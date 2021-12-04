Grab your binoculars and gear up for some birdwatching this winter in Delhi

Birdwatching is a popular hobby among nature-lovers, and areas in and around Delhi have a lot of spots one can visit to see these winged visitors.

City life can take a toll on many, with its fast-paced life. People look for calm oases that come as a breath of fresh air, and nature-related activities are a means to achieve that calm, through activities such as gardening, forest bathing, and birdwatching.

6 spots in and around Delhi-NCR where you can visit for birdwatching

Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary

Located about 50 kilometres from Delhi and 15 kilometres from Gurugram, Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary is home to nearly 3,000 birds of various species, including 25 water species, reports Times of India. The sanctuary is also home to migratory birds, many of which arrive in the winter months, and is a popular spot for birdwatching and nature walks.

Okhla Bird Sanctuary

A green spot in the middle of the city, Okhla Bird Sanctuary is home to several species of birds, and come winter, migratory birds start to arrive here, too. Reachable via the Delhi Metro and road, you can arrive here early in the morning to spot the winged creatures in their natural habitat. the park’s close proximity to the city also makes it an ideal spot for birdwatching.

Sanjay Van

Over the last few years, Sanjay Van has become a popular spot among cyclists and birdwatching enthusiasts. Spread over more than 700 acres along the Aravalli hills, the place is known for its haunted stories, reports Hindustan Times. However, the place is now a haven for nature-lovers who have been exploring the place for its variety of flora, fauna, and avian creatures. Head here in the mornings for some natural calm.

Mangar

According to a February 2021 study, the Mangar landscape has been identified as a zone of high diversity of avian species, reports The Indian Express. The place, located in Faridabad, Haryana, is home to some 219 species of birds in a 17.3 square kilometre area and is a must-visit got those interested in birdwatching.

Yamuna Khadar

Yamuna Khadar is home to a variety of birds, some of which are migratory species as well. Located in Delhi, the place is ideal for nature enthusiasts to watch some avian creatures and revel in the natural beauty of the area.

Najafgarh Jheel

Located in Southwest Delhi, Najafgarh Jheel is a serene spot that is home to a lot of birds, including migratory ones. The water body attracts various species of birds, and the cool winter mornings are an ideal time to watch these avian creatures in their natural habitat.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.