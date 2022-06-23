Cashless travel: These countries accept UPI payments and RuPay Cards

France has become the latest country to accept payments using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay Cards. Here’s a round-up of all the countries that have adopted UPI payments.

According to the latest media reports, France’s payment solution company Lyra Network has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Payments Corporation of India International (NPCI International). With this, France has become the fifth country to adopt UPI.

Countries that accept payments using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay Cards

Nepal

The neighbouring country of Nepal was the first foreign country to adopt India’s UPI system. NPCI Internationa Payments Ltd (NIPL), the international arm of NPCI, partnered with Gateway Payments Service (GPS) and Manam Infotech to deploy UPI services in Nepal. One of the favourite travel destinations of Indians, Nepal is known for its age-old Hindu temples, Buddhist culture, and spectacular mountainscapes.

Singapore

In 2021, NPCI Internationa Payments Ltd (NIPL) partnered with Singapore to accept UPI-based payments. If you are travelling to Singapore, you can download the BHIM UPI app on your phone and use the app to make payments at select merchants. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Reserve Bank of India are also making efforts to link Singapore’s PayNow and India’s Unified Payments Interface real-time payment systems.

UAE

NPCI Internationa Payments Ltd (NIPL) joined hands with NeoPay, a payments service subsidiary of United Arab Emirate-based Mashreq Bank, in April 2022. This has allowed Indians in the UAE to use UPI payments across payment terminals throughout UAE. UPI payments are only available at shops, retail establishments, and other merchants that have NEOPAY terminals.

Bhutan

As part of India’s neighbourhood first policy, the Indian government’s digital payment app BHIM UPI was launched in Bhutan in July 2021. NPCI Internationa Payments Ltd (NIPL) partnered with Bhutan’s central bank to launch a QR code-based solution. In fact, Bhutan was the first neighbouring country to use BHIM. The launch of UPI in Bhutan was seen as a major development in taking India’s fintech innovations to different countries.

France

France has become the latest country to adopt India’s UPI. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has said that Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay cards will now be accepted in France. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between NPCI international Payments Limited (NIPL) and Lyra Network, a France-based payment services provider.

