Payments in Europe will now become hassle-free for Indian travellers

If you are visiting Europe anytime soon, there is some good news for you. National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) international leg (NIPL) has joined hands with Worldline, a European payment services facilitator, as a result of which Indian tourists will be able to make payments in Europe through the United Payments Interface (UPI). Here’s what it means.

NPCI facilitates all digital payments in India and the international leg of the organisation (NIPL) partnered with Worldline allowing Indian travellers to pay via UPI throughout Europe. This will increase the ease of access for travellers on the continent. It will also affect the footfall of Indian travellers giving it a boost.

Worldline follows a QR-code-based mechanism which will let the store owner’s point-of-sale (POS) system accept the UPI payments done by Indian travellers from their phones directly.

We have joined forces with @NPCI_NPCI – the driver of digital payments in India – in a move to expand the acceptance of Indian payment means across Europe. 🇮🇳 More information here: https://t.co/b51OSIxJn5 pic.twitter.com/g6WBsCxVTx — Worldline (@WorldlineGlobal) October 11, 2022

Not just that, Indians will also be able to use their RuPay debit and credit cards in Europe. According to a report by Business Standard, a joint statement was released on October 11 which confirmed that the “partnership between NIPL and Worldline is aimed at expanding acceptance of Indian payment means across Europe. This will result in a multitude of customer-related merchant benefits due to an increase in footfall and spending from Indian tourists.”

What does this mean for the travellers?

This will increase the ease of the Indians travelling to Europe multi-fold. At the moment, visitors use various cards or cash to make payments, however, using the UPI system lets them have access to multiple accounts with just one mobile application.

Belgium, the Netherlands, & Luxembourg (BENELUX) and Switzerland are the first destinations wherein the UPI and RuPay will be accepted. This will further expand towards other destinations as well.

Main and Feature Image: Courtesy David Dvořáček/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.