Places to visit in October that are perfect for holidaying this Diwali long weekend

October makes for among the best months to travel in India. With pleasant breeze, the beginning of the winter chill and ample festivities, October is a month that comes complete with excitement and loads of travel opportunities. What’s more, the fact that the month has enough long weekends and offs only adds to the opportunities to travel. So, in case you are looking for the perfect Autumn trip, these are the best places to visit in October in India.

Best places to visit in October in India

Kashmir

Kashmir is undoubtedly among the most beautiful places in India, which is why it is often dubbed the ‘Paradise on Earth’. October in Kashmir comes with a delicious cool, which makes sipping on kehwa and noon chai, and indulging in yakhni and rogan josh even more flavourful. What’s more, the popular tourist destinations in Kashmir will have a pleasant weather with flowers in bloom, making for a spectacular sight.

Bir Billing

Bir Billing, over the years, has emerged as one of the best destinations for paragliding in India. The place, nestled amid the Himalayas, is a travellers’ paradise – with snow-capped peaks, lush green valleys, delicious pahadi food and lots of adventure. All this and more makes it among the best places to visit in October in India, and should surely be on your bucket list!

Spiti Valley

October’s long weekends are a great time to escape Delhi pollution and go on a mountain sojourn. Book a bus, car or hire a bike to go on the road trip of a lifetime. Visit Kaza, Key Monastery, Gue, Nako Lake and more, and bask in the warm sunshine that follows chilly nights. Oh and, be ready for loads of adventure!

Agra

Agra is among the best places to visit in October, as the cloud-free clear skies and warm sunshine make visiting its beautiful sights of Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and more a must-visit. You can also spend the birdwatching at Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, before heading back home the next day, and make the most of your weekend!

Rishikesh

The Yoga capital of India is a great place to visit in October. With plenty of camping, wellness and adventure activities in the place, you’ll have ample incentives to stay there. Go whitewater rafting, walk around the hills or unwind by the river with some hot chai and maggi – whatever you do, you’ll be guaranteed of a good time.

Puri

The slightly unusual spot is a great pilgrimage site, especially in the month of October. The pleasant weather, warm skies and cool breeze are inviting, and the spiritual destination of the Jagannath Puri Temple looks even more ethereal in the October sun, making it the best time to visit the place.

Kolkata

There’s no better time to visit Kolkata than during Durga Puja, and October is the time you can make the most of the festivities! Go pandal-hopping, eat to your heart’s content, dress up in your traditional best and explore the city, which is completely decked up in these days.

Hampi

Away from the bustling cities is Hampi, the UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its many sun temples. Discover the heritage structures here and get a glimpse of Indian history, as you enjoy the perfect weather and delicious food.

Pachmarhi

Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh is among the many scenic hill stations in India, and one of the best places to visit in October. The destination is said to have been the abode of the Pandavas during their exile, and today, it is one of the many popular tourist destinations. Apart from local temples and stunning views, visitors can experience wildlife safaris at the Satpura Tiger Reserve for some much-wanted adventure.

Lonavala-Khandala

The twin hill stations of Lonavala and Khandala make for a great place to visit near Pune or for a road trip from Mumbai. The hill stations offer stunning views of the Western Ghats, cool breeze, nature treks and forts to visit around, or if you want to unwind, the place is great to enjoy a spa or simply sit down with a cup of tea and read.

Panchgani

Another popular place to visit near Pune, Panchgani is a haven for those looking for some quiet time. What makes it among the best places to visit in October in India is its proximity to the cities, roads with beautiful views, stunning surroundings and lots of nature.

Bhimtal

Bhimtal is undoubtedly among the best destinations you can visit when it comes to the Himalayas. A little further up than its popular cousins, Nainital and Sattal, the destination is heaven for birdwatchers and nature-lovers. Stay at one of the many beautiful homestays and hotels, dine out by the lake and indulge in activities such as walks and sound healing sessions. Want to know how? Check out our experience here!

Darjeeling

A few hours from Kolkata is the beautiful Darjeeling. The destination, known for its many tea gardens, is a great weekend destination for those looking for some quiet time. The place’s air is also fragrant with tea, and will make you indulge in several cups while you’re there!

Mysore

The City of Palaces is a popular destination in South India, and attracts several tourists in October. Rightly so, because the city celebrates Dussehra in the most amazing form, and the weather and cool breeze make walking around its several palaces the most perfect experience! Also, while in the city, be sure to shop for silk sarees ansd take back sandalwood products as souvenirs.

Andaman

Accessible to the Indian mainland via air or sea, Andaman is a destination that is best visited when the weather is slightly cold. Go coral watching or snorkelling, eat some of the best seafood available and spend your days by the beach.

Jim Corbett

October is a great time to visit the jungles of Jim Corbett. Go tiger-spotting on the wildlife safaris, enjoy the luxuries of the many resorts there, and unwind with your close ones as you spend time away from the city life.

Varanasi

Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is popular for its many ghats and the Ganga Arti. The best time to witness the grandeur of both is definitely in the month of October, where the weather will have a pleasant nip in the air and the street food will taste even better as the spices warm you from the inside!

Diu

One of India’s favourite party destinations, Diu is great for those looking for some time away from the main cities. Relax and unwind at your resort or sip on some refreshing beverages by the beach – no matter what you do, you’ll be sue to come back rejuvenated, relaxed and pampered!

Ajanta and Ellora Caves

If you are looking for a lesson in history, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ellora Caves is definitely a must-visit. The Ajanta and Ellora Caves consist of stone cut temples, and make for a picturesque place to visit – especially in the month of October.

Alleppey

Alleppey is stunning in the month of October, with its lush greenery, ambient weather and ethereal beauty. Spend days on a houseboat, relaxing by the water, as you eat delicious seafood and other local delicacies.

