7 road trips from Chandigarh you should take to relax and rejuvenate

As the pandemic hit us back in 2020, the world rediscovered road trips and driveable distances as a means to vacation safely. And if you’re one of those who love impromptu trips in your car, check out these road trips from Chandigarh.
Winters, warm sun, and the roadside chai — if this sounds enticing to you, then the road trip bug has bitten you! Last year, as the world went into lockdown, travel ceased. And with international borders and flights shut, many turned to their cars for impromptu (or well-planned) road trips.
If you’re one of those, you know how empowering and rejuvenating road trips can be. They help you take a pause, relax and introspect — things that can be difficult to do with a normal, everyday routine. So, if you’re in or around Chandigarh, take these road trips to make your upcoming weekends (or weeks) full of adventure!
Best road trips from Chandigarh
The quaint hill station is about seven hours drive from Chandigarh and is among the best in India for those who want to ski. So, make the most of the winters and plan a road trip here to soak in the winter sun and surround yourself with pristine white snow as you slurp on hot Maggi and soup!
About an hour and a half from Chandigarh, Morni Hills is a less-explored hill station apt for the winters, especially if you don’t like the cold but want to experience the hills. The place doesn’t have much to do except a small fort and a lake, so it’s a great spot for those who just want to sit back, relax and unwind over the weekend. You can also work from there if offices haven’t reopened yet and make the best of both worlds — work life and leisure.
If you want to visit a big city, you can take a trip to Delhi, which is about four and a half hours from Chandigarh. Spend the weekend in the city exploring its street food, monuments and history, with its British and Mughal influences. Opt for a HoHo bus ride for a city tour or sit in one of the numerous cafes for a delicious hot cup of coffee.
A hub for adventure junkies and yoga lovers, Rishikesh is just five hours from Chandigarh for a memorable weekend. The place is home to several yoga centres and adventure sports such as whitewater rafting. With hotels and restaurants that fit all budgets, the place is accessible for all kinds of travellers. So pack your bags for a fun weekend!
Kasauli is another beautiful hill station near Chandigarh which is perfect for a getaway. With ample hotels and homestays, you can be assured of a comfortable stay as you explore its lush greenery and ample churches. The place is reminiscent of India’s British Raj, and its beautiful structures will remind you of the same.
This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.