facebook
Home > Travel > Destinations > Akasa Air: Everything you need to know about India’s newest ultra low-cost airline
Akasa Air: Everything you need to know about India’s newest ultra low-cost airline
Travel
05 Jul 2022 03:02 PM

Akasa Air: Everything you need to know about India’s newest ultra low-cost airline

Karan Kaushik
Akasa Air: Everything you need to know about India’s newest ultra low-cost airline
Travel
Akasa Air: Everything you need to know about India’s newest ultra low-cost airline

Done with the soaring airfares and flight delays? Well, Akasa Air may make things better for you in the near future. The soon-to-be-launched airline claims to be a low-cost, tech-driven, and youthful airline. Here’s everything you need to know.

Akasa Air: The new kid on the block

Akasa air

About Akasa Air

With affordable fares being one of the leading cornerstones of Akasa Air’s brand promise, the airline is all set to launch by the end of July. Earlier in June, the airline received the first of its 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Akasa Air makes for a fine example of India’s burgeoning start-up ecosystem.

The Mumbai-based airline will serve routes between metro to tier two and tier three cities in India. Akasa Air plans to add international routes by next year.

The airline describes itself as India’s “most dependable” airline that will offer reliable operations and pocket-friendly fares. Being branded as a youthful airline, Akasa Air is driven by a tech-led approach and aims to support the ever-increasing demand for commercial flights in India.

The Brand

akasa air

The airline has chosen a ‘Rising A’ as its symbol. It says it represents the spirit of flying, the aim of height, and the pursuit of dreams. Akasa Air’s tagline ‘It’s your sky’ is suggestive of the fact that the sky embraces everyone and the airline believes in inclusivity. The brand’s colour scheme of sunrise orange and passionate purple reflects warmth and energy.

Tech-led approach

akasa air

Akasa Air comes with a tech-first strategy. The airline has chosen the cloud-enabled Navitaire Airline Platform to power its digital retailing strategy. It will leverage key solutions, including the New Skies® order-based reservation and retailing system, Digital Platform, GoNow day-of-departure, and SkyLedger® revenue accounting systems.

Greenest fleet

akasa air

The airline claims that it will be the greenest fleet in the Indian skies. Their 737 MAX family aircraft is known for reducing fuel use and carbon emissions, thanks to its CFM fuel-efficient, LEAP-1B engine. This will help the airline in fulfilling its promise of being an environmentally-friendly airline.

Crew Uniform

akasa air

The airline has recently unveiled the first look of its airline crew uniform. And we must say, we are impressed. The youthful uniform is inspired by the company’s core beliefs of employee centricity and sustainability. Made from recycled polyester fabric, the uniform is designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh.

All images courtesy: Akasa Air 

Flights Akasa Air Akasa Airline New airline
Karan Kaushik
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.