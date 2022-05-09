Let the stars choose your next vacation spot: Destinations for each zodiac sign

Plan your trips in accordance with your stars. Spot your sun sign below in this lineup of suitable destinations for each zodiac sign.

Since summer’s all set to knock on your doors, it’s time for you to turn your #VacayMode on and pack your bags for a daunting travel escape. But if you’re puzzled about which destination to choose well then, all you need to do is follow the stars. Since your stars have the ability to predict what’s ahead of you, why not gather a future perspective on your travels?

This time your zodiac will direct you towards a refreshing summer escape by choosing suitable travel destinations for each zodiac sign. So, gear up as your personality traits are about to decide on which travel destination suits you the most.

Travel destinations for each zodiac sign:

Aries: A trip full of variety in Bali

While travel’s on your mind, let us begin with the most energetic souls, the Aries clan. These electric personalities crave variety, speaking of which, Bali seems to be the right choice for these wanderers. From the swankiest bars and picturesque cafes to a plethora of adventure sports to invest in, Bali is by far the best destination to satisfy the unrest of these leading personalities.

Taurus: A luxurious escape in Italy

Don’t even think that you can make these bulls settle for something ordinary. As it is, it takes a lot of convincing for them to actually go on a vacation, so if they decide on going, it most definitely needs to be a luxurious vacation. On that note, the 50 km coastline of Amalfi Coast, Italy seems like a destination suitable for their likes. Wine, fine dine, and soothing time is what makes it a perfect destination for them. Furthermore, the scenic views call for an aesthetic feed on that gram, that lures this zodiac right into this destination.

Gemini: Socialising in Goa

Next up are the socialites, Geminis. Bar hopping, greeting a new set of people, and being an all-time party freak is what right out spells- GEMINI. Taking this into notice Goa is without a doubt the most suitable travel destination for these signs. The picturesque shacks, breezy cocktails, and lively people sure count as a package deal for these social butterflies, this summer.

Cancer: Home away from home in Australia

Even though the Cancerians are more likely to be couch potatoes and chill at home along with their #FamBam, if this summer they wish to break the monotony and choose a suitable escape, well then it has to be Australia. The soothing sunsets, calming beaches, and the familial aura of the place tick the Cancerian checklist. Furthermore, the cosy nest of Australia will make them feel at home, away from home.

Leo: Appreciating the exquisite culture in Istanbul

The holiday mood of these Lions depends on how regal and exquisite the destination is. So, after a lot of thought into the same, we feel that Istanbul, Turkey would be an ideal destination to feed the lion’s ego. Their love for art and appreciation for royalty makes Istanbul a destination worthy of their next travel escape.

Virgo: Looking for perfection in Peru

Finding out the travel destination for each zodiac might not be a hard task to pull off, but when it comes to Virgos, well then all we can say is best of luck. These perfectionists and ‘crystal clear’ personas wouldn’t probably go for an uncomfortable or messy destination. Keeping their standards in mind, Macchu Picchu, Peru sounds like the real deal. The neat, high altitudes, scenic hike, and the architectural vibe of the place sure serve their enthusiasm.

Libra: A romantic escape in Greece

Well, seems like we have the romantics on board. Librans, the all-time well-wishers of love and beauty are always looking for elite destinations to serve their passion. And Santorini, Greece sure serves its purpose. Elegant evenings in accordance with glasses brimming with sparkling rosè, scenic ferry rides, and other cultural pleasures count as an ideal vacation for Libras.

Scorpio: An all in one trip to California

A combination of almost everything ranging from dark, deep, beautiful, to intense sure spells out SCORPIO. And taking all of this into account, Los Angeles, California is by far the best destination to serve these wanderers. This land of fame offers everything from soothing beaches, calming sunsets, crazy nights, and starry celebs to matcha lattes, making it an ideal stop for Scorpions this summer.

Sagittarius: Trek your way into the Himalayas

There is probably no place on Earth that Sagittarians wouldn’t want to explore. These all-time adventurers are always on the lookout for something extraordinary. So, adding the ‘extra’ into their ordinary souls, Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh sure has the power to satisfy these impulsive personas. The scenic treks, delicious food, quirky cafes, and the cultural tone of the hills are what suit them the best.

Capricorn: An ideal escape in Prague

Now, we have the hard workers in line, the Capricorns. Travel destination for each zodiac is curated out of their personality traits, likewise, the Caps seem to find an escape where they can relax afar from worldly affairs. Their relaxed, soothing, and scenic requirement calls out Prague as a suitable destination. Exploring this hub of central Europe on foot seems like an ideal choice. From the historical locations and lively beer cafes to walk-friendly streets, Prague is the perfect destination to lure Capricorns in.

Aquarius: A quirky and innovative peep into Seoul

Further in travel destinations for each zodiac sign, we have Aquarians who count on innovations. They’ll probably be planning on a trip that you wouldn’t think of in your wildest dreams. Speaking of innovation, Seoul in South Korea is their go-to destination serving their lookout for something unusual. The distinguished culture, quirky fashion, and the exploration of their historical culture make Seoul a suitable choice for these zodiacs.

Pisces: Full of passion and Romance-Paris!

It’s time for Paris baby! After Librans, Pisceans book a spot for the most Romantic zodiacs of all times. Keeping their need for a passionate and romantic setting in mind, what better than Paris to spend your summers at? So, pack your bags, and get your deep romantic sides out as a passion and romance count as the middle name for Paris.

All images courtesy unsplash.