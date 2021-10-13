Indians can now travel to these countries without quarantine

Some countries are allowing fully vaccinated foreigners to travel without having to undergo quarantine. And a few cities, states and countries even have incentives such as vaccine passports and no-mask for the fully vaxxed to encourage people to go and get their jab. So, here’s a list of countries allowing Indians to travel without quarantine:

Thailand

On October 1, the Thailand Government opened up the doors of the country for international travel for tourists from 18 countries, including India. Fully vaccinated Indians can now fly to Thailand and avail visa on arrival, reports Republic. The media house adds that one has to apply for a Certificate of Entry, which will be granted by the Thai Embassy or the Consulate.

The USA

Come early November, and fully vaccinated Indians will be able to travel to the USA without quarantine, reports The Indian Express. White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Zients said that international residents will be allowed into the USA as long as they present valid proof of full vaccination before boarding their plane, and undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test within three days of arrival into the country. However, details on the type of visa that shall be issued and the specific vaccines that have been approved are yet to be revealed.

Maldives

In the last few months, a hoard of celebrities and influencers have visited the Maldives, as the country is allowing fully vaccinated Indians to visit its islands without a mandatory quarantine. Passengers have to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test undertaken within 96 hours of travel, reports Republic.

Switzerland

Switzerland lifted its travel ban and allowed Indians to travel without quarantine back in June. Those fully inoculated with WHO-approved vaccines are allowed entry into the country.

Canada

Months after Canada halted all direct flights between India and the country, Canada lifted this restriction on September 21. Now, fully vaccinated Indians can fly directly to Canada and the country has lifted the third-country RT-PCR requirement that Indian travellers were subjected to earlier.

The UAE

The UAE, on September 12, lifted its travel restrictions on residents who have been fully vaccinated with WHO-approved vaccines. Thus, Indians who have been inoculated can travel without quarantine to the UAE. This relaxation was done as a run-up to the Expo 2020 that’s happening in Dubai at the moment, reports India.com.

The UK

The UK recently opened travel for Indians. However, initially, all passengers had to undergo mandatory isolation and COVID-19 tests. Now Indians inoculated with Covishield can travel without quarantine to the UK, but those who have received Covaxin will have to quarantine for 10 days, reports Republic.

Turkey

Since September 1, Turkey lifted the mandatory 14-day quarantine for fully vaccinated passengers arriving from India or those who had spent 14 days in India before coming to Turkey. The Turkish Government, in addition to WHO-approved vaccines, has approved Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V, and Sinovac. Covaxin, however, is not recognised at the moment, though Covishield is, reports Republic.

Italy

Italy has recognised India-made Covishield, and those fully inoculated with the vaccine will be allowed to travel without quarantine to the European nation. These people are also eligible for a Green Pass, said the Embassy of India in Italy.

Germany

Germany has removed travel restrictions for all Indians aged 12 and above. However, one has to adhere to certain guidelines, such as providing proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test result, or proof of recovery from COVID-19. The vaccination certificate for Indians to travel without quarantine must include the Aadhar and Passport numbers.

Kenya

Kenya has reopened its borders for Indians to visit on a tourist visa. In May, the country had closed all borders due to the second wave of COVID-19. Now, along with reopening the borders, fully vaccinated Indians can travel without quarantine provided they provide a negative RT_PCR test result conducted 96 hours before travel, reports India.com.

Nepal

Nepal is allowing Indians jabbed with both Covishield and Covaxin to travel without quarantine. To enter, you need to show proof of vaccination, having taken the final dose at least 14 days before entering the country. For those travelling by road, a visa on arrival will be given, along with filling an online departure form to be submitted before you begin your journey. Those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated need to submit a negative RT-PCR result conducted within 72 hours of entering the country, and will have to quarantine, reports Republic.

Other Countries

Countries such as Sri Lanka, Serbia, Russia, France, Spain, Mauritius, Egypt, Iceland and Uzbekistan are allowing fully vaccinated Indians to travel without quarantine. However, before you plan a trip, you’ll have to check quarantine rules and accepted vaccines by the nation you’re planning to visit.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.