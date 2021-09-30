PutARingOnIt: 8 most romantic locations in India to pop the question

Bucket lists are making a comeback after a long hiatus, and we think it’s time to rehash it for 2021. If you’re planning a getaway proposal with your beloved in India, then refer to these 10 most romantic destinations to pop the question. They are unconventional but equally gorgeous!

A joyous celebration in Jaisalmer

Sun, sand, and songs make up a romantic evening in Jaisalmer, The Golden City. While a camel ride can be amusing yet delightful, the enigmatic desert is guaranteed to fascinate you at sunset. At night, the star-laden sky acts as a stunning backdrop to those romantic dinners. Spend a night camping in a luxurious tent and enjoy the most peaceful settings and spectacular views. It is one of the most intimate and romantic spots to spend time with your significant other.

Heavenly getaway in Srinagar

Srinagar is one of India’s most popular locations for an extraordinary romantic holiday. Immerse yourself in local culture and take a romantic Shikara ride out with your better half. Wander through the 400-year-old Mughal Gardens, which Emperor Jehangir built for his bride, and shop the famous hand-woven silks and embroidered shawls. Stay on a Gurkha houseboat on the Nagin Lake and sail the waterways of the “Venice of the East” for a romantic date night.

Drive 1 hour 30 minutes from Srinagar to Gulmarg and experience the most luxurious Khyber Resort and Spa in Gulmarg, a rare gem in a perfect setting. It has the world’s highest ski lift, the Gulmarg Gondola, meadows and forests that have enchanted travellers for centuries wait to be explored by trekking enthusiasts and undying romantics.

Embark on an adventure of a lifetime in Leh, Ladakh

If you are an adventurous couple whose idea of a romantic getaway is hiking, trekking, trail walking at high altitude locations, then you can’t do better than Leh in India.

The ancient Tibetan Leh Palace, the golden-roofed Karma Dupgyud Choeling Monastery, and the more modern Shanti Stupa “peace pagoda” established by the Dalai Lama are worth seeing. The terrace of the pagoda is a lovely spot to watch the sunrise over the mountains or to practise yoga with your other half. Ladakh’s Markha Valley is an absolute dream as it has breathtaking Himalayan landscapes.

Be beach bums at the Andaman Islands

Breakaway from the city woes at one of the most picturesque destinations in India. Andamans exude calm and tranquillity from every nook and cranny. After all, an island does transport you to another world. With so many amazing things to keep you occupied, as well as splendid isolated islands and some of the best beaches in India for couples, you’ll wish your vacation never have to end. Port Blair, capital of the Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, is an island community that offers fascinating water-based activities such as snorkelling, scuba diving, sea cruises, and views of the region’s history and culture.

Unwind like royalty in Udaipur

Rajasthan’s prettiest city with royalty strewn at its doorways, Udaipur is romantic not just in colour but also in vibe. While the lakefront has been taken over by hotels, head to the city’s labyrinthine backstreets to discover the real heart of the city and explore rustic Udaipur as you weave through traditional Havelis and medieval bazaars. Alternatively, visit the beautiful Udaivilas, dine by the lakeside be enchanted by its captivating old-world charm.

Traditional at heart in God’s own country, Kerala

Spend time on a traditional houseboat sailing the beautiful backwaters of Kumarakom for a Keralan experience. The location is nothing short of glory, surrounded by lush, green banks. Enjoy the calming sounds of water riding your boat slowly to a coconut tree-lined shore, creating an old-fashioned sense of romanticism while you dine on the most scrumptious Keralan food. Munnar is another location, engulfed in ’50 shades of green’, where you can pop the question. The enthralling surroundings of its trimmed tea plantations will bring you closer to nature, together.

Romantic strolls in the Scotland of India, Coorg

Amidst the jade green hills and scintillating milieu of Coorg make promises for a lifetime of togetherness with your better half. In the Scotland of India, when clouds of mist rise over the lush, green swirls of coffee farms, it shows itself to be far more unique. As you tour Coorg’s peaceful plantations, inhale the aroma of fresh, rich coffee and spices and bask in the laid-back lifestyle. Because of the area’s abundant wildlife, waterfalls and ambient teak and sandalwood woods, there are also several possibilities for romantic strolls with your companion.

The skiing paradise of Uttarakhand’s Auli

The small yet picture-perfect town of Auli is India’s premier ski resort destination. It is another exciting and Insta-worthy location for all the free-spirited couples out there. Auli isn’t just another snow-covered hill station, but it’s the Holy Grail of skiing in India. Auli, located about 2,800 metres and surrounded by acres of oak and coniferous woods, provides spectacular views of some of India’s highest mountains, including the country’s second-highest peak, Nanda Devi (7,816m). The place has stunning sunsets and sunrise that are extremely admirable.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock; hero image: Courtesy Outlook India