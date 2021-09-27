GoodNews: Direct flights to Canada resume as the country lifts regulations

Canada recently relaxed travel regulations for India, resuming direct flights from India to Canada in its latest travel update. Here are all the details.

Five months after a ban was placed on direct connectivity between India and Canada, the Canadian government took to Twitter to share that direct flights from India to Canada were set to be resumed. On September 27, direct flights between Delhi and Vancouver/Toronto began functioning again, following the latest travel regulations by the country.

Put in place in April earlier this year, the ban was a response to India’s second wave of COVID-19. Travellers to Canada had to travel indirectly via a third country, from where they needed to obtain a negative COVID test result before they could enter Canada.

Now, travelling to Canada is a smoother process. According to the Times Of India, Indian travellers who have received both jabs of Covishield need to produce either a negative RT-PCR test or a Rapid PCR test, obtained within 18 hours of travel. The two tests are the only ones accepted by the Canadian government and must be taken from the approved Genestrings testing facility at the Delhi Airport. According to the media house, Air Canada suggests that passengers book an appointment six hours before their flight to ensure they receive the results in time. Required documents must be uploaded online on ArriveCAN beforehand, which will be verified before the flight departs. For now, flyers can choose between Air Canada and Air India flights operating to the international destination.

With its latest update, Canada joins the likes of Germany, Turkey, Kenya and the UAE in easing travel regulations for the entry of Indian fliers, reports Firstpost. India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Ajay Bisaria, took to Twitter to welcome the Trudeau government’s move towards ‘normalising air mobility’ between the two countries, after months of uncertainty on when the ban would be lifted.

This story first appeared on Travel and Leisure India.