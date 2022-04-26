Must visit: Top 10 sound and light shows to check out in India

One of the best ways to explore India’s compelling and resplendent past is to attend a sound and light show at a heritage monument. Resting your limbs after a long day of monument-hopping to get enthralled by a visually delightful cultural splendour is an experience history buffs always look forward to. Here are some of the best sound and light shows in India you must include on your travel wish list.

Sound and light shows in India every traveller must experience

Purana Qila, Delhi

Let’s begin with the capital city. The sound and light show at the iconic Purana Qila is titled Ishq-e-Dilli. The state-of-the-art show takes audiences through Delhi’s venerable history from the time of Prithviraj Chauhan to the launching of the Delhi Metro. It tells the story of how Delhi was rebuilt after being destroyed seven times. The sound and light show is held in both Hindi and English.

Timings:

May – August: 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm (Hindi), 9:00 pm – 10:00 pm (English)

September – October: 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm (Hindi), 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm (English)

November – January: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm (Hindi), 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm (English)

February – April: 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm (Hindi), 8:30pm – 9:30 pm (English)

Entry Fee: INR 100 (adults), INR 50 (children)

Tickets are available at the Purana Qila ticket counter. Book online here.

Amber Fort, Jaipur

The breathtaking son-et-lumière against the backdrop of the grand Amber Fort and Palace Complex in Jaipur is held at the Maota Lake. The show narrates the rich history of the 28 Kachwaha rulers that called Amber their capital. Get ready to enjoy a cultural extravaganza like no other. The show makes great use of Rajasthani folk music and multi-coloured lights that aptly represents the vibrant state.

Timings:

May to September: -7:30 pm (English), 8:30 pm (Hindi)

October to February: 6:30 pm (English), 7:30 pm (Hindi)

March to April: 7:00 pm (English), 8:00 pm (Hindi)

Entry fee: INR 100

Victoria Memorial, Kolkata

Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial launched two brand new sound and light shows in February this year. The grand structure of the memorial serves as a giant screen for the show with the help of cutting-edge projection-mapping technology. The new show runs in English, Bengali, and Hindi. It is held thrice a week on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The show takes the audience through the life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the colonial history of Kolkata.

Timings: 6:30pm

Entry fee: INR 100

Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

You know a show is great when someone like the legendary Amitabh Bachchan lends his voice to it. Narrated by the superstar, the sound and light show at Khajuraho is one of the most incredible experiences that Madhya Pradesh has to offer. Held at the Western Group of temples, the show tells the story of the Chandela dynasty, the temples they built, and the myths that surround them.

Timings:

March to September: 7:30 pm – 8:25 pm (English), 8:40 pm – 9:35 pm (Hindi)

October to February: 6:30 pm – 7:25 pm (English), 7:40 pm – 8:35 pm (Hindi)

Entry fee: INR 250

Mysore Palace, Mysuru

The sound and light show at the Mysore Palace illustrate the history of Mysuru. The show takes visitors through the life and times of Yaduraya, his successors, and the reign of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the last maharaja of the Wadiyar dynasty. The show is held in Kannada on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. The English version of the show is held on Thursdays and Fridays. On Saturdays, shows are held in both languages.

Timings:

Monday to Friday: 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday: 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm (English), 8:15 pm – 9:15 pm (Kannada)

Entry fee: INR 90 (adults), INR 40 (children)

Red Fort, Delhi

This is one of the oldest sound and light shows in India. The sound and light show at the Red Fort narrates Delhi’s history with special sound effects. The show walks you through the pages of the history of the Mughal empire in Delhi and the construction of the Red Fort. Make sure to buy your tickets an hour before the show.

Timings:

May – August: 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm (Hindi), 9:00 pm – 10:00 pm (English)

September – October: 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm (Hindi), 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm (English)

November – January: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm (Hindi), 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm (English)

February – April: 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm (Hindi), 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm (English)

Entry fee: INR 60

Agra Fort, Agra

Held at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Agra Fort, this show is also based on the life and times of the Mughal empire. The show also features important historical events related to Agra. A part of the show features the voice of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in the role of Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib. The show is held in front of the Diwan-e-Aam of the Agra Fort.

Timings:

Hindi show: 30 minutes after sunset

English show: Immediately after the Hindi show

Entry fee: INR 70 (adults), INR 40 (students)

Golconda Fort, Hyderabad

One of the best sound and light shows in India, the son-et-lumière at Hyderabad’s Golkonda Fort revisits the glorious past of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. It also narrates the story behind the construction of the fort. This show is also narrated by Amitabh Bachchan like the one held in Khajuraho.

Timings:

1st Show English (All Days): 7:00 pm

2nd Show (Monday, Wednesday, Friday): 8:15 pm (Telugu)

2nd Show (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday): 8:15 pm (Hindi)

Entry fee: INR 80-140 (adults), INR 60-110 (children)

Somnath Temple, Gujarat

Any trip to Somnath will be incomplete without attending the magnificent sound and light show held at the main Somnath Temple. The show titled Jai Somnath recounts the history of the legendary Shiva temple located by the Arabian Sea. The story about its reconstruction after Muslim invasions between the 11th and 18th centuries will leave you fascinated. The 3-D laser light show features the voice of Amitabh Bachchan in the role of the ocean.

Timings: From 8 pm every night

Entry: Free

Jalianwala Bagh, Amritsar

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sound and light show at the Jalianwala Bagh in Amritsar instills a spirit of gratitude and reverence towards the martyrs of the horrific massacre of April 1919. The show was introduced in August 2021 as part of the inauguration of the renovated Jalianwala Bagh complex. The show’s voiceover is given by Amitabh Bachchan, who narrates the incident from Udham Singh’s perspective.

Timings: 7:00 pm (summers), 5:00 pm (winters)

Entry: Free