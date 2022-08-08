These 10 countries are the best if you want to work remotely

The world rediscovered the joys of working from home, all because of the pandemic. Another way to look at it is that one doesn’t need to stay put in one place for too long – wherever you desire to be can be turned into your office! So, in case you’re looking to move across nations, these are the best countries for remote work that you should be heading to.

The pandemic made most of us retreat to our homes, confining our workplaces to our screens. As restrictions eased, many of us took to travelling as a means to escape. What’s more, taking our laptops meant we could log in to work from anywhere, while we soaked in verdant valleys and clear blue skies.

Travel, as it is, has become an important part of mental well-being and not just a leisure activity, and when it comes to remote workers, an advantage they have is that they don’t need to take breaks for work. They can simply pick their bags, travel to their dream destinations and work, while they indulge in local cuisine, explore various cities and corners and live the best life. However, if you’re a digital nomad looking to settle down somewhere, these are the best countries for remote work. From affordable costs of living to some of the most people-friendly places, these countries offer it all!

Best countries for remote work for the digital nomads

The Caribbean

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Barbados (@visitbarbados)

The Caribbean Islands, including Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Aguilla, and others, are among the best places for digital nomads to be at. Though slightly expensive, these countries come with a plethora of activities to do and experiences to gain, which will not be possible elsewhere. And places such as Saint Lucia offer affordable visas along with housing options up to a lakh in rupees, making it a decent option if you have some extra bucks in the bank.

Thailand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by koh phangan (@kohphanganthailand)

Among India’s favourite travel destinations, Thailand is also one of the best countries for remote workers to be at. From gastronomic cuisine to affordable shopping, housing and plenty of islands and beaches for you to explore, Thailand makes for a comfortable country to live in. What’s more, the place is only a short flight away from India, which means you can visit whenever you want to!

Vietnam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vietnam Travelers (@vietnamtravelers)

Another great country for remote work is Vietnam. With affordable housing, great WiFi and cheap data, Vietnam is pulling all the stops to attract remote workers to its many cities. And not just that – food and shopping is not too expensive, and most modern cities come equipped with all modern amenities to ensure that you live and work comfortably.

Indonesia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bali – The Island of the Gods (@bali)

Indonesia, specifically Bali, is offering digital nomad visas to people, adding yet another incentive for remote workers to visit (and move) there. Bali, for years, has been among the favourite destinations of people across India and the world. Its pristine beaches, delicious cuisine, and stunning views attract people from far and wide, and the added experience of living there and immersing oneself into the local culture will only add to the memories.

Mexico

Mexican cuisine is something that has been loved all across the world. And the country itself is a traveller’s delight. What’s more, you can live in Mexico and work from there, too, since the country is among the best places for remote workers in the world! Apart from the cuisine and beaches, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in local culture and spend your time travelling and living the good life – because isn’t that what being a digital nomad is all about?

Germany

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Germany Explore🇩🇪 (@germany.explores)

If you’re looking to settle somewhere in Europe, Germany is a great option for you – especially if you are a digital nomad. The country has an amazing network, one of the best work-life balance and great pubs and places for you to hang out. What’s more, the country is also culturally rich, making for a great destination to live in and explore as a traveller.

Serbia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Experience Serbia (@serbiatourism)

A slightly unusual option on this list is Serbia, but it comes highly recommended. Serbia is a great example of low-cost, quality living in Europe. And with free visas for digital nomads, there’s really not much room for more convincing, is there?

Spain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spain (@spain)

An expat’s dream, Spain is filled with stunning beaches, delectable seafood and the most picturesque sights. It is being developed as a place for digital nomads to work from, to bring back population to some of its remote villages, allowing you to live and work from a place that feels like a dream!

Costa Rica

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Costa Rica (@visit_costarica)

Costa Rica is known for its laid-back vibes, tropical environment and super fun beaches. Moreover, the country is also offering digital nomad visas for you to opt for. What makes it among the best countries for remote work is the fact that it offers tax-free income to remote workers. Isn’t that lucrative?

Malta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malta Travellers (@maltatravellers)

The stunning island of Malta is a small country, with over 400 free public WiFi spots, 5G all across the country and other great offerings for those who choose to make it their remote working destination. That’s not all – indulge yourself in the gastronomic local cuisine or hit up modern bars and pubs for a taste of the best life, while you explore its scenic beauty and untouched landscapes!

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Nick Fewings/Unsplash