Goa to Chandigarh: These are the most vibrant party destinations in India

Most Indian vacation itineraries have the usual suspects – exploring historical monuments, shopping for souvenirs, signing up for adventure sports, and sampling local cuisines. That said, if you like dancing to heart-thumping music while knocking back a spirit (or two), a getaway centred on a region’s nightlife might be a refreshing change. We round up a list of cities in India with the best nightlife.

Most places have a few bars and pubs for travellers who’d like to extend their day’s adventures into the wee hours of the night. However, a few kick things up a notch, with swanky discotheques, breweries with speciality craft beer, live music performances, reservation-only events, extensive cocktail menus, and more. And if you appreciate a good party, head to one of these cities in India that offers exciting nightlife, each with its own unique selling point.

Party it up in these cities in India with the best nightlife

Goa

Although not technically a city, we’d be remiss not to include India’s favourite destination for a night out in the lineup. Pop culture and word-of-mouth have firmly established this tropical destination at the top of most party itineraries, and rightfully so. Between low alcohol rates and a host of beach parties, concerts, and trance events, Goa comes up as the undisputable king of nightlife in the country. Casinos are quite popular here as well. For the quintessential nightlife experience, head to North Goa. More specifically, Baga beach packs in the discotheques and pubs. Candolim, Calangute, and Anjuna beach are popular for parties as well. Beaches light up during Christmas and New Year, but there are plenty of incredible spots to go pub and club hopping at any time of the year. Nightlife in India is synonymous with Goa.

Popular clubs and pubs: Club Tito’s, Club Cabana, Sinq Night Club, Miguel’s Bar

Best time to visit: November-February

Mumbai

The City of Dreams is known to wake up once the sun goes down. The glamour of Bollywood, which calls Mumbai its home, reflects in the nightlife of the city, which has played host to some of the best bands, DJs, and musical artists around the world, featuring Justin Beiber’s Purpose tour and the Global Citizen Festival. Juhu and Bandra come out on top of the list of places to head to on a night out, but there are plenty of clubs and pubs around the city to explore.

Popular clubs and pubs: Escobar, Toto’s Garage and Doolally Taproom

Best time to visit: November-February

Bengaluru

Known for being home to a young demographic of Indians, the country’s IT City knows how to kick back after a work week. Head to the centre of the city, and you’ll find a brewery at every other bend in the road, offering everything from beer cocktails to craft brews. It’s no surprise that Bengaluru has been crowned the pub capital of India. There are also several night markets and live gigs that are hosted in the city every other weekend. To experience the best that the place has to offer, in the way of nightlife, head to MG Road and Indiranagar, which are lined with pubs and clubs.

Popular clubs and pubs: Shiro, Hype, Church Street Social, Arbour Brewing Company, Sanchez, 13th Floorm Skyye

Best time to visit: October-February

Delhi

The capital city has something for everyone, from laidback pubs to sleek clubs. There are even a host of bustling karaoke bars lined up in the city. Kick back with a beer and a comedy show, treat yourself to some speciality cocktails, or line up to bust a move to the tunes of the industry’s most popular artists while you’re here. Locals often head to Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, Qutub Enclave, Sector 29 Gurgaon, and Aerocity are a few spots in the city to let your hair down. Of late, Mehrauli has emerged as a bustling nightlife spot in the city.

Popular clubs and pubs: Bougie, Diablo, Aquila, Soi 7, Kitty Su, Prive, Harry’s Karaoke Lounge Bar, Kylin Skybar

Best time to visit: October-March

Pune

Known for its youthful spirit, Pune has several clubs, discos, and pubs that locals frequent. The Oxford of the East has a large student population and, as such, sees a huge turnout at concerts and live events. Brewpubs and themed bars are common here. The city is also home to one of India’s most vibrant music festivals, the NH7 Weekender. Koregaon Park has the most set of spots to visit, but there are plenty across the city that promises a good time.

Popular clubs and pubs: Coco -Sushi and Bar, Unicorn House, The House Of Medici, Oak Lounge, Euriska

Best time to visit: October-February

Jaipur

The Pink City might be popular for its grand palaces and historical monuments, but once you step out of your hotel at night and head to the right spots, you’ll discover how the city comes alive at night. Of late, a string of nightclubs and bars have popped up here, peppered across the city. Night markets and concerts have also become a usual fare. This city’s nightlife is one of the best in India.

Popular clubs and pubs: Venom lounge, Amigos, Re-Pub-Liq, Polo Lounge, F Bar and Lounge

Best time to visit: October-March

Hyderabad

The City of Nizams might not be the first place you’d associate with the word nightlife. However, the growing IT culture in the city has led to several nightclubs, pubs, and lounges opening up. Some, like Hylife in Jubilee Hills, which was launched by Allu Arjun, are owned or frequented by Tollywood celebrities. The city has also found itself, in the past few years, on the tour list of several DJs and indie artists, with upcoming gigs by Alan Walker and The Yellow Diary. In the past, Hyderabad has hosted NH7 Weekender as well. For the swankiest spots, head to Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills.

Popular clubs and pubs: Hard Rock Cafe, Amnesia Lounge, Over The Moon, SkyHy, Block 22

Best time to visit: October-March

Chandigarh

Popularly called City Beautiful, Chandigarh’s top attractions include its many gardens and museums. Not to mention, the street food culture here has its own fanbase. That said, the nightlife of this metropolitan spot is fast growing into one of the best in the country, with clubs, bars, lounges and rooftop restaurants lighting up the place post sundown. Think heart-thumping Punjabi beats, delicious and unique cocktails, and the most delicious food to keep you dancing through the night. Sector 26, in particular, has a lot of exciting spots to choose from.

Popular clubs and pubs: Score Lounge Bar, Tamzaraa, Piccadilly’s Blue Ice, Poison, Culture Brew Exchange

Best time to visit: February-April

Feature and hero image: Wendy Wei/Pexels