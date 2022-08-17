Take a short trip to these beaches near Kolkata this long weekend

Thinking of beaches and the waves crashing against the shore transports us to a distant universe. But not for people in the charming city of Kolkata. These beaches near Kolkata are perfect for weekend getaway whenever you have some time.

Kolkata might be bustling with life and eateries in every corner, but sometimes you just want to get away from the landlocked, fast life of the city and unwind by the beach. Kolkata is a city surrounded by the Bay of Bengal. So, anytime you want to hit the beach, just hop onto your car and the most serene, picturesque beaches are just a drive away from the city. When plenty of long weekends in 2022, one of them being just around the corner, this is the perfect time to go on a short trip to these beaches near Kolkata. Let’s find out more.

Beaches near Kolkata you can visit

Sagar Beach

Sagar beach, popularly known as Gangasagar, is located at the tip of the Sagardwip. One of the closest beaches near Kolkata, this is a famous beach not just among nature lovers, but also among religious people. Located 120 kms from Kolkata, this place is famous for its grand annual affair, Gangasagar mela. It takes about 3-4 hours to reach here from the city. The best part is that there are numerous buses that commute every day, so you can just hop on a bus as well.

Bakkhali Beach

One of the best part about this beach near Kolkata is that even with thousands of tourist visiting the beach almost every weekend, the beauty of the place still remains intact with its sapphire blue waters and gushing sound of the waves. About 135 km away from Kolkata, this beach is located in Namkhana. With a seven-kilometer-long coastline, you can just simply take a long walk along the beach and unwind from the hustle-bustle of daily life. If you are looking for some activities here, you can hear to the Crocodile Breeding center and reservation par, which is one of the most interesting things to do around here.

Henry’s Island

An island near Bakkhali, most people take a day trip to Henry’s Island from Bakkhali. This place is slowly making a name as one of the most loved beaches near Kolkata. It is one of the numerous islands that form the Ganga Brahmaputra delta. The numerous rivers and rivulets crisscrossing through Henry’s Island offer an interesting mix of beach and mangrove forest. You can spot wildlife here while just lazying about.

Mandarmani Beach

One of the most popular beaches near Kolkata, Mandarmani has been up and coming in the last few years. The coastline of Mandarmani is home to parasailing activities, the first-ever in West Bengal. Stretching for kilometers, Mandarmani has some of the most expansive beaches in the state. Often referred to as the cleaner, newer and less crowded version of Digha, this is the perfect weekend getaway for friends, families and couples.

Tajpur Beach

While Mandarmani is the newer, cleaner version of Digha, Tajpur is the secluded, more serene version of Mandarmani. The white powdered sands and motion of the waves are also what sets this beach near Kolkata apart from its counterparts. The line of casuarina trees standing in rows is the first thing that you would notice here. Located around 99 kms away from Kolkata, it only takes a drive of about 4 hours to reach this quiet, magical place.

Shankarpur Beach

Loacted close to the Digha beach, Shankarpur is known as the twin of Digha beach. This beach is lined with towering casuarina and palm trees as well. It is one of the lesser visited beaches near Kolkata because of the lack of awareness. That makes it perfect for you to visit if you’re looking for some quiet time. Never miss a sunset here.

Digha Beach

The OG of all beaches near Kolkata, Digha is one name that needs no introduction. A tourist hotspot for the whole of West Bengal, Bengali kids have definitely been to Digha more than ten times. Also one of the most popular honeymoon destination, Digha is situated about 182 km from Kolkata.

