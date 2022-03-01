Honeymoon like your favourite celebrity at these 8 stunning destinations

Trust celebrities to give us not only stellar performances but also travel goals! And if you’re recently married or are about to tie the knot, here are some celebrity-inspired honeymoon destinations that will surely make you swoon with all that love.

Honeymoons are undoubtedly among the most exciting phases of a couple’s life. Whether it be the ‘honeymoon phase’ that comes when you start dating or the months after your wedding, this period is filled with tender love and care, which many spend travelling across the world, getting to know each other better.

If you’re looking for a honeymoon destination to go to with your partner (maybe even for a second or third honeymoon?), these celebrity honeymoon destinations will surely have your heart!

8 celebrity-inspired honeymoon destinations for your loved-up vacation

Gulmarg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

With international travel shut, Kashmir tourism had picked up extensively in 2021. Many families, couples and solo travellers took to the destination to explore its ethereal beauty. And if you’re planning a honeymoon, Gulmarg has become a recent favourite among Indian celebrities. Recently, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar went here for their Honeymoon (or SunMoon, as the couple called it!), and in the past, Kashmir has served as the honeymoon destination for Aditya Narayan Jha and wife Shweta Agarwal Jha as well.

Kashmir and Gulmarg have a lot to offer — beautiful valley views, exotic resorts and homestays, trekking experiences, and more. Go sledging with your partner or put on your ski shoes for some adventure. And the best part? Romantic dinners with wine and warm winter desserts while you surround yourself with some beautiful snowfall all around!

Maldives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

This popular travel destination became the go-to for couples (celebs and non-celebs alike) in the last couple of years due to its proximity to India, spectacular beaches and the plethora of luxury resorts here. What’s more, with the pandemic wreaking havoc on all travel plans, the Maldives welcomed tourists with open arms, lax restrictions and comfort.

Head to this celebrity-inspired honeymoon destination, which was the place couples such as Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani chose for their honeymoon, while Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi turned it into a familymoon with daughter Samaira. The Maldives offers several adventures such as snorkelling, scuba diving, diving with the sharks and more, which will turn your honeymoon vacation into a trip to remember for a lifetime!

Turkiye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel Turkey 🇹🇷 (@travelturkeyy)

Turkiye (earlier Turkey) is a breathtaking destination for anyone who loves heritage and culture. With its beautiful lanes, artwork and more, this is the place to be for those who love exploring new destinations and imbibing new cultures.

Turkey is also where celeb couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were said to have gone on their honeymoon after visiting Arunachal Pradesh on a ‘not honeymoon’. Visit the Blue Mosque and go on a hot air balloon ride in Cappadoccia. Indulge in some Turkish coffee and wet burgers, or try their kebabs. Experience the hamam baths here for an exquisite experience, and be sure to purchase some dry fruits to take back home!

Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Dubai (@visit.dubai)

This Middle Eastern destination is close enough to India for those who do not like long flights and offers plenty of adventures for travellers. Its availability of luxe destinations and romantic date setups make it an exciting place for honeymooners!

Visit the top of Burj Khalifa for the most breathtaking view of the country, or plan a romantic date at one of its scenic restaurants. Go on a desert safari and watch the belly dancers perform as you enjoy the bonfire and delicious food in the middle of the desert, or visit the several malls and stores in Dubai to shop for some local wares, dates, and more.

Bahamas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bahamas 🌴🌞🔹 (@bahamas)

If you’re someone who is looking for a relaxing Caribbean vacation, the Bahamas is the place for you to be at! From exotic beaches to some beautiful golf courses, the island has it all. Maybe that’s what drew celebrity couple Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra to visit the place for their honeymoon back in 2009.

Spend a day at the beach, or go on a romantic date on a boat. Being a beach destination, the Bahamas also offers opportunities for one to go snorkelling and diving.

Gstaad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The beautiful vacation destination in Switzerland has been a must-visit for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan ever since their honeymoon and is definitely one of the celebrity-inspired honeymoon destinations you should be on a lookout for in case you want a place that’s exotic and unusual.

Experience the best of traditional architecture as you walk through the place, the centre of which is car-free. Go for a dive in one of the outdoor swimming pools here, or indulge in a super romantic dinner with your partner with some champagne and amazing food as you soak in the beautiful views that Gstaad has to offer. Needless to say, a honeymoon here will be one that’s talked about for years to come!

Paris

What could be more beautiful than a honeymoon in what’s probably one of the most romantic destinations on Earth, aka Paris? Maybe that’s why Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan chose this destination for their honeymoon!

Go on a cheese and wine picnic by the Eiffel Tower, visit Notre Dame, or simply go on a walk around the charming city. The European architecture is sure to have your heart and the delectable French cuisine, paired with some local wines and champagne, will ensure that all your meals are as romantic as the last!

Finland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finland (@finland)

Come here to witness the magical Northern Lights as you enjoy a romantic time with your partner or go on a snow-filled safari camping experience. Finland is where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went for their honeymoon and is sure to bring up the wanderlust in you as you explore the vast expanses of Finland, hand-in-hand with your partner, and make memories for a lifetime.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of @imouniroy/Instagram