Ditch Delhi’s hazardous AQI! Travel to these 10 places in India with better AQ instead

Delhi has been struggling with poor AQI (air quality index) for a couple of weeks now, and this is set to continue for a few more weeks at least. So, if you have breathing issues or are just looking to breathe in some clean air, make a quick trip to these places in India that recorded the best air quality in the last 24 hours.

Wearing masks became mandatory for the world when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but those living in Delhi know the feeling of wearing one for a few years now. Every year, around October, Delhi suffers from poor AQI (air quality index) which gets into hazardous zones, making the air the city breathes toxic.

Check out these cities if you want to escape Delhi’s poor AQI:

Aizawl (13, good)

Head to Mizoram’s capital for a long getaway from Delhi’s poor AQI. Indulge in the city’s natural beauty, clean air and yummy cuisine, and also purchase some handicrafts for your loved ones back home!

Ajmer (72, satisfactory)

Head to Ajmer in Rajasthan for a weekend getaway from Delhi. Visit the Ajmer Sharif Dargah and drive to Pushkar as you explore the culturally rich state, and bring back some traditional wared for your home.

Aurangabad (73, satisfactory)

Maharashtra’s Aurangabad is a tourist hub, being surrounded by destinations such as the Ajanta and Ellora Caves. Bibi Ka Maqbara, a mini Taj Mahal-like structure Aurangzeb built for his wife, is just three kilometres from the city.

Bengaluru (49, good)

The IT hub is known for its good weather and attracts a lot of young crowd. You can go here on vacation or book a longer stay and work from there to be away from Delhi’s poor AQI as you unwind. You can also explore nearby places and make a trip out of your stay!

Chennai (58, satisfactory)

Tamil Nadu’s capital is a great option for those looking for clean air and beautiful beaches. Head to the southern state to indulge in yummy cuisine and visit some beautiful spots that the city has to offer.

Hyderabad (53, satisfactory)

Head to the city of Nizams for a break from Delhi’s pollution. Visit the Charminar and indulge in some delicious biryani as you explore the rich royal heritage there, and be sure to bring back some Mysore Pak for your loved ones.

Kolkata (80, satisfactory)

Kolkata has, apart from delicious street food, some really beautiful spots that you can visit to acquaint yourself with India’s past – especially the British Raj. Get to feel the old-world charm in the city’s streets and shop for some traditionally weaved clothes for yourself!

Panchkula (79, satisfactory)

While Chandigarh’s AQI is in the moderate category, its neighbouring city, Panchkula has registered a satisfactory air quality, making it ideal for those looking for a quick getaway from Delhi. Head to Morni Hills from here to be one with nature or indulge in delicious North Indian cuisine here.

Puducherry (45, good)

Head to the union territory to escape Delhi’s poor AQI and indulge in the French colonial architecture there. Visit the seas or party away with friends, and if you are looking for some calm, head to Auroville to experience yourself like no place before.

Siliguri (94, satisfactory)

Located at the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, Siliguri connects the mainland to North East India and also is strategic in connecting India with its eastern neighbours. The beautiful hill destination is a tourist spot known for its tea, among other things.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.