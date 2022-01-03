See how these celebrities in 2022 are setting new travel goals

As we are all coming back from our new year trips and trying to settle in, our favourite stars in 2022 are setting new travel goals from their New Year trips, and we are here for it.

While the evergreens, Goa and Maldives held onto their reputation as the most favourite destinations, we have a new contender on the list, and it’s not what you expect. Let’s find out how celebrities welcomed 2022.

Travel goals by celebrities in 2022

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

This is the new favourite on the block we were talking about. As the Omicron variant continues spreading its terrors, a lot of our favourite stars stayed in India to ring in the new year in style. Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had a splendid year with their film Shershaah turning out to be a super hit. They flew to Ranthambore and went on safaris for an adventure-filled New Year.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

One of the most talked-about couples in town, Alia and Ranbir often set off to exotic locations for their holidays. This New Year’s, they too went the safari way. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share pictures of their fun vacation, and we’re loving them!

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter

Another couple of Bollywood celebrities in 2022 who chose Ranthambore for their New Year’s getaway were Ananya and Ishaan, who have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Ananya kept sharing beautiful clicks from her holiday with her fans and to be hornets, it’s quite a treat!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

This power couple rang in the new year in the beautiful landscapes of South Africa. If Anushka’s sunkissed pictures and reels are anything to go by, it looked like they had a lot of fun.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani, along with her beau Tiger Shroff, flew off to her favourite holiday destination, Maldives. She shared a lot of pictures, and we’re not gonna lie, it looks like she was born to be a beach babe!

Sonal Chauhan

The Jannat actress was seen welcoming 2022 in Goa. The pictures are proof that she had been raising the temperatures with her beachy fits.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is known to travel to fun holidays whenever she’s not working. For New Year’s, she went on a Euro trip and wished us from Prague. Bookmarking Prague for our next holiday.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and family were in the Maldives to welcome the new year and it looks like a happy new year for them.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The ‘it’ couple, Priyanka and Nick partied and welcomed 2022 in true PC style! Cruising on a yacht, Nick and Priyanka did not only give us some luxury travel goals but also couple goals all over again!

Dua Lipa

Looking stunning in St. Barth is how this celebrity welcomed the year 2022. Dua Lipa boasts an incredible sense of style no matter what outfit she’s wearing, so ringing in the new year wasn’t any different. Posing with her pals, it seems like she enjoyed her NYE on a yacht in St. Barth, a much-needed vacation.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton welcomed the year 2022 in the evergreen Maldives, calling it the New Year in Paradise. It seems like their honeymoon period is still ongoing, with their trip to Bora Bora and Moskito Island being the previous stops. They both look in love and absolutely adorable in the pictures shared by her on social media.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, another dynamic duo, travelled to London to ring in the new year, looking striking as ever. Watching Cabaret at London’s West End is how they welcomed the year 2022. Chrissy shared the update with a photo of them, posing like the power couple they are, looking spectacular in white and John looking dashing in black.

