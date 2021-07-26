The COVID-19 pandemic has enabled many to move to relaxed locations and break the monotony of the neoteric work-from-home life. Nestled in the lap of nature, with the magnificent Himalayas serving as the backdrop and lakes surrounded by forest-covered mountains, these homestays in Nainital provide a welcome escape from the rigour of daily life.

Equipped with the most luxurious amenities, they also provide all essential facilities to help guests stay connected to the world. Here are eight beautiful homestays and cottages in Nainital for the worker who doubles as a traveller.

The best homestays in Nainital –

Parvada Bungalows

The traditional architectural design of the buildings of this homestay in Nainital makes it an Instagram-worthy spot. Located near Mukteshwar, the picturesque surroundings of the South Gola range and the enchanting forests that envelop the homestay give guests enough reasons to find the environment that’s most suitable for work.

The main building, Quinta, houses the lounge, kitchen, and a yoga room that doubles as an entertainment venue. Next to it is the Wild Fig Villa. It has three spacious sections, each of which has two levels and are designed keeping in mind the need for relaxation of up to 10 people. For more privacy, families can book any of the two cottages at the estate. Parvada Bungalows hasn’t left any stone unturned to provide the best possible modern-day luxury to its guests in any of its accommodations.

Contact: + 91 74284 08999 | Email: parvadabungalows@gmail.com

Tariff: Starts at Rs 11,000 per night

Karinya Villas

Two beautifully designed villas not far from Naini Lake welcome visitors to this delightful corner of Nainital district. The sight of mist cascading down the forest-covered hills looks magical from the mountain-facing balconies of the villas, each of which can accommodate four adults and two children. The property has a well-maintained private garden, where guests can take a leisurely stroll. Each villa is fully furnished and equipped with a kitchen, dining area and private parking.

Contact: +91 70558 22484, +91 96755 22484, +91 9910227096 | karinyavillas@gmail.com

Tariff: Villa 1 — Starts at Rs 8,000; Villa 2 — Starts at Rs 7,000

Bob’s Place

On clear days as well as during the period between October and December, guests at Bob’s Place can see the breathtaking beauty of the snow-covered Himalayan peaks from the comfort of the homestay. Located in Nathuakhan, a village between Ramgarh and Mukteshwar, the homestay houses seven deluxe rooms, two family rooms and one suite in six cottages. Each has its own sit-out. While working, visitors can listen to the call of the birds from amidst the oak and deodar trees that cover the Kumaon mountains, as well as taste its orchard’s delicious fruits that can be hand-picked.

Contact: +91 98110 34861, +91 99271 64492, +91 5942 285510 | bobanand@gmail.com

Tariff: Deluxe double rooms — Start at Rs 4,500; Suites — Start at Rs 5,500

Soulitude

This mountain retreat in Gagar is the perfect place to rest and rejuvenate. From the balconies, the view of the rising sun make a long-lasting impression. Fresh mountain air and long walks through tree-lined paths soothe both, the body and soul. There are 11 rooms at Soulitude, and each meets the highest standards of luxury. Comfy chairs placed next to large glass windows serve as the perfect corner to work while appreciating the wonderland all around.

Contact: +91 95559 97650 | contact@soulitude.in

Tariff: They offer various packages, depending on the choice of room/villa. Some start at Rs 13,000.

Panchachuli House

The unique feature of this homestay in Nainital is that all its rooms are east facing, which implies that residents are greeted with the first light of the day softly pouring in through wide windows. The suites are spacious and equipped with modern amenities. Guests can socialise in the common garden area and plan their rock-climbing mission. While fruits such as apples, cherry and apricot grow in Panchachuli House’s orchard, it is the deliciousness of the Kumaoni food served here that lingers on in the memory of visitors.

Contact: +91 96905 69698, +91 96905 69698, | kamalmehra@panchachulihouse.com, kamalmehra11@gmail.com

Tariff: Starts at Rs 5,500

Crosswinds

If you are travelling in a big group and looking for homestays in Nainital, consider Crosswinds. It is a villa with six bedrooms but only four need to be booked by a single group to have the entire villa to themselves. This exclusivity gives it an edge over others. Measuring 5,400 square feet, Crosswinds is located in the hamlet known as Gethia. The surroundings are pristine and quiet—ideal for those looking to rediscover themselves in peace. Residents can enjoy barbecue evenings at the villa’s wooden deck area or work in the library zone.

Contact: +91 99100 68838 | booking@cross-winds.in

Tariff: Starts at Rs 11,200 for two adults (per room/night)

Jilling Terraces

Built in 1933 by a Sanskrit scholar for his Polish doctor wife, the Chestnut House sits in a 40.4-hectare forest in the South Gola range. Owing to its location, it is perfectly positioned to give the best view of the Nanda Devi.

There are two suites, two double bedrooms, two cottages and a Kumaoni house known as The Farm. Except for the house, the rest of the accommodations are named after fruits, flowers and trees that grow in the surroundings. Through the furnishings and colours, each accommodation carries visible symbols of the fauna they are named after. For instance, towel stands in the Utish suite are made from Utish, the local alder tree, and the scarlet hue of the Buransh suite symbolises the colour of the rhododendron flower after which it is named.

The occasional sound of wildlife amid peaceful surroundings create a tranquil environment where guests can work from the comforts of their rooms.

Contact: +91 99100 49608, +91 70420 84935, +91 74098 89963 | info@jillingterraces.com

Tariff: Suites start at Rs 7,500 per night

The White Peaks

The White Peaks is a private family cottage turned into a homestay by its owners. It is located in the pristine environs of Gagar, where the fresh mountain air and greenery of oak forests come together to create a mystical landscape. The setting is perfect for those who want to concentrate on work as well as those who want to spend time away in complete peace. There are two bedrooms, a fireplace and a courtyard that offers a 180-degree view of the Himalayas. The cottage is pet-friendly, too!

Contact: +91 98100 50514 | contactwhitepeaks@gmail.com

Tariff: Full cottage — Starts at Rs 5,000 per person per night

