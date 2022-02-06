Get a glow in the dark experience at these bioluminescent beaches in India

The beauty of nature is beyond comprehension, and bioluminescent beaches are one such marvel.

Bioluminescence is a phenomenon of bacteria, fungi, algae, insects, and aquatic animals such as jellyfish emitting light. And you don’t have to travel internationally to witness this. Here are 6 bioluminescent beaches in India you can visit!

Juhu Beach, Mumbai

The stunning blue waves have also crashed on Juhu Beach in Mumbai. Marine microbes called phytoplankton are responsible for the bright blue glow in these waters. Taking a stroll by the beach with your loved one and enjoying its beauty would be enjoyable. As tides and currents change, microbes wash ashore, causing occurrences like these. Under a dark sky, you can only witness this miracle if you’re lucky.

Betalbatim Beach, Goa

As a popular holiday destination, Goa is also synonymous with the word beach. The place is filled with natural beauty, including this glow-in-the-dark beach. During the night, Bethalbatim Beach is incredibly bright. Bioluminescence enhances the glistening appearance of the waves. The water glows every time it is disturbed and dims as soon as it is steady.

You may have thought you’d only see blue bioluminescent waves here, but you’d be wrong! You’ll also observe green light coming from the tides. Under a full moon, you can enjoy this spectacular view of the ocean and the sky while being sheltered in natural fluorescent lights.

Bhangaram Beach, Lakshwadeep

Located in the Lakshadweep Cluster of Islands, Bangaram Island features palm trees and serene blue waters. There’s more to enjoy than just pristine beaches, water sports, and dining at the beach. This island is best known for the bluish-white glow its waters emit at night.

Due to phytoplankton, algae, and other creatures in the waters, such as jellyfish, the waves sweeping up the shore are iridescent blue. It is a breathtaking view.

Mattu Beach, Udupi

You may also be fascinated by the dazzling Northern Lights that illuminate the night sky. You are probably unaware of the peaceful beach near Udupi that exhibits a similar phenomenon. This secluded beach is also popular for walking, picnicking, and viewing sunsets. The beach stretches for 30 kilometres. Marine invertebrates, including fireflies, as well as fungi and some microorganisms, produce bioluminescence.

Thiruvanmiyur Beach, Chennai

It wasn’t until 2019 that Chennai’s locals discovered a beautiful beach! And yes, it was a glowing beach. In Chennai, glowing beaches were unknown until one night when locals discovered Thiruvanmiyur beach’s wonderful sight of glistening water. You now know how rare this occurs in the Thiruvanmiyur beach of Chennai.

Havelock Beach, Andaman Islands

In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, you can see it happening at Havelock Islands beaches, where the water glows when you sail your boat across them. This is attributed to the abundance of phytoplankton in marine waters. Bioluminescence can be seen against no moon nights.

In the months of November, December, and January, you can witness the bioluminescence effect in the Andaman Islands, and this is also the best time to visit the islands to experience great weather and to enjoy the natural environment of the Andaman Islands.