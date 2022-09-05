This festive season, more tourists might be able to travel in vistadome coaches in Bengal

This Pujo season, more tourists may be able to travel on vistadome coaches to soak in the beauty of the forests of North Bengal. Here are the details.

Over the last few months, the popularity of vistadome coaches in trains among avid travellers and nature lovers has grown. As the coaches gain popularity, newer routes are being added frequently to lure more and more travellers into opting for train journeys over flights and roads.

And now, as the Pujo season approaches, vistadome coaches between New Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar in Bengal may be operated daily, reports Telegraph India. The demand for them is higher and hence, in October or November, the service, which at present operates just once a week as forests are closed for the monsoon, may see travellers soak in the scenic sights daily.

Vistadome coaches on the New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar route may run daily during Pujo

The train which has the vistadome coach operates between the two stations on the weekend, as of now. “We are already booked more than 80 per cent during the Pujo weekends and the demand is likely to exceed the capacity. In that case, we might increase the frequency of the coach,” said Dipankar Manna, an official of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), writes Telegraph India.

Vistadome coaches are among the most scenic journeys one can take in India at the moment. There are several routes on which these trains operate, offering customers a magnificent 360 degree view of the surroundings, revolving chairs, ample light, access to WiFi and a lot more amenities. The train coaches also feature an observation deck which allows travellers to stand and view the scenery that’s passing by and make the most of the same.

In Bengal, these coaches became operational about a year ago, while in the rest of the country, such as the Mumbai-Goa route, these coaches have been operational a little longer than that. “The tickets are priced at around INR 750 and hot beverages and snacks are served. The stretch between New Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar is very beautiful. Besides the forests, passengers can also see tea gardens, the hills of Bhutan, river and wildlife too,” said Zafar Azam, group general manager, IRCTC Kolkata, writes Telegraph India.

The vistadome tickets and packages can be booked on the IRCTC website and travellers can choose from many stunning journeys.

