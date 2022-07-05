You can tour these Paris locations seen in ‘Emily In Paris’ and ‘Lupin’ for free this July

Heading to Paris this summer? Netflix has already set the agenda for fans of TV series and movies heading to the French capital this July. The streaming giant is offering guided tours of the filming locations seen in some of its most iconic shows, such as Lupin and Emily In Paris, entirely free of charge.

Here’s how you can roam like Emily in Paris free of cost

Ready to step into the world of your favourite series? Netflix is offering a free Parisian walking tour of the filming locations seen in some of its most iconic series, including Lupin, Emily In Paris and even Notre-Dame, la part du feu, the upcoming French miniseries about the fire that ravaged the Notre-Dame Cathedral in April 2019.

Available in English, French and Spanish, the tour lasts two hours and will take you to the heart of Paris, from the Luxembourg Gardens, the starting point of this walk, through the Latin Quarter, and to the Pont des Arts. It is a well-crafted tour that will retrace cult scenes from Netflix series, accompanied by anecdotes about the history of film and entertainment in the capital. As well as learning some of the secrets of filmmaking, visitors will also learn about Netflix in France and its many French productions.

However, places are being snapped up fast on the “Paris: From Screen to Streets Free Walking Tour” booking site. The tour, running from July 11 to 17, is available at two times — 11 am and 5 pm — and in three different languages. Some slots are already fully booked.

From London to Madrid

And Paris isn’t the only city where Netflix is offering a behind-the-scenes look at some of its shows. The American giant has also set up guided tours in London and Madrid on the same dates. In the UK, the tour takes in shooting locations seen in Bridgerton, but also The Crown and Enola Holmes, passing by Piccadilly Circus, Leicester Square and Covent Garden. This tour is available only in English and Spanish.

Fans of La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) and Elite, however, will have to cross their fingers for more sessions soon, since the guided tour slots scheduled from July 11 to 17 in Madrid are already fully booked.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: emilyinparis/Instagram)

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews