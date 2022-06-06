Save up! High prices might be on the horizon for Dubai-India flights

If you’ve been wanting to book flights to Dubai or want to come back from there to India, your airfare may get more expensive in the coming months. Here’s why.

According to industry experts, airfares may soon rise between Dubai and India flights. This is because of the demand for the route is set to increase as expats return to India, suggest reports. These airfares may reach prices as high as AED 2,600 (INR 54,955), reports Siasat.

Dubai to India flights set to become more expensive

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, travellers will not be required to submit negative test reports or take prior approvals from the General Director of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) or the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security prior before they enter the UAE, as was the norm when travel to the country resumed amid the pandemic last year.

Avinash Adnani, managing directory of Pluto Travels, told Khaleej Times, “Flights to home countries are expensive, while flying to Europe and the USA is a challenge. Airfares to popular destinations to India, Pakistan and other Indian subcontinent countries will see a sharp increase in the coming weeks as expat families will increasingly fly to their home countries.”

Summer travel remains undeterred

As summer approaches, travellers’ plans are undisturbed, as many of them are flying out despite rising airfares. Nishant Pitti, CEO, EaseMyTrip, told Gulf News, “The rise in airfares has not caused a decrease in travel plans. After two years of the pandemic and various travel restrictions, people are now more eager than ever to visit places that they were unable to go to. Travel sentiment continues to be positive.”

As airlines have ramped up capacity, and increased airfare, one can expect an increased footfall between the two nations. Dubai has been visited a lot over the last few months thanks to the Dubai Expo 2020, and Abu Dhabi, being the destination where the IIFA Awards were hosted this year, is gaining popularity in terms of searches and bookings, too, suggest media reports.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy David Rodrigo/Unsplash