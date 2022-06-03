Vacation time: These are the most beautiful places to visit in June in India

We have entered the sixth month of this year. (That was quick!) If you haven’t had the opportunity to embark on a much-needed vacation so far, you can make it happen now. June is one of the best months to travel in India if you choose the right destination. To make it easier for you, we’ve curated a list of the best places to visit in June in India.

Best places to visit in June in India

Dzukou Valley

If you are an outdoors enthusiast looking for an outstanding offbeat adventure, look no further than Nagaland’s magical Dzukou Valley. The sleepy valley is one of Northeast India’s best-kept secrets. Relatively less explored with a landscape that enthrals, it is a paradise that can make even the most discerning trekker an ardent fan. The hills of the mystical valley offer a view, which is an absolute storybook splendour. The incredible topography features dense green hills. During June, Dzukou Valley transforms into a botanist’s delight. A secret garden in the heart of the valley is carpeted with wildflowers and rhododendrons, with the star of the show being the rare pink Dzukou Lily, an endemic variety.

Bhandardara

If you are looking forward to an offbeat experience, try attending the Fireflies Festival in Bhandardara. The camping sites here inhabit a large number of fireflies or lightning bugs. Witnessing thousands of fireflies lighting up the valley with their florescent green light is a natural phenomenon you don’t want to miss. Located 120km from Pune, Bhandardara means ‘valley of treasures,’ but these treasures are still vastly unexplored. Enjoy serene boat rides in the Arthur Lake, trek to hill forts of Shivaji, or marvel at the cascading Umbrella Falls in the gorgeous, rustic setting.

Coorg

Next up on our list of best places to visit in June in India is Coorg, a perfect place for a serene family vacation. Nestled in the lush green mountains of Karnataka, the place is usually referred to as the ‘Scotland of India’. A paradise for coffee lovers, Kodagu, as the locals call it, has a lot of places to check out, especially for nature and adventure lovers. From hiking up the Raja’s Seat for panoramic views of the amazing sunset to basking in the natural beauty at Talacauvery, take your pick. Coorg is also known as one of the most promising stargazing spots in the country. Pack your tent and camping equipment for you wouldn’t want to come back any soon after you have witnessed the Coorg night sky.

Pachmarhi

Pachmarhi is Madhya Pradesh’s only hill station. Also known as Satpura ki Rani (or Queen of Satpura), this elevated destination is a treasure trove of Buddhist ancient caves married with cascading waterfalls. Legend has it that the Pandavas had stayed here during their exile. Pachmarhi is also blessed with immense flora and makes for a quiet retreat with your special someone. Think a quick dip in the Bee Falls and Rajat Pratap Waterfalls; or a picnic amid lush greens at the Priyadarshini Point (or Forsyth Point). The Cave Shelters here offer the ideal ambience for an intimate adventure, while the Dhoopgarh Sunset Point showcases mesmerising oranges hues.

Tirthan Valley

If you are an all-time Himachal fan, give the mainstream destinations a break this year and head to Tirthan Valley. Once unexplored, Tirthan has also gained immense popularity among trekkers and backpackers. It is one of the best places to visit in June in India. One of Himachal’s best-kept secrets, Tirthan Valley is easily one of the most picturesque places in India. This verdant valley is filled with cloud-enveloped mountains, gorgeous lakes, serene villages, hidden waterfalls, age-old temples, gurgling rivers, and an atmosphere that is mostly untouched.

Shillong

Also known as the ‘Scotland of the East’, Shillong is one of India’s most beautiful destinations. Dotted with rolling green hills, tranquil lakes, and breathtaking waterfalls, Shillong looks straight out of a wonder tale. Umiam Lake, a man-made water body surrounded by thick forests and the East Khasi Hills, is one of the most popular places to visit. The three-tiered Elephant Falls, flanked by thick vegetation, is another popular spot. To learn more about Meghalaya, head to Don Bosco Museum, which displays an impressive collection of traditional attire, weapons, and artefacts. Visit the Police Bazar to shop for local weaves.

Nubra Valley

Nubra Valley in Ladakh is set to host the sixth edition of the Siachen Folk Festival on June 5th. The event, organised to promote the rich culture of the region, is also an attempt to increase awareness and bring to the forefront the Silk Route, among the oldest trade routes in the world. Located across the Khardung La Pass to the north of Leh, Nubra Valley is loved by travellers for its high-altitude sand dunes and double-humped Bactrian camels. Nubra Valley is best visited on a two-day trip from Leh. On the first day, you can visit Diskit and Hunder. The next day can be spent exploring Sumur and Panamik.

Pahalgam

Pahalgam, lovingly known as the ‘Valley of Shepherds’ is undoubtedly a slice of paradise on Earth. Soak in the natural beauty and feel the crisp air at the Poshwan Park, explore the enchanting Aru and Betaab valleys, and visit the Mamaleshwar Temple. Some of the unexplored places you could visit around Pahalgam include the Tulian Lake, a sheer feast for the eyes, the ologotrophic Sheshnag Lake, the graceful Baisaran Valley, and Lidderwat, a haven for camping enthusiasts. Then there’s Chatpal, that will take your breath away with its undulating scenery that features wildflowers and endless stretches of pine forests.

Kedarnath

An important spiritual and historical destination and an indispensable part of the Char Dham pilgrimage, Kedarnath draws several thousand travellers every year. Nestled amidst snow-clad mountains and dense forests, Kedarnath enjoys a pleasant climate in June. Several legends surround the temple, with some stating that it was built in the 8th century by a Hindu seer and others claiming it was built by the king of Malwa in the 2nd century. The temple stands at a height of 10, 248 feet above sea level and the carvings within the temple are an important archaeological motif.

Tadoba

If you are a wildlife enthusiast and have had only dry safaris in your kitty this year, try your luck at Tadoba. Known as the oldest national park in Maharashtra, Tadoba National Park is situated in the Chandrapur district. It is a part of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, making it the largest national park in Maharashtra. The beautiful landscape includes hillocks and terrains, dense forest areas, smooth meadows, and deep valleys. Commonly-spotted animals include nilgai, gaur, sloth bears, jungle cats, sambar, barking deer, honey badger, leopards, and the majestic tiger.

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure India.