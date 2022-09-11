These forts in India were used as shooting locations for Bollywood films

India is home to some beautiful palaces and forts that have stood the test of time. These places have also been part of some historic events of the country which have led to what we know as the present. What’s more, some of these structures even serve as important elements in pop culture, with film and music shoots playing a major role in showing these palaces in all their glory among other things. So, check out these forts in India that have doubled up as film shooting locations.

Anywhere you travel in India, you’ll be met with architectural marvels. These could be big structures such as palaces and havelis, or smaller ones such as baolis and more. India is also home to many forts – made by Mughals and Rajputs – which speak of a history filled with conquests, battles and bloodshed.

Today, these ruins are popular tourist spots, drawing in history buffs from not just from India, but across the globe. That is not all – these ruins have attracted several Bollywood filmmakers, who have used these settings for as prominent locations for their movies.

So, if you’re a traveller who lives and breathes Bollywood, check out these palaces and forts in India that have served as the backdrop for some of the most iconic movies and scenes in Bollywood!

Forts in India that where Bollywood films have been shot

Nahargarh Fort

Nahargarh fort is among the most Instagrammable spots in Jaipur, and has been used as a backdrop for several Bollywood movies, ad shoots and a lot more. Some of the most popular films include Rang De Basanti and Shuddh Desi Romance. In both movies, the fort serves as a backdrop – for one, it is the place college students explore their thoughts and how to make the change they want to see, while for the other, it is a place of romance.

Jaigarh Fort

Close to the Nahargarh Fort is Jaigarh Fort, which is another location that has been used as a film set. The climax of the film Humraaz was shot here, and the fort, known for its massive canon, can also be spotted in movies such as Ajnabee and many others.

Udaivilas Palace

Probably the most popular movie shot at Udaivilas Palace is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, where Aditi (Kalki Koechlin) and Taran (Kunal Roy Kapur) get married in a stunning destination wedding. The beautiful white and yellow hues of the hotel, along with its many jharokhas and water bodies, also served as the ideal backdrop for rekindling the romance between Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone).

Amer Fort

Amer (or Amber) is one of the forts in India that has been featured in movies for ages now. From the iconic Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya from the movie Mughal-e-Azam to the picturesque Mohe Rang Do Laal from Bajirao Mastani and some of the most iconic scenes from Jodhaa Akbar, the fort has been used for several shoots. Oh and, the fort was also used for a scene in the Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor-starrer, Khoobsurat!

Chomu Palace

Chomu Palace in Rajasthan is a stunning palatial hotel that has played an integral part in several film shootings. It was the haunted house in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and it has also been used in movies such as Bol Bachchan and Gulaal. The 300-year-old hotel is a popular spot for staycations and heritage stays.

Chapora and Aguada Forts

Dil Chahta Hai is probably the one movie that expanded upon the concept of fun, youthful trips with friends. The film also took us on a trip around Goa, exploring its beaches and lifestyle. It is among the movies that showed some of the forts in India – Aguada and Chapora Forts – and has led to thousands of travellers exploring these sites.

Doraha Fort

Doraha Fort is a small structure in Ludhiana. The place has also been dubbed RDB Fort because of its feature in the movie, Rang De Basanti. This is the place where the iconic jet flying sequence has been shot, and where Flight Lt. Ajay Singh Rathod (R. Madhavan) proposes to Sonia (Soha Ali Khan). It is one of the many forts in India that have been used as a backdrop for picturesque scenes in movies.

Narain Niwas Palace

Narain Niwas Palace in Jaipur is a popular hotel, home to one of the most beautiful bars in the country – Bar Palladio. The property, with its homely feeling, has also been used for several film shootings. Some of the most notable ones include Paheli, Zubeidaa and Bol Bachchan.

Pataudi Palace

Pataudi Palace is the palatial property of Saif Ali Khan, the current Nawab of Pataudi. The place, which often sees celebs vacationing there (including Saif and his family), has also been spotted in the romantic movie, Veer Zaara. The property was Zaara’s (Preity Zinta) home in Pakistan, and makes for a stunning backdrop.

Laxmi Niwas Palace

Laxmi Niwas Palace in Bikaner is a stunning heritage property. The palace, with all its grandeur, was used to portray the home of Prince Vikram Singh Rathore (Fawad Khan) and his family in the movie Khoobsurat. The palace is where the romance between Vikram and Mili (Sonam Kapoor) boosts, and plays an important part in the story.

Castle Mandawa

Mandawa has emerged as among the increasingly popular film shooting destinations for Bollywood movies. Apart from its streets, which have graced the screen in movies such as Jab We Met and PK, the song Cutie Pie from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was shot at Castle Mandawa, a beautiful heritage property that doubles up as a hotel.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Firoze Edassery, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia