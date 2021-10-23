Your first post-lockdown trip? Don’t forget these COVID-19 travel essentials

If you’re about to set out for your first trip after months of self-quarantine, here’s a checklist of the COVID-19 travel essentials that will help you stay safe and sharp.

Vacation has been on top of the ‘need ASAP’ lists for most during the past six months. With travelling between states, and even few international travel pockets, and hotels re-opening, it’s possible to realise that wish once again. However, it’s nowhere close to how it used to be, a simple ‘book-pack-take off’. As we continue to live with a pandemic, the way we travel has changed to a great degree. Be it no meals in flights, no-contact interactions at hotels, disinfection at each step, and not to forget the personal paranoia within and in everyone we come across.

Yet, that doesn’t subdue the human spirit and the want to travel. With many embarking on holidays now, it’s noted that if one pays heed to all precautions, it can be safe to travel. And so, if you too are ready for your first trip after quarantining, the only thing to remember is to do it safely. New rules mean a new way to travel, and that applies to your travel accessories too.

5 COVID-19 travel essentials we’re packing —

Mask chains

Not just the cool new accessory, mask chains are as much about function as they are about form. With one (or more) of these, you don’t have to worry about letting your mask hang off one ear, pull it down to the chin, hold it in your hand, or keep it elsewhere each time you need to take it off. It avoids not only the hassle but also the possibility of catching germs when you do any of those things. With a mask chain, you can strap it off the ears and let it hang in front of you, where it doesn’t touch anything and is right in front of for to notice in case it does come in contact with another surface. Add to that channelling the pandemic chic look, if there was one, and you’re golden.

Brass Key

Don’t worry about carrying a big box of gloves and changing pairs multiple times every day after you touch objects. How about you do away with the touching with your hands part? That’s what the brass key is for. From pressing elevator buttons, opening door handles, acting as a key chain, a bottle opener, this little key does it all. It’s light and compact, fitting into your wallet or pocket, and helps avoid many touchpoints through the day–especially handy when travelling and the surfaces are not of your home. While it was Peel that made it famous, as they don’t ship to India, you have other options of the same tool to pick from.

Sanitiser holder

In times when we sanitise our hands each time after coming in contact with anything or person, one would rather not rummage through a bag to find that bottle, touching many things in the process. It’s way better to have it available seamlessly at all times. Enter the sanitiser holder. You can clip it on to yourself, your handbag, or your luggage, and have it readily available each time you reach out for a thorough cleaning.

Travel-friendly water bottle

In times when there’s no water served during flights, and one doesn’t want to buy water from just about any stop during a road trip, your water bottle comes in handy. This compact bottle folds into itself when empty, taking up negligible weight and space in your luggage. The Vapour bottle’s tough seal means you won’t have any spills or leakages, thereby also avoiding anything coming in contact with the opening. Hygiene being the top priority during these times, your water bottle is a must when travelling.

Pen

Yes, everything is going contactless, and when was the last time you used a pen, anyway? But wait, there are two reasons to carry a Fisher Space Pen when travelling during the coronavirus. One, you may have to fill declaration forms regarding your COVID-19 status, immigration forms, or any such which unlike hotel check-ins most likely won’t be contactless, and you wouldn’t want to use pens held by strangers before you. And two, the space pen is waterproof and works just fine even if you douse it in soap and water or sanitiser. So, this tiny tool can be handy when it comes to limiting contamination.

