education, and innovation. Students travelling to Switzerland are also exposed to a variety of a-graded programs in different languages. Every year, we see 50-100 Indian students travelling to Switzerland in pursuit of the country’s educational excellence and world-class boarding facilities”

Christophe Clivaz talks about his journey and the world of Swiss Learning:

You have worked in the luxury hotel business for seven years. What made you want to start Swiss Learning? What motivated you to enter this industry?

Oh, that’s a very long story. I’ll try to make it short. Basically, my family’s been into education since 1954, and my father founded Hotel Management School Les Roches in Montana in 1954. One of my uncles founded College du Leman in Geneva, which was one of the most prominent international schools in Switzerland. And I worked in the hotel industry for seven years. And after seven years, my uncle called me and said, okay, now you’re ready to work for the family business. And it has always been a dream of mine to work for the family business because when I was seven or eight years old, I helped my uncle to pack the school brochure when he was travelling to Mumbai, Singapore or São Paulo. So it has always been a dream for me to work for the family and when they sold the schools to Private Equity Fund in 2006, I decided to create Swiss learning because I wanted to be my own boss and an entrepreneur.

Tell us about the theme ‘Discover the World of Swiss Education’.

As you know, Switzerland does not have any raw materials. The only raw materials that we have are our brains. Hence, Switzerland has a long tradition in terms of education. We invest a lot into education and our government is really keen on that. That’s why Switzerland is so popular because being located in the heart of Europe without natural resources, the only natural resources that we have, are our brains.

Give us an insight into what happens in the globally renowned Swiss Summer and Winter camps.

So Switzerland, of course, is very popular in India for tourists, the hotel industry, and the universities, but not really for camps for teenagers. I think coming to a Swiss camp during the summer, you have a first-hand experience of this globalised and international world. We have more than 120 nationalities represented in our summer camp. And during your stay, you will meet people from so many different countries. You will make friends from so many other countries, but at the same time, you will discover the beauty of Switzerland by visiting Interlaken and all those very popular places in Switzerland. So during the summer we also allow you to study a language, for instance, German, Italian or French, because, you know, Switzerland has four national languages. So it’s a very good mix to have a first exposure in this international environment.

Why, in your opinion, has Switzerland always been regarded as an ideal location for innovation and research in a variety of fields?

So as I mentioned at the beginning, without natural resources, you need products with a lot of added value. If you don’t invest in education, if you don’t invest in the high-tech industry, and being in the centre of Europe without natural resources, you are completely lost. So we have an economy that is based on added-value products such as watches, banks, and even chocolate. We produce the best chocolate in the world – the French might say differently in Belgium and also might say it’s not the truth – but Swiss has the best chocolate in the world and we don’t even produce cocoa in Switzerland. So we import cocoa and we produce the best chocolate. You look at the watches that we have in Switzerland, we don’t have steel, we don’t have gold, we don’t have anything. We just import everything and we create this high value product.

Tell us more about the #GoOutAndPlay campaign.

It’s very simple. You go out in Switzerland and you play and you’re having fun. All the schools are surrounded by nature everywhere in Switzerland, even if you are in the centre of Geneva or Zurich, you take a taxi or public transportation and in 10 minutes you are in the middle of nature. In India, you have beautiful landscapes in many parts of the country but it’s not close to the city – the big cities, at least. In Switzerland, you just go out of your house and you can play outside, in the mountains or the lakes.

Hero And Featured Image: Courtesy Swiss Learning