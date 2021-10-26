The Bombay High Court is open for guided walks (plus, 5 beautiful heritage walks in India)

With the Bombay High Court now inviting visitors to take a guided walk through the iconic grounds, we have compiled a list of five heritage walks that explore the majesty of akin historic Indian sites.

Architecture and history buffs rejoice! The Bombay High Court, a World Heritage Monument emblematic of Mumbai’s Victorian and Art Deco architectonic, has opened its doors to visitors. The Directorate of Tourism (DoT), in association with Bombay High Court and Tourist Guide Association, offers three heritage walks on Saturdays and Sundays.

Conducted in Marathi, Hindi and English, the walk will take on through the Judges Library, Central Court Hall number 46, the statue of Justice M.C Chagla (first Indian Chief Justice of Bombay High Court) and the Museum. The walk will end at the Judges Porch, reports The Deccan Herald. When speaking of the importance of such a walk, Principal Secretary of Tourism Valsa NairSingh, said, “To create awareness of the rich heritage, history and architecture of this monumental structure, the walk has been curated”, as reported by the media house.

Inaugurated in 1862, the Bombay High Court is one of the oldest courts in India. Its architecture reflects the Victorian Neo-Gothic style and is part of the crucial ensemble of Gothic buildings along Mumbai’s Oval maidan. The names of the great founders of independent India are part of the High Court records, including Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and Dr B R Ambedkar. For Indians, the tickets are priced at Rs 100, while for foreign visitors, a ticket is available for Rs 200 (varying taxes may be applicable).

5 heritage walks that unpack India’s cultural history

The City Of Vadadora by Sahapedia

Centred on the Daulatabad Fort, the walk covers the journey of Vadadora from being a city under Muslim rule to becoming the capital of one of the wealthiest princely states of India. The walk includes some of the heritage buildings like the Nazarbaug Palace, the Bhadra Kacheri and the Sarkarwada.

Confluence Of Cultures by Calcutta Walks

The Chinese, Parsi, Armenian, Muslim, Marwari, Bihari and Anglo-Indian cultures are all part of Kolkata’s cultural melange, which this walk explores. The walks allow one to understand the elements of what makes Kolkata a melting pot and to experience these uniquely specific cultural affairs.

French Connections Trail by Storytrails

While Puducherry’s French Quarter is defined by its vibrant architecture, this walk promises a deep dive into its history — full of exciting characters and stories from the city’s colonial past.

Jewellery Trail by Storytrails

Another equally enthralling walk by Storytrails is the one it conducts through Chennai. Indian jewellery, and its artisans, is a generational craft that is steeped in heritage, intricate designs, thrilling stories from the times of maharajas and awe-inspiring beauty – all of which the trail takes you through.

Bookworming: Mumbai By Beyond Bombay

Based on two iconic books about Mumbai, ‘Maximum City’ by Suketu Mehta and ‘Rediscovering Dharavi’ by Kalpana Chawla, the walk goes through locations that find a mention in the books, allowing them to observe first-hand life in Asia’s largest slum.

This story first appeared in Travel+Leisure India.