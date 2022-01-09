All the long weekends you need to bookmark in 2022 for your next trip

The year is almost over, and so are the long weekends offered for a relaxing short vacation. So, we bring you a list of long weekends in 2022 so that you can start planning your trips soon!

Let’s face it. We all wait ardently for any extra off in a week to get a break from work or studies. And if that off falls on a Friday or Monday, there’s nothing more special because it means a long weekend and possibly, a short road trip!

So, if you’re already thinking ahead, take a look at the list of long weekends in 2022 and start planning your vacays right away.

Long weekends in 2022

January

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uttarakhand on reels (@uttarakhandonreels)

December 31 (Friday) – January 2 (Sunday)

The first weekend of the year is an off, and what better way to bring in the new year than with a short trip? Make the best of winters with trips to snow or ski destinations in India as you get lost in the blankets of white, sipping on hot tea and coffee with a bowl of Maggi!

January 14 (Thursday) to January 17 (Sunday)

January 14 is Pongal while January 15 is Makar Sankranti, both restricted holidays. If your office is offering both (or one) of these offs, make the most of it and go on a short vacation. We recommend the Rann Of Kutch for the beautiful Kutch festival. If not, Ahmedabad is a great place to visit this time of the year.

January 26 (Wednesday) to January 30 (Sunday)

Make the most of Republic Day weekend and take days off either before or after it for a longer trip. Explore the hills in winters or visit places such as the coffee plantations in Coorg or go bird watching in Munnar.

February

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discover India (@discoverindia.magazine)

February 26 (Saturday) to March 1 (Tuesday)

Take an off on February 28 and make the most of this time with a trip to Rajasthan. Udaipur can easily be covered in four days, or else visit the Ajmer Sharif Dargah and Pushkar. Be sure to bring back some rose-based products from there! Another great option is enjoying the Goa carnival in, well, Goa, which will run on these exact dates and bring on the festive feels.

March

March 18 (Friday) to March 20 (Sunday)

Make the most of the Holi weekend and witness the celebrations in Mathura-Vrindavan, or go for a relaxing weekend to Morni Hills or any hill station near you!

April

April 14 (Thursday) to April April 17 (Sunday)

April 14 is Baisakhi/Mahavir Jayanti/Ambedkar Jayanti, while April 15 is Good Friday. Make the most of these two days, combined with the weekend, to plan a short drive. What’s more, the weather will not be too warm or too cold, making it ideal for a road trip! Visit the hills to witness the last of winters or head for a wildlife sojourn to the many national parks India has!

May

View this post on Instagram A post shared by konduri sravan (@konduriiisravan)

April 30 (Saturday) to May 3 (Tuesday)

Since May 3 is Eid-Ul-Fitr, most corporates will have a holiday. Take the Monday off and head off to the hills to cool down from the summer heat, or visit tea plantations for some fragrant calm. South Indian states are also a great option for some fun, as are beach destinations to beat the summer heat.

May 14 (Saturday) to May 16 (Monday)

May 16 is Buddha Purnima, and falling on a Monday, gives you one extra day added to your weekend. One of the best ways to make use of the three days is a staycation – opt for a luxury property in your city, or travel not more than two hours to unveil the hidden gems around you. Indulge in luxury or opt for adventure as you make the most of your weekend.

July

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chalo Odisha (@chalo_odisha)

July 1 (Friday) to July 3 (Sunday)

After a dull June, July will mark the beginning of long weekends with July 1 being a restricted holiday for Rath Yatra. Make the most of this time by planning a trip to the colder regions such as Ladakh, Spiti Valley or the more reachable places such as Lonavala and Bhimtal. You can also experience the Rath Yatra in Puri or plan a pilgrimage to Amarnath.

August

August 6 (Saturday) to August 8 (Monday)

August 8 is Muharram, so make the most of this short weekend and plan a trip to beat the sultry city weather. Head for a weekend safari to Jim Corbett to make the most of the season with a nature and wildlife sojourn!

August 11 (Thursday) to August 15 (Monday)

Make the most of the Raksha Bandhan (August 11) and Independence Day (August 15) weekend and plan a trip to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with your family. If not, then paragliding in Bir-Billing or going on a trek are more adventurous options you can explore.

August 19 (Friday) to August 21 (Sunday)

In case you missed out on the Raksha Bandhan weekend, make the most of Janmashtami with a trip to Mathura to witness the celebrations there. Or head out for a road trip to places close to you and make the most of the three days.

September

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discover India (@discoverindia.magazine)

August 31 (Wednesday) to September 4 (Sunday)

With the summer heat receding and Ganpati celebrations taking over from Ganesh Chaturthi (August 31), take Thursday and Friday off and head to Maharashtra to soak in the festivities. This is also the perfect time to visit Udaipur or Jaisalmer and see India’s historical beauty through its forts and palaces. If not, a beachy sojourn will definitely cool you off. So, make use of the long weekends in 2022 to indulge in some travel-centric self-care!

September 8 (Thursday) to September 11 (Sunday)

Onam falls on September 8 and is a restricted holiday, so if you have the day off, make the most of it with a visit to Hampi and explore the architectural beauty of the place. You can also plan a trip to Puducherry and visit Auroville if you can take a couple more days off from work.

October

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calcutta Spectrum™ (@calcutta_spectrum)

October 1 (Saturday) to October 5 (Wednesday)

October 5 is Dussehra, while October 3 and 4 are Ashtami and Navami, respectively. And there’s no better way to spend this time than going pandal-hopping in Kolkata!

October 22 (Saturday) to October 26 (Wednesday)

Make the most of the Diwali break (October 24 – Diwali, October 25 – Govardhan Puja, and October 26 – Bhai Dooj) and jet off to Varanasi to witness Diwali celebrations there. October has one of the longest weekends in 2022, so be sure to cash in on at least one of them!

November

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ੴਸ਼੍ਰੀ GOLDEN TEMPLE ਜੀੴ (@goldentempleji)

November 5 (Saturday) to November 8 (Tuesday)

November 8 is Guru Nanak Jayanti, so if you have an off, avail an additional holiday on November 7 (Monday) and make the most of the only long weekend you’ll get in the month. Plan a trip to Shillong to witness India’s cherry blossom season in full bloom, or head to Amristar’s Golden Temple to seek blessings and explore the area.

December

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pondicherry arun (@pondicherryarun)

December 24 (Saturday) to December 26 (Monday)

Yes, we know that December 26 is not an off, but you can always take a leave and experience Christmas in Goa or Puducherry! Revel in the festivities and indulge in some delicious Christmas feasts as you sit back and relax, possibly escaping the cold weather for a couple of days in case you live in the North!

December 30 (Friday) to January 1 (Sunday)

Take December 30 off for a slightly early start to the new year, and make the most of the long weekend with a mindful, relaxing start to the new year.

So, which of the long weekends in 2022 are you the most excited about?

This story was first published on Travel+Leisure India.