5 epic adventure-filled road trips from Mumbai for the ultimate thrill-seekers

Weekdays are for working from home, and weekends are for road trips that spike your adrenaline! If you are in Mumbai, we have a few road trips in mind that will keep you on the edge of your seat before you go back to your home office on Monday. Here are five adventure road trips from Mumbai for thrill-seekers.

5 adventure-filled road trips from Mumbai you need to bookmark

Mumbai To Tarkarli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar tours (@tarkarli_malvan_tour)

One need not venture out of Maharashtra to find beaches less crowded, vistas more captivating, and the drive more challenging than the city traffic. The 13-hour-long drive to Tarkarli in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra takes you meandering through local villages, ghats, forts, the shore, and a few quaint towns. Despite its sharp twists, turns and potholes, it is one of the best drives in the Konkan region. Snorkelling, the Sindhudurg Fort, dolphin spotting, and staying in a houseboat are only a few of Tarkarli’s offerings to its scant visitors.

Total distance: 500 km

Duration of the road trip: 10 hours approx.

Best time to visit: October to March

Things to keep in mind: You can take the SH 4 route rather than NH 17 and NH 4. Although that does come with its share of challenges as over and above the distance, the road isn’t in the best condition.

Where to stay: Neelam’s Countryside

Where to stop and eat: Any humble shack at Srivardhan beach, fish thali in Dhabol, Konkani fare in Ganapatipule, Malvai style home-cooked fish thali at Malvan beach.

Mumbai To Trivandrum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trivandrum Vibes (@trivandrumvibes) on Jul 13, 2020 at 6:26am PDT

One of the road trips from Mumbai less taken by voyagers, the (rather long) drive to Trivandrum offers more than any picture could come close to portraying. Brace yourself for the spellbinding magic of the seas, the hills and the sheer grandeur of the changing frames from your car window. During the drive, you’ll be passing through Goa’s beaches, Kochi’s bewitching greenery, and Alleppey’s backwaters; the drive could very well take longer than the distance requires.

Trivandrum is a treasure sitting in the heart of Kerala with a long list of things to do, see, and experience. Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary and Dam, Vizhinjam Lighthouse, the Indian Coffee House, Samudra beach, and Meenmutty Waterfalls are definitely some of the must-visit spots.

Total distance: 1,682 km

Duration of the road trip: 32 hours

Best time to visit: October to February

Things to keep in mind: It is advised to figure out your halts in advance since this is going to be more than just a regular weekend getaway.

Where to stay: The Travancore Heritage Beach Resort

Where to stop and eat: Bomra’s in Candolim, Goa, Sri Muruga cafe in Kochi, Chakara in Alleppey.

Mumbai To Rann of Kutch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhur Gulati (@thatsomad) on May 16, 2020 at 1:43am PDT

The Rann of Kutch is hands down one of the most striking landscapes you will come across. It is also a stark contrast and welcome relief as opposed to the concrete jungle of Mumbai.

The lunar landscape with nothing but the horizon in view — Rann of Kutch — fills you with much more than you can anticipate. The drive itself will take you through unknown corners of Maharashtra before your senses gradually adapt to the ever-charming and colourful sites of Gujarat. All the authentic Gujarati food you will find on the way and the sunset at Rann of Kutch makes this long drive more than worth it.

Total distance: 932 km

Duration of the road trip: 16 hours

Best time to visit: During the Kutch Festival, from November to February

Things to keep in mind: You need to seek permission from the local DSP at Dhordo with ID proof to be allowed to visit Rann of Kutch.

Where to stay: Great Rann Resort

Where to stop and eat: Vadodara for steaming hot puri bhaji, Bhachau for Kutchi Dabeli, traditional Gujarati thali at Dholavira.

Mumbai To Kashedi Ghat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by सुंदर कोकण ???? (@kokankinara) on Jul 5, 2019 at 8:32pm PDT

The belle vue of the Western Ghats on the road trip from Mumbai to Kashedi Ghat’s verdant greenery and sinuous curves may have you looking for your car keys and venture out right away. However, one of the shortest trips from Mumbai in the state of Maharashtra, Kashedi Ghat receives only infrequent travellers despite its transfixing views. Why? Because of the local legend of the ghost that haunts the ghat, notoriously known to stop passing cars. If you fail to stop, you might meet with an accident. #chills

Total distance: 193.5 km

Duration of the road trip: 4 hours 27 minutes approx.

Best time to visit: Monsoon season

Things to keep in mind: Kashedi Ghat is infamous for its landslides, accidents, and supernatural presence. It is suggested to avoid the Poladpur-Khed stretch after sundown.

Where to stay: Kingsden Island and Resort

Where to stop and eat: Shree Datta Snacks at Khopoli, Shreekar The Dhaba at Kolad, and any roadside shanty for kokum sharbat.

Mumbai To Mount Abu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???? (@mountabublog) on Jul 22, 2020 at 5:32am PDT

More than the road, the 14-hour-long road trip from Mumbai to Rajasthan’s only hill station, Mount Abu, is sure to be a stretch for even seasoned drivers. Throughout the distance, you will be accompanied by changing sceneries outside your window. It also gives you access to explore Jodhpur and Jaipur, both located at a close distance.

Total distance: 765 km

Duration of the road trip: 14 hours

Best time to visit: November to June

Things to keep in mind: Rajasthan is known for its hot days and cold nights. So, make sure you’re prepared for the sudden change in temperature with warm clothes and medicines, if necessary.

Where to stay: Palanpur Palace Hotel

Where to stop and eat: Daman Delite Restaurant in Daman, The Lime Tree in Surat, Kinara Dhaba en route Ahmedabad.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.