Celeb-inspired babymoon destinations for a perfect pre-baby vacation

After having a baby, your life is bound to get hectic. So, if you’re looking for a rejuvenating vacation before your little ones arrive, check out these babymoon destinations inspired by your favourite celebs!

Vacations are perfect to unwind, and soon-to-be parents know they may never get this relaxed time with each other ever again. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja, who are expecting their first child soon, know this, too, and the couple recently embarked on a love-filled vacation to Italy.

In recent years, social media has been filled with posts of couples – celebs or otherwise – exploring scenic locations and travelling together, right before their little one arrives. Dia Mirza went on a ‘familymoon’, combining her babymoon and honeymoon into one trip with step-daughter Samaira and husband Vaibhav Rekhi, after which she announced her pregnancy (she’s mom to son Avyaan Azad Rekhi). That’s not all, in the past too, many celebs have explored scenic spots as part of their babymoon.

So, if you’re about to have a baby and are looking for some travel inspiration, these babymoon destinations inspired by celebs are perfect for you!

Babymoon destinations inspired by Bollywood celebrities

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja – Anand Ahuja: Italy and Paris

A few months ago, Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy with some stunning monochromatic shots. The couple, since then, has been sharing beautiful insights into their lives as soon-to-be parents, posting pictures and videos of their trips together and exuding love. And recently, the couple travelled to Italy, presumably on their babymoon, from which the loved-up pictures have all our heart! Italy is a destination that exudes romance, and makes not only for a great honeymoon but a babymoon as well, especially when you want to spend ample time with your partner. The couple also visited Paris in recent months.

Soha Ali Khan – Kunal Kemmu: London

Soha and Kunal are parents to their little one, Inaaya, who is often seen on playdates with her cousin, Taimur Ali Khan. The much-in-love couple loves to travel – whether it be leisure or adventure. Before the birth of their daughter, the two took to the streets of London with their family, where they spent some quality time together. And London’s big-city vibe with its stunning streets and plenty of eateries makes it a great destination for a fun vacation.

Dia Mirza – Vaibhav Rekhi: The Maldives

Dia and Vaibhav’s Maldivian honeymoon/familymoon was all the more special, since the actress was expecting her son, Avyaan Azad Rekhi, back then. In a post after she returned, she announced her pregnancy with her firstborn. Her photos prove how the Maldives is not only great for a honeymoon but to spend ample time with your partner for your babymoon as well.

Esha Deol – Bharat Takhtani: Greece

When she was pregnant with her first child, daughter Radhya, Esha and her businessman husband Bharat took to the streets of Santorini, Greece, for a stunning maternity photoshoot and babymoon. Greece is yet another stunning travel destination, and its luxurious, relaxed vibe makes for a great place to unwind.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra – Raj Kundra: Switzerland

Switzerland speaks of romance and adventure, and it’s no wonder that Shilpa and Raj were among the celebs who chose this as their babymoon destination before the arrival of their son Viaan. Switzerland, with its beautiful snow-capped peaks, has been the quintessential honeymoon destination thanks to Bollywood romances, and the destination continues to draw in Indian tourists to the Alps.

Shahid Kapoor – Mira Rajput Kapoor: The Maldives

Shahid and Mira met in an arranged meeting and despite their 14-year age gap, the couple tied the knot in New Delhi’s plush Chattarpur Farms location. Soon after, the couple was expecting their first child, Misha, and before welcoming the little one, they jetted off to the Maldives for a fun, relaxing vacation.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of @sonamkapoor/Instagram