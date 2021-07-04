Our brands
Home > Travel > Destinations
Travel
04 Jul 2021 10:30 AM

Blue Flag beaches in India: 8 cleanest spots to visit

Staff Writer
www.lifestyleasia.com
Travel
Blue Flag beaches in India: 8 cleanest spots to visit

Today, there are eight Blue Flag beaches in India; a global award bestowed upon the cleanest beaches in the world.

Not all’s lost in 2020. India just got another reason in its list of being incredible–the blue flag tag for eight of its beaches. Spread across five states and two union territories, these have joined the group of the most clean, safe and environmentally friendly beaches around the world. Not just that, no other country has had as many beaches certified in one go, so that’s a record in itself; additionally India was also awarded the third prize by the jury under ‘International Best Practices’ for pollution control in coastal regions.

What are the blue flag beaches in India?

If you’re already planning a holiday, here are the names of the cleanest beaches in India: Kappad (Kerala), Shivrajpur (Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarkod and Padubidri (Karnataka), Rushikonda (Andhra Pradesh), Golden (Odisha) and Radhanagar (Andaman & Nicobar Islands).

What is the Blue Flag?

blue flag beaches in india

An eco-label, Blue Flag is given to those beaches which are cleanest, most environment friendly, and safest in terms of nature’s amenities. Along with beaches even marinas and  sustainable boating tourism operators can be considered for this tag. The certification is awarded by Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), a non-profit organisation based out of Denmark.

What is the criteria for the Blue Flag?

The beaches have to fulfil 33 different criteria, across categories like environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility, to make the cut. For example, no industrial or sewage-related discharges should affect the water quality, the health of coral reefs must be ensured, waste materials should be recycled efficiently, lifesaving services should not be lacking, and so on.

blue flag beaches in india

At the moment 47 countries are a part of this programme. A little under 4,600 beaches, marinas, and boats have this certification across the world, with Spain leading the way with almost 600 Blue Flag beaches. This year the jury comprised of members of the FEE, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Beaches Travel in India Environment Friendly Beaches in India Indian Holidays Ble Flag Beaches
Staff Writer
Travel
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

We’re Social

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.