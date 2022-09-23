Eco villages in India to visit for a tryst with nature

India is home to several villages, where a large chunk of the population still resides. However, gone are the days when villages were small, dusty and backward – in today’s day and age, several of these places have emerged as eco-village destinations, which are green, clean, sustainable and self-sufficient. Here are some such villages you must plan a trip to.

At a time when India is undergoing urbanisation, and the world is seeing a climate crisis thanks to deforestation, mining activities and a lot more, sustainability is the need of the hour. Urban residents and various centres are working hard towards creating spaces that are clean, green and sustainable.

To tackle the situation at hand, the government is making policies and putting practices in place that are good for the environment and as a result, several villages in India are gaining the ‘eco-village’ title. With self-sustainable practices such as the use of renewable energy, creating plastic-free zones among other things, these villages have proved that no matter the challenges, if the correct measures are taken, leading a sustainable life is an easy task.

Eco-villages in India that offer a tryst with nature

Piplantri, Rajasthan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laxmilal Kumawat (@laxmilal_creator)

Rajasthan’s Piplantri gained prominence when it started a unique movement to save the girl child – planting trees! Each time a woman gives birth to a female child, 111 trees are planted in the young one’s honour at the common grazing ground. As the child grows, these trees are nurtured by the villagers. Not only does this help eliminate the biases and violence against the the girl child, these trees also add to the state’s green cover.

The panchayat even sets up a fixed deposit in the name of the newborn girl, and the parents are made to sign a legal affidavit pledging the child’s education. In the last 14 years, about a million trees have been planted here, and these are also being protected from pests.

Auroville, Pondicherry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Anshuman (@anshuman_pratik)

The spiritual village in Tamil Nadu is a place that speaks of non-violent activities – whether these are towards other humans, animals or even nature. This eco-village nurtures nature and derives from it, giving back in leaps and bounds. Auroville is also a laboratory for sustainable living, and runs courses on sustainable building practices. With farm-fresh food and other environment-friendly activities, this village is definitely a must-visit for a lesson in sustainability!

Khonoma, Nagaland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alongbar Basumatary (@souls_of_green)

The beautiful village in Nagaland is a popular tourist destination for its ethereal beauty. What makes it so special today is the fact that this village, home to a 700-year-old Angami settlement, is self-sustainable and self-sufficient.

The village was once the centre of the freedom struggle, and today, the community focuses on preserving the natural habitat, culture and heritage of its people and surroundings. From taking ownership of the ecosystem to eco-friendly agriculture, the village has taken multiple measures to give back to nature.

Odanthurai, Tamil Nadu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doss Prakash (@dossprakashs)

What makes Odanthurai an eco-village is its self-sufficiency in terms of energy. And no, we don’t mean the kind of electricity that is dependent on combustible sources of energy, we mean the kind that can be derived from nature through renewable energy practices.

The place generates and uses wind energy, the surplus of which is also sold to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and helps bring the village income.

Hiware Bazaar, Maharashtra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @vishal_khendake_4545

Maharashtra is not new to droughts, but not in the village of Hiware Bazaar. After having faced a severe drought in the past, the villagers decided to do something to ensure there’s never water scarcity again. In 1995, the villagers gave up growing water-intensive crops and shifted focus to horticulture and dairy farming. This, plus other water-saving measures helped replenish the groundwater levels, and today, the village’s some 300 open wells are brimming with water.

Baghuwar, Madhya Pradesh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivam Singh Chouhan (@shivamsinghchouhan23)

Since independence, Baghuwar hasn’t had a single sarpanch or a leader. However, the village continues to prosper. The place is open defecation free, has an underground sewage treatment set-up, provides biogas to homes for cooking and has other initiatives in place that makes it green, sustainable and self-reliant village.

Govardhan Eco-Village, Maharashtra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Govardhan Ecovillage (@govardhan_ecovillage)

As its name suggests, this place in Maharashtra practices sustainability and eco-friendly living. Run by ISKCON, the place is located at the foothills of the Western Ghats, and focuses on a range of eco-friendly activities. These include water conservation, green building techniques and more.

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamar Diengdoh (@hamar_diengdoh07)

The picturesque village, which offers beautiful views, crystal clear water and a lot more, Mawlynnong is an eco-village which has spotless roads, bamboo dustbins lining the streets and a lot more. Plastic is banned here, and volunteers take part in cleanliness activities.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock

This story appeared on first Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.