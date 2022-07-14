Skiing to birdwatching: These are the top things to do in Auli

The popular ski resort of Auli in Uttarakhand is all set to become a global winter sports destination. The state government is working towards developing Auli as a year-round sports destination at par with global standards. Trekking, hiking, rock climbing, and other adventure activities will be started in the valley. Training slopes are also in the works. Known as the gateway to the Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers national parks, Auli is visited for its snowy slopes, thrilling treks, tranquil lakes, and lush meadows. Here are the top things to do in Auli. By Karan Kaushik

Top things to do in Auli

Skiing

This Garhwali hamlet has garnered fame as the skiing capital of India and rightly so. Come January and the mountainous slopes of Auli will be splendidly covered by a thick blanket of snow. Surrounded by verdant coniferous forests and oak trees, Auli offers the perfect setting for skiing.

With the support of the state government, the locals of Auli have been successful in building a great skiing ecosystem in the hill station. Auli is great for both beginners and experts. While experts push their limits every time they embark on a skiing adventure here, beginners can enrol themselves in skiing courses run by the myriad skiing agencies that Auli is home to.

Trekking

Endowed with stunning mountains and meadows, Auli is a sheer paradise for trekkers. Popular treks that you can embark on include Kuari Pass Trek, Auli Gorson Trek, and Kwani Bugyal Trek. The Kuari Pass Trek begins from Joshimath and offers incredible views of the Nanda Devi peak. So does the Auli Gorson trek, which stretches from Auli to Gorson Bugyal. These treks take you through dense forests, and lovely flowery meadows dotted with pines and oaks. The trek to Kwani Bugyal offers amazing camping opportunities for lovers of the great outdoors.

Lakes

Auli is also home to some stunning lakes. There’s an artificial lake near Clifftop Club, which makes f0r a serene outing. Then there’s Chenab Lake, where you’ll get introduced to unspoiled nature. This lake also offers nice trekking trails and camping opportunities. Another popular lake is Chattrakund Lake, a favourite among couples and honeymooners. The tranquil environs around the lake make it a supremely romantic place to spend some quality time with your significant other.

Birdwatching

Being blessed with rich biodiversity, Auli also attracts birdwatching enthusiasts from all parts of the country. Commonly seen species here include Redstart, Finch, Grey Bushchat, Himalayan Griffon, Woodpecker, Sunbird, and Himalayan Eagles, among others. Popular spots for birdwatching are Joshimath, Pandukeshwar, and Govindghat, which together form the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve. The best season for birding in Auli is from April to May.

Joshimath

Joshimath is famous because the great sage Adi Shankaracharya is said to have gained enlightenment here. It continues to be a revered spiritual centre. When here, you can visit the Narsingh and Garuda temples, the Shankaracharya Math, and the Amar Kalp tree, which is over 2500 years old. You may also fancy a dip in the hot springs of Tapovan, 14km from Joshimath.

Nanda Devi National Park

Encompassed by majestic peaks like Trishul and Nanda Devi East, this national park is famous for its exotic flora and fauna. From the rare brahma-kamal flower to the illusive Bharal or blue mountain goat, the national park will leave the nature lover in you intrigued. To explore the national park, you will have to do some serious trekking. The trek to the national park takes you through beautiful spots like Lata Kharak, Dharansi Pass, and Debrugheta. When here, you may get fortunate enough to spot snow leopards, Himalayan black bears, musk deer, monal, and Himalayan tahr, to name a few.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.