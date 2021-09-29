A few ways to deep clean your luggage before and after travelling

Whether you’re an over-packer or loathe to unpack your suitcase at the end of a trip, the idea of cleaning your suitcase seems like a long-dreaded chore. However, with the heightened awareness of germs and bacteria after COVID-19, it’s essential to properly sanitise your luggage before embarking on your trip and after you return home.

Pavia Rosati, co-author of the newly released book Travel North America (And Avoid Being a Tourist) and founder of travel site Fathom, has packed (and unpacked) a countless number of suitcases in her own travels. “A good suitcase is a workhorse,” she says. “You’ll want to keep it tidy, but it will be a losing battle to try to keep it pristine. A well-worn suitcase is the sign of a well-travelled person, so carry the wear-and-tear as a badge of honour.”

Ahead, Rosati shares her tips for cleaning luggage and keeping it in good condition at every step of your journey.

Treat the exterior for scuffs, scratches, stains, and germs

First, it’s important to remember that whether you’re travelling by plane, train, or bus, you will not be the only person who has touched your luggage. “You don’t know where your suitcase has been or who has handled it, so it’s a good idea to clean it accordingly,” says Rosati. She recommends disinfecting your suitcase’s high-touched surfaces (the handles and wheels) with an alcohol-based solution and a microfiber cloth. For sustainability, Rosati prefers this over single-use wipes.

After your suitcase has been sanitised, those scuffs and scratches on the bag could use some treatment. For both fabric bags or hard-case luggage, Rosati uses a damp cloth paired with an all-purpose spray, a homemade white vinegar-based cleanser, or gentle dish soap to remove unwanted marks. For leather suitcases, Rosati suggests rubbing your suitcase with a bar of nourishing saddle soap to restore its appearance.

Sanitise and deodorise the interior

For lingering odours on the inside, Rosati advises sprinkling in a dash of baking soda and letting it sit overnight. In the morning, vacuum every nook and cranny of the interior. If you had a major spill of shampoo, body lotion, or sunscreen over the journey, suction it up with a dual-purpose wet/dry vacuum; you may have to blot the spill with a bit of water to loosen residue as you work. To remove stubborn stains, use a mild solution of dish detergent and water, then sponge the area lightly.

As a proactive measure, you can spray the bag with a light coat of Scotchgard for added protection. (Just remember to always test such products on an inconspicuous spot first.) And don’t forget this last tip from Rosati. “Whatever you do, don’t forget the most important rule when it comes to suitcase cleanliness: Never, ever put a suitcase on a bed,” she says. “no matter how clean you think it is.”

This story first appeared on www.marthastewart.com

Main and Feature Image: Courtesy m-imagephotography / Getty

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from MarthaStewart.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.